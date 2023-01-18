Norman P. “Storman Norman” Galligan, of Waterford, passed away at home on January 17, 2023 at the age of 66, with his dog Madison at his side. Loving father of John (Lauren) Galligan. Proud grandpa of Ben William, beloved brother of Dennis (Vivian) Galligan and Beverly (Bob) Sherman, brother-in-law of Nancy Galligan, uncle of Michael (Beth) Galligan, Elizabeth Sherman, Rob (Julie) Sherman, Lewis (Jen) Galligan, and Julie (Chris) Parsons, and was “Uncle Norm” to many others. Like a brother to Jon Longair and Bruce (Sally) Robertson. Also survived by many great nieces and nephews.

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO