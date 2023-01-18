Read full article on original website
Related
Russia plans to send its strongest tanks to drive around Ukraine but is too scared to put them in combat, UK intel says
Russia is "unlikely to trust" the T-14 Armata tank in actual battles given problems in its development, the British defense ministry said.
Washington Examiner
Natural gas is about to become the world's biggest green energy source
When politicians who are alarmed about climate change think about green energy, they tend to be fixated on solar and wind power. However, thanks to a recent merger announced between NET Power and Rice Acquisition Corp II, natural gas is about to become the leading source of green energy, supplanting solar and wind.
studyfinds.org
If a nuclear bomb goes off, scientists say take shelter here immediately
WASHINGTON — If nuclear war breaks out, people should immediately take shelter in the corners of concrete buildings to have the best chance of survival. According to a team from Cyprus, it’s better than cowering in corridors or near windows and doors. “People should stay away from these...
One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping
Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.
New fuel made of carbon dioxide and water by Porsche in Chile
In a story that has snuck under the radar, the automaker Porsche has invested in a new eFuel made out of carbon dioxide and H20. Gary Gastelu wrote an article at Fox News on Dec. 21, 2022, explaining the new development in creating an alternative fuel that would work in gas-powered engines.
Instead of canceling the gas engine, California should let innovators innovate
Rather than arbitrarily mandating a car or energy technology, it would be better to allow for the competition of innovation.
electrek.co
Chinese solar firm to open a US factory – a manufacturing win for Biden
China’s JA Solar, the world’s fourth-largest solar panel maker by capacity, is going to open its first factory in the US – a major win for the Biden administration, which has created a domestic clean energy manufacturing growth boom with laws passed late last year. Beijing-headquartered JA...
Toyota pushes zero-emission goals by converting old models
To accelerate the global move toward sustainable vehicles, Toyota is suggesting simply replacing the inner workings of vehicles already on the roads with cleaner technology such as fuel cells and electric motors.
Sales soar for new cars that are green outside and in
Demand for new green cars soared by nearly three-quarters last year amid a spike in sales of electric models.The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said 31,220 new cars were registered in that colour in 2022.That was the most in 16 years and represented a 74.2% increase on the previous 12 months.Nearly a quarter (24.1%) of last year’s new green cars could be plugged in, including pure electrics and plug-in hybrids.That suggests many buyers who chose a green car were keen to emphasise the cleaner credentials of their purchase compared with traditional vehicles.New green cars were most popular in...
Carscoops
1 In 10 New Cars Sold Globally Last Year Was An EV For The First Time Ever
Electric vehicles had their best year ever in 2022, with sales totaling 7.8 million units. That meant that fully electric vehicles made up around 10 percent of global volume for the year, a first in the history of the automotive industry. The Wall Street Journal reports that sales of EVs...
teslarati.com
Tesla outlasts VW to capture 2022 EV sales crown in Germany
For the first time ever, Tesla sold the most electric vehicles out of every automaker in Germany in 2022. While Tesla, specifically the Tesla Model 3, has long found success in Germany and Europe in general, in 2022, Tesla became the top EV brand in the country, officially beating out long-time rival Volkswagen. A positive start to the new year, which will likely see more rapid growth from the American automaker.
Four countries urge EU to set end date for new CO2-emitting trucks
BRUSSELS, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark and Luxembourg have urged the European Union to fix a date by which new trucks and buses sold in Europe must have zero carbon dioxide emissions.
Inspections of Ukrainian grain ships halved since October
DAVOS, Switzerland — (AP) — Inspections of ships carrying Ukrainian grain and other food exports have slowed to half their peak rate under a U.N.-brokered wartime agreement, creating backlogs in vessels meant to carry supplies to developing nations where people are going hungry, United Nations and Ukrainian officials say.
The rising Canadian obsession with SUVs is disrupting our climate goals
When it comes to vehicular popularity, SUVs are winning in Canada. Eighty per cent of new vehicles sold in Canada in 2020 and 2021 were SUVs and pickup trucks. These sales levels were only 55 per cent a decade ago. Unfortunately, the trend comes at the expense of the climate. In Canada, SUVs produce around one-third more greenhouse gas emissions per kilometre than cars on average. Over the past decade, our fuel economy standards have been improving the efficiency of new vehicles, but the switch towards SUVs, pickups and minivans has been counteracting those efforts. From 1990 to 2019, emissions from...
msn.com
Al Gore explains global AI program that is spying on thousands of facilities to monitor emissions
Former Vice President Al Gore on Thursday outlined a global effort run by "machine-learning" artificial intelligence is essentially spying on individual facilities in every country in the world to measure their emissions of greenhouse gases and target the world’s largest emitters. At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland,...
msn.com
Stellantis To Explore Using Geothermal Energy Source For German Factory
This would be the company's first use of the technology. As automakers shift to building electric vehicles, they are also working to clean up the manufacturing process. Brands big and small are pushing to decarbonize their factories, and that includes finding new, sustainable energy sources to power assembly lines. Stellantis is dipping its wheel into the space, announcing today that it has signed an agreement with Vulcan Energy Resources to explore supplying one plant with geothermal energy.
SSE ups forecast as gas production makes up for renewables shortfall
The amount of electricity that SSE produced in the last nine months of 2022 spiked despite a massive global gas crisis, the business has revealed.SSE, which no longer supplies energy directly to households, said output from its gas power plants was 27% higher over the period when compared to the year before.It came in a year when weather conditions were unusually poor for renewable generation across Great Britain.Even though Britain broke its previous wind power record in December, there were many days across the year when wind speeds dropped. Over the past year, 36% of Britain’s power has come from...
fordauthority.com
Ford Announces New Solar Plant For Valencia Facility
As it aims to become carbon neutral by 2050 and recently signed the new Cologne Climate Declaration, which aims to help that German city become climate-neutral by 2035, Ford has taken several actions to reach those goals in recent months as well. That includes installing a new battery energy storage system at the Essex Engine plant in Canada, a solar roof and battery storage at the Ford Research & Engineering Center, running the Silverton Assembly plant in South Africa on 35 percent solar energy, and partnering with DTE Energy to move to 100 percent carbon-free energy in its manufacturing processes by 2025 in Michigan. Now, the automaker has announced yet another big move as it strives to become more economically friendly – a new solar plant, located at the Valencia Assembly plant in Spain.
constructiontechnology.media
US debut for JCB’s hydrogen engine
JCB will showcase its hydrogen combustion technology on the international stage for the first time with a debut in North America. The OEMs new hydrogen combustion engine – the company’s zero-carbon emissions solution for construction and agricultural equipment – will be shown at ConExpo-Con/Agg 2023 in Las Vegas, US, as part of the International Fluid Power Exposition (IFPE).
‘Super-tipping points’ could trigger cascade of climate action
Small interventions on electric cars and plant-based meat could unlock rapid emissions cuts, say experts
Comments / 0