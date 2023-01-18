San Francisco’s Reparations Proposal Would Give $5 Million Each to Qualifying Black Residents

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Arrested in Connection to 2 Decades Old Cold Case MurdersTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Vallejo, CA
Gallery owner in viral video spraying homeless woman arrested in San FranciscoSara IrshadSan Francisco, CA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
The Habit Burger Grill Set to Open New Location In OaklandMadocOakland, CA
Habit Burger Grill Set To Open Second Location in Oakland, CA This MonthLet's Eat LAOakland, CA
Related
Former drug dealer speaks out against San Francisco drug scene: It's becoming a place for 'druggy tourism'
Ricci Wynne, a former drug dealer, speaks out against potential safe consumption sites in San Francisco and why harm reduction policies don't help addicts on "Jesse Watters Primetime."
californiaglobe.com
San Francisco Exemplifies ‘The Emperor Has No Clothes’
In The Emperor’s New Clothes by Danish author Hans Christian Andersen, two charlatans successfully pull off a fraud on a flamboyant emperor who spends lavishly on fashion and clothing by telling him they will tailor an outfit that only the most wise can see. As the charlatan tailors announce...
SFist
SF Reparations Committee Recommends $5 Million Lump-Sum Payments to Eligible Black Residents
In one of the most sweeping and expensive proposals for reparations to Black Americans, a committee tasked with making recommendations for providing reparations to Black residents of San Francisco is suggesting $5 million lump-sum payments to residents who meet certain eligibility requirements. The SF African American Reparations Advisory Committee (AARAC),...
Washington Examiner
No to San Francisco's ridiculous jackpot reparations plan
If you're black and you were sent to prison for drug crimes, then San Francisco wants to make your day. The city's African American Reparations Advisory Committee has just made public its draft proposal for reparations not just for slavery but for general malfeasance toward black people by the city's government and other entities. It recommends a $5 million lump-sum payment for any black person who meets a set of criteria that are, to say the least, not well crafted.
The Jewish Press
San Francisco Proposal: $5M in Reparations to Every Black Person
Finally, the infamous Confederate stronghold of San Francisco is going to atone for slavery. San Francisco’s reparations committee has proposed paying each Black longtime resident $5 million and granting total debt forgiveness due to the decades of “systematic repression” faced by the local Black community. The last...
New Times
San Luis Obispo should heed San Francisco's demise as a warning
They say that a person trapped in quicksand sinks more rapidly the more they wildly thrash about. I am reminded of the government of San Francisco and its prevailing policies toward business, crime and the homeless. A recent piece in The New York Times, "What Comes Next for the Most...
sfstandard.com
Why San Jose Stayed Resilient as San Francisco Stumbled
In San Francisco, office vacancies are surging, rents are plummeting and the city’s downtown—once buzzing with energy and activity—can’t shake a general feeling of desolation. Its less glamorous neighbor to the south, San Jose, is facing many of the same existential challenges—or at least it should...
Answers to the most popular questions about San Francisco's hills
From the steepest hills to the most famous.
sfstandard.com
San Francisco Looks To Hike Penalties for Illegal Construction
Illegal construction in San Francisco might be about to get a whole lot more expensive. Proposed by Supervisor Hillary Ronen, new legislation would hike the fine for violating city planning or building codes to $1,000 per day from the previous $250 per day penalty. The new ordinance also clarifies that each individual unit in violation will be counted separately.
Washington Examiner
San Francisco plan to give $5 million to black residents in reparations slammed as 'racist'
A proposed reparations payment that would give longtime black residents of San Francisco $5 million is facing opposition, with several critics calling it "racist." The program , pitched by the San Francisco African American Reparations Advisory Committee, claims the $5 million payment would remedy any economic and opportunity losses that black San Francisco residents have endured over the years. It would also supplement the income of lower-income black households to reflect the Area Median Income every year for at least 250 years, according to the pitched program .
wolfstreet.com
San Francisco Bay Area House Prices Plunge 30% from Crazy Peak: Housing Bust 2
Hammered by waves of layoffs, swooning stocks, collapsing cryptos, and 6% mortgage rates. Home prices for all of California are down, Southern California too is getting hit, even San Diego, but the Bay Area is the standout in terms of the steep and deep plunge in prices. Sales of single-family...
sfstandard.com
SF Power Couple Gave George Santos Thousands. Now They Feel Cheated
Some say everyone in the world is connected by no more than six degrees of separation—meaning for better or for worse, you’re closer than you think to someone making headlines half a world away. Take, for instance, San Francisco’s only individual donors to the endlessly embarrassing Republican Congressman...
We Should All Be Paying Attention To The San Francisco Reparations Proposal
Five million dollars per qualifying person might sound like a lot — but hear me out.
San Fran's reparations committee proposes $5 million to each Black longtime resident, total debt forgiveness
The San Francisco African American Reparations Advisory Committee has proposed paying each Black longtime resident $5 million to atone for the city's decades of systemic racism.
SF to close idle healthcare benefit accounts and pocket the funds
Like many employees in San Francisco, Miguel Vargas, a waiter in the Mission District, had no idea there was a fund, under his name, that he could use for medical expenses. So, he was stunned last week to learn he had accumulated about $16,000 in his healthcare benefit account from two employers, accrued over seven years.
indybay.org
Debt limit crisis threatens Social Security and Bay Area subsidized housing renters
Debt limit crisis threatens Social Security and Bay Area subsidized housing renters. Oakland - Activists, and the National Low-Income Housing Coalition, are currently urging HUD’s subsidized housing tenants to contact their representatives in an effort to fight back against an $8.1 billion proposed budget cut to HUD and it’s subsidized housing programs, that’s part of a federal funding decrease of around $130 billion being extorted by the Speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy, Republicans, and the far right-wing extremist members of the Freedom Caucus.
Silicon Valley
Intel cuts more Bay Area jobs as tech layoffs worsen in 2023
SANTA CLARA — Intel has revealed plans for deeper employment reductions with a fresh round of job cuts that will affect hundreds of Bay Area workers, a disquieting sign that the tech sector’s layoffs have yet to run their course. The tech titan is eyeing the elimination of...
SFist
Meta Looking to Offload All Of Its Office Space at 181 Fremont
Adding to the already historic level of office vacancy in San Francisco, Meta is looking to dump 435,000 square feet of offices that it leased for Instagram employees five years ago in 181 Fremont. The prominent SF office tower that sits on the skyline next to Salesforce Tower now becomes...
Dozens of cars targeted in break-in sprees in San Francisco, Oakland
'Lawlessness in the city': In just the last few days, as many as 20 cars in Oakland and 17 in San Francisco were targeted in break-in sprees, as thieves smashed one window after another.
The Jewish Press
Racial Reparations Solve Nothing
This week, the San Francisco African American Reparations Advisory Committee released a report calling on the city to pay every black resident $5 million and absolve all of their outstanding personal debt. Their rationale was broad — as it had to be, since California was founded as a free state:...
Comments / 3