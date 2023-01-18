As it aims to become carbon neutral by 2050 and recently signed the new Cologne Climate Declaration, which aims to help that German city become climate-neutral by 2035, Ford has taken several actions to reach those goals in recent months as well. That includes installing a new battery energy storage system at the Essex Engine plant in Canada, a solar roof and battery storage at the Ford Research & Engineering Center, running the Silverton Assembly plant in South Africa on 35 percent solar energy, and partnering with DTE Energy to move to 100 percent carbon-free energy in its manufacturing processes by 2025 in Michigan. Now, the automaker has announced yet another big move as it strives to become more economically friendly – a new solar plant, located at the Valencia Assembly plant in Spain.

