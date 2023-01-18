Read full article on original website
Media startup Semafor plans buyout of Sam Bankman-Fried's investment - NYT
Jan 18 (Reuters) - Semafor is planning to buy out FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried's roughly $10 million investment in the news startup, the New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing the company's chief executive officer.
CoinDesk
Circle CEO: US Stablecoin Legislation Is ‘Lowest-Hanging Fruit’
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Jeremy Allaire, CEO of peer-to-peer payment company Circle, is expecting the U.S. Congress to concentrate on stablecoin regulation this year for a simple reason. “Stablecoins are the lowest-hanging fruit,” Allaire told CoinDesk TV’s “First...
Investor group requests arbitration against Brazil's Americanas and 3G Capital
Jan 19 (Reuters) - A group of investors requested a collective arbitration against troubled Brazilian retailer Americanas SA (AMER3.SA) and 3G Capital at the Brazilian stock exchange on Thursday, according to a legal document seen by Reuters.
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried put $20 million into a big VC fund that then took a stake in the crypto exchange right back
FTX's ex-boss Sam Bankman-Fried poured $20 million into large VC fund Paradigm, per the FT. That same fund invested in the collapsed crypto exchange right back, amounting to about $215 million. It's cofounder has previously stated he "deeply regrets" backing Bankman-Fried's exchange. Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried piled in millions...
FTX cryptocurrency jumps more than 35% after CEO John Ray says bankrupt crypto exchange may restart
FTX's FTT token surged in value Thursday morning after the Wall Street Journal published an interview in which CEO John Ray III said the bankrupt crypto exchange may restart.
Bank of America customers outraged after accounts drained without explanation
CHARLOTTE, NC. - The morning sun has barely begun to rise as a new wave of angry tweets and Facebook posts hit the internet. All across the country, Bank of America customers are waking up to discover that their accounts have been emptied or that funds have gone missing.
CoinTelegraph
Genesis is planning to file for bankruptcy: Report
Cryptocurrency lending firm Genesis Global Capital, a subsidiary of crypto conglomerate Digital Currency Group, is reportedly preparing to file for bankruptcy as early as this week. According to a Jan. 18 Bloomberg report, Genesis previously said it was considering a bankruptcy filing if it were unable to raise cash amid...
NY oil tycoon lost billions with Enron, invested with Bernie Madoff, and struck out with FTX: report
A New York oil baron who lost billions in the collapse of Enron and who also invested tens of millions in Bernie Madoff’s Ponzi scheme has also taken a hit in the implosion of Sam Bankman-Fried’s cryptocurrency exchange FTX, according to a report. Robert Belfer, 87, whose family has made several philanthropic donations to institutions like the Metropolitan Museum of Art as well as Harvard University and Yeshiva University, was listed in court documents as a shareholder of FTX, according to the Financial Times. The documents show that Belfer Investment Partners and Lime Partners LLC, two firms linked to the family...
NASDAQ
Crypto exchange Coinbase says it will halt Japan operations
Jan 18 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc COIN.O on Wednesday said it will halt operations in Japan due to volatile market conditions. All Coinbase Japan customers will have until Feb. 16 to withdraw their fiat and crypto holdings, the company said in a blog post. Coinbase's decision to...
Bitcoin price plummets amid major DOJ crypto announcement
The price of bitcoin fell suddenly by 5 per cent in the space of an hour after the US Department of Justice revealed plans to make a major cryptocurrency-related announcement on Wednesday.The world’s leading crypto dropped from $21,500 to around $20,500 ahead of the news, reversing an upward trend that had seen its price rise by nearly a third since the start of the year.The price saw a slight recovery after the news was announced, which related to a crackdown on an illicit crypto exchange.Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco led the press conference announcing the action, describing it as a...
Morgan Stanley promotes 184 executives to role of managing directors
Jan 18 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley (MS.N) said on Wednesday it had promoted 184 executives to the role of managing directors, less than the 199 a year earlier, after a challenging 2022 for the investment bank in which profit plunged nearly 28%.
techxplore.com
Uber not planning layoffs: CEO
Ride-hailing giant Uber is not planning any company-wide layoffs, the US firm's boss said Thursday, bucking the downsizing trend in the tech sector. Uber employed some 32,600 drivers worldwide at the end of September, according to the company's last quarterly earnings report. "We're not at this point planning on any...
cryptopotato.com
Su Zhu and Kyle Davies Raising $25M for a Crypto Exchange: Report
The duo is best known as the co-founders of a defunct crypto hedge fund. The two people behind the now-bankrupt crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital are reportedly planning to launch a new exchange and want to raise $25 million from investors. The name of the new project will be...
Palantir’s CEO has a simple message for Silicon Valley workers uneasy with military contracts: ‘Don’t work here’
Palantir's CEO defended the company's government contracts and blasted peer tech companies as dealing with "carcinogens" Palantir Technologies CEO Alex Karp says that employees unhappy with the company’s mission—or its dealings with Western governments and militaries—should leave. “We want people who want to be on the side...
Davos 2023: Goldman Sachs CEO concerned about debt ceiling
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc.'s (GS.N) Chief Executive David Solomon expressed serious concern on Thursday that a political standoff over the U.S. debt ceiling could lead to a fiscal crisis.
Crypto lender Genesis reportedly owes creditors $3 billion, and is eyeing the sale of its parent company's venture assets to raise funds
Crypto lender Genesis owes its creditors more than $3 billion, the Financial Times reported on Thursday. Genesis' parent company DCG may sell assets in its venture portfolio to raise fresh cash. Genesis' lending arm took hits after FTX filed for bankruptcy, causing a liquidity crisis late last year. Genesis reportedly...
Davos 2023-Uber not planning any company-wide layoffs -CEO
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Uber Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi said in Davos on Thursday that he was not currently planning any company-wide layoffs. The rideshare and delivery company has worked to cut costs for months, early enough relative to others that a memo the CEO wrote on this tougher stance "landed a bit like a lead balloon initially," Khosrowshahi said at a Wall Street Journal event on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum's annual meeting.
CNBC
Texas Instruments replaces CEO Rich Templeton with current operating chief Haviv Ilan
Rich Templeton has run Texas Instruments for almost 19 years, and the company has outperformed one exchange-traded fund for chips. Templeton stepped down in 2018 but came back in weeks after his replacement resigned. on Thursday announced that its CEO for almost 19 years, Rich Templeton, will step down on...
IMF says failure to increase U.S. debt ceiling would have 'serious repercussions'
Jan 20 (Reuters) - Failure to increase the U.S. debt ceiling would have serious repercussions for the United States and the global economy, an International Monetary Fund spokesperson said on Friday, urging involved parties to work to resolve the standoff.
DCG suspends quarterly dividends to preserve cash as Genesis lending unit tries to avoid bankruptcy, report says
Digital Currency Group is halting quarterly dividends to investors, according to Bloomberg. DCG told investors in a letter Tuesday the move is an effort to preserve liquidity. The firm's lending group Genesis is simultaneously trying to avoid bankruptcy. Digital Currency Group reportedly plans to halt quarterly dividends to conserve cash,...
