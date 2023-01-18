Read full article on original website
Norman Galligan, 66
Norman P. “Storman Norman” Galligan, of Waterford, passed away at home on January 17, 2023 at the age of 66, with his dog Madison at his side. Loving father of John (Lauren) Galligan. Proud grandpa of Ben William, beloved brother of Dennis (Vivian) Galligan and Beverly (Bob) Sherman, brother-in-law of Nancy Galligan, uncle of Michael (Beth) Galligan, Elizabeth Sherman, Rob (Julie) Sherman, Lewis (Jen) Galligan, and Julie (Chris) Parsons, and was “Uncle Norm” to many others. Like a brother to Jon Longair and Bruce (Sally) Robertson. Also survived by many great nieces and nephews.
Joy Higdon, 63
Joy Marie Higdon, of White Lake, passed away into God’s graces on January 12, 2023 at the age of 63. Joy was born on January 11, 1960, in Pontiac, the loving daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Paul and Marie (Cadeau) Wilmot. Beloved wife of Ray Higdon, cherished sister of...
