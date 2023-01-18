ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco’s Reparations Proposal Would Give $5 Million Each to Qualifying Black Residents

By Arizona Sun Times Staff
arizonasuntimes.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
californiaglobe.com

San Francisco Exemplifies ‘The Emperor Has No Clothes’

In The Emperor’s New Clothes by Danish author Hans Christian Andersen, two charlatans successfully pull off a fraud on a flamboyant emperor who spends lavishly on fashion and clothing by telling him they will tailor an outfit that only the most wise can see. As the charlatan tailors announce...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Washington Examiner

No to San Francisco's ridiculous jackpot reparations plan

If you're black and you were sent to prison for drug crimes, then San Francisco wants to make your day. The city's African American Reparations Advisory Committee has just made public its draft proposal for reparations not just for slavery but for general malfeasance toward black people by the city's government and other entities. It recommends a $5 million lump-sum payment for any black person who meets a set of criteria that are, to say the least, not well crafted.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Jewish Press

San Francisco Proposal: $5M in Reparations to Every Black Person

Finally, the infamous Confederate stronghold of San Francisco is going to atone for slavery. San Francisco’s reparations committee has proposed paying each Black longtime resident $5 million and granting total debt forgiveness due to the decades of “systematic repression” faced by the local Black community. The last...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
New Times

San Luis Obispo should heed San Francisco's demise as a warning

They say that a person trapped in quicksand sinks more rapidly the more they wildly thrash about. I am reminded of the government of San Francisco and its prevailing policies toward business, crime and the homeless. A recent piece in The New York Times, "What Comes Next for the Most...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Why San Jose Stayed Resilient as San Francisco Stumbled

In San Francisco, office vacancies are surging, rents are plummeting and the city’s downtown—once buzzing with energy and activity—can’t shake a general feeling of desolation. Its less glamorous neighbor to the south, San Jose, is facing many of the same existential challenges—or at least it should...
SAN JOSE, CA
sfstandard.com

San Francisco Looks To Hike Penalties for Illegal Construction

Illegal construction in San Francisco might be about to get a whole lot more expensive. Proposed by Supervisor Hillary Ronen, new legislation would hike the fine for violating city planning or building codes to $1,000 per day from the previous $250 per day penalty. The new ordinance also clarifies that each individual unit in violation will be counted separately.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Washington Examiner

San Francisco plan to give $5 million to black residents in reparations slammed as 'racist'

A proposed reparations payment that would give longtime black residents of San Francisco $5 million is facing opposition, with several critics calling it "racist." The program , pitched by the San Francisco African American Reparations Advisory Committee, claims the $5 million payment would remedy any economic and opportunity losses that black San Francisco residents have endured over the years. It would also supplement the income of lower-income black households to reflect the Area Median Income every year for at least 250 years, according to the pitched program .
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

SF Power Couple Gave George Santos Thousands. Now They Feel Cheated

Some say everyone in the world is connected by no more than six degrees of separation—meaning for better or for worse, you’re closer than you think to someone making headlines half a world away. Take, for instance, San Francisco’s only individual donors to the endlessly embarrassing Republican Congressman...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
indybay.org

Debt limit crisis threatens Social Security and Bay Area subsidized housing renters

Debt limit crisis threatens Social Security and Bay Area subsidized housing renters. Oakland - Activists, and the National Low-Income Housing Coalition, are currently urging HUD’s subsidized housing tenants to contact their representatives in an effort to fight back against an $8.1 billion proposed budget cut to HUD and it’s subsidized housing programs, that’s part of a federal funding decrease of around $130 billion being extorted by the Speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy, Republicans, and the far right-wing extremist members of the Freedom Caucus.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
Silicon Valley

Intel cuts more Bay Area jobs as tech layoffs worsen in 2023

SANTA CLARA — Intel has revealed plans for deeper employment reductions with a fresh round of job cuts that will affect hundreds of Bay Area workers, a disquieting sign that the tech sector’s layoffs have yet to run their course. The tech titan is eyeing the elimination of...
SANTA CLARA, CA
SFist

Meta Looking to Offload All Of Its Office Space at 181 Fremont

Adding to the already historic level of office vacancy in San Francisco, Meta is looking to dump 435,000 square feet of offices that it leased for Instagram employees five years ago in 181 Fremont. The prominent SF office tower that sits on the skyline next to Salesforce Tower now becomes...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Jewish Press

Racial Reparations Solve Nothing

This week, the San Francisco African American Reparations Advisory Committee released a report calling on the city to pay every black resident $5 million and absolve all of their outstanding personal debt. Their rationale was broad — as it had to be, since California was founded as a free state:...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy