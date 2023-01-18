Read full article on original website
BBC
Energy boss warns higher bills are here to stay
The boss of Norwegian energy giant Equinor has said he does not expect gas and electricity bills to return to the levels they were before Covid. Anders Opedal told the BBC this was down to the costs of moving from fossil fuels to less damaging energy sources. He said also...
Russia plans to send its strongest tanks to drive around Ukraine but is too scared to put them in combat, UK intel says
Russia is "unlikely to trust" the T-14 Armata tank in actual battles given problems in its development, the British defense ministry said.
studyfinds.org
If a nuclear bomb goes off, scientists say take shelter here immediately
WASHINGTON — If nuclear war breaks out, people should immediately take shelter in the corners of concrete buildings to have the best chance of survival. According to a team from Cyprus, it’s better than cowering in corridors or near windows and doors. “People should stay away from these...
UK inflation edges down to 10.5% in December, food prices surge
LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - British inflation eased last month after hitting a 41-year high in October, offering some comfort to the Bank of England, but the pressure on households remained intense as food and drink prices rose at the fastest pace since 1977.
Energy bills will remain higher for years, warns boss of major gas producer
Societies need to stop thinking of energy as something abundant, the boss of one of Europe’s biggest gas companies has said as he warned that bills will remain higher for years.Equinor chief executive Anders Opedal said that a lot of energy has been wasted as countries got used to cheap oil and gas.But after Russia escalated its war with Ukraine, the European energy market has lost its biggest supplier of gas, a vital fuel for much of the economy.“I think we need to treat energy as something that is not abundant. It actually has a value. I think we’ve had...
Unions want Zara owner Inditex to extend pay rises to all shopworkers in Spain
MADRID, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Trade unions are asking Zara owner Inditex (ITX.MC) to give all workers at its stores in Spain the pay rises and benefits recently agreed between the retailer and shop assistants in its northern Spanish hometown, two union leaders said on Thursday.
US News and World Report
Spain's 2023 Tourism Revenue Seen 5% Higher Than Before Pandemic
MADRID (Reuters) - Revenue from tourism companies in Spain is likely to be 4.7% higher this year than in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic ravaged the sector, industry group Exceltur said on Tuesday. Even with uncertainties over the war in Ukraine and inflation, that is the first time Spain's hotels,...
maritime-executive.com
What to Expect in Shipping in 2023
Taking stock of developments in the maritime industry in 2022, one must be content: Every segment experienced a performance ranging from good to outstanding. From offshore to cruise ships and LNG vessels, shipping markets were overall profitable in 2022, in stark contrast to extremely poor markets of a couple of years earlier.
North east oil and gas industry ‘economic force for good’, according to survey
A total of 87% of people in Scotland who responded to an energy survey said the UK should meet its demand for oil and gas from domestic production.The research was led by advisory firm True North who said the findings also reveal that energy companies operating in the North Sea are seen to have a “positive impact on the UK economy by a factor of five to one.”The firm’s managing partner, Fergus Mutch, said despite the north east of Scotland facing scrutiny over its oil and gas industry, the region has “nationwide backing”.It’s interesting to note that this region’s key...
BBC
Plane ticket prices soared by 44% in December
The price of air fares soared at a record rate in December while the cost of coach travel jumped, according to new data. Plane fares rose by 44.1% in the year to December, the largest increase since the late 1980s, official figures show. It was the first December since 2019...
rigzone.com
Will Oil Hit $100 Per Barrel in 2023?
The oil price traded above $100 per barrel for a considerable portion of 2022, but will we see it hit $100 per barrel in 2023?. Macquarie Group doesn’t expect so, according to Vikas Dwivedi, a Global Oil & Gas Strategist at the company, who said Macquarie is forecasting “large surpluses” for the first three quarters of the year.
UK energy bills to fall to about £2,200 from July as wholesale gas costs drop
Mild weather in Europe reduces gas demand but bills will remain higher than 2021 energy price cap
US News and World Report
Croatia Clashes With Traders Over Post-Euro 'Wild' Price Hikes
ZAGREB (Reuters) - The Croatian government and businesses are at loggerheads as traders dismiss measures aimed at battling price hikes after the introduction of the euro by blaming inflation. Costs rose as soon as Croatia replaced its kuna currency with the euro on Jan. 1, as traders rounded up prices...
Euro zone swings back to current account surplus in Nov
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The euro zone swung back to a current account surplus in November on an improved balance in the trade of goods and services, European Central Bank data showed on Thursday.
Turnover in Germany's restaurants, hotels rose markedly in 2022
BERLIN, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Turnover in accommodation and food services in Germany rose strongly in 2022 compared with 2021 despite high inflation, the federal statistics office said on Thursday.
investing.com
German producer prices rose in December but at slower pace
BERLIN (Reuters) -German producer prices rose in December at a slower rate than the previous month as inflation eases in Europe's largest economy due in part to lower energy prices, data showed on Friday. Producer prices of industrial products rose 21.6% on the same month last year, the federal statistics...
UK inflation dips but food prices rise 17% amid squeeze on low-income families
Annual rate falls in December, although it remains at one of the highest levels in 40 years
swineweb.com
Genesus Global Market Report EU and Spain January 2023
Mercedes Vega, General Director for Spain, Italy & Portugal. We have closed the year 2022 and the truth is that it has been an extremely complicated year in which unprecedented situations have arisen that we can remember:. The price of piglets at 20 kg from January to the end of...
BBC
Bailey: Inflation 'likely to fall rapidly' this year
Inflation is likely to fall rapidly this year as energy prices fall, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey has said. Speaking to Media Wales, Mr Bailey said a recent easing of inflation could be a sign that "a corner has been turned". The Bank was not trying to change market...
CNBC
India is likely to keep a lid on sugar exports as its output dips
India is not looking at allowing more sugar exports, government and industry officials said on Thursday, dampening speculation that the world's biggest producer of the sweetener would permit a second tranche of overseas shipments. Lower sugar exports from India could raise global prices, and allow rivals Brazil and Thailand to...
