Birmingham Water Works Has Been Notified About a Pipe Water Leak Repair for About 6 Months. Hoover Residents are WaitingZack LoveBirmingham, AL
Unique local retail store opening in Alabama this weekendKristen WaltersGardendale, AL
“Most Haunted Hotels In Tennessee”- 4 Hotels You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
Alabama witness attempting identification of spinning disc lightsRoger MarshAlabama State
10 Things to Do in Birmingham, AlabamaJameson StewardBirmingham, AL
Shelby Reporter
Old name, new look: Helena church sees name change, renovations
HELENA – The second oldest church in Shelby County, previously known as Helena Cumberland Presbyterian Church, recently changed its name, and it didn’t have to look far for its new namesake. Before the church was known as Helena Cumberland Presbyterian in the early ‘70s, it was previously named...
Bham Now
People all over Birmingham stepped up and served this MLK Day [PHOTOS]
Did you know MLK Day is the only federal holiday designated as a National Day of Service? For over 25 years, it’s served as a day of encouragement for people across the country to volunteer in their communities. This year, the people of Birmingham, along with United Way of Central Alabama, did just that. Keep reading to see just a few of the many ways our community gave back this year.
Family of Alabama singer CJ Harris raising money to cover funeral costs
As the family of "American Idol" contestant CJ Harris prepares to lay him to rest, they are warning people to not donate money to online accounts set up in his name.
hooversun.com
Hoover to hold first Community Mental Health Day event this Sunday
The city of Hoover is having its first Community Mental Health Day this weekend at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex. The event is scheduled from noon to 4 p.m. at the Finley Center on Sunday, Jan. 22. The first two hours will involve discussions about the relationship between mental health and public safety, and the final two hours are slated for more general discussion about mental health.
hooversun.com
Metro Roundup: Trussville development plans for 2023
Trussville will look to make hay while the sun shines in 2023. That idiomatic saying, defined as taking advantage of a favorable situation while the chance is there, is connected to farming, and a farm might be a large focus for the city of Trussville in 2023. The Trussville City...
hooversun.com
Metro Roundup: Homewood mayor shares his state-of-the-city address
Homewood Mayor Patrick McClusky gave his annual State of the City address on Tuesday, highlighting the city’s fiscal growth and new initiatives while outlining plans for the upcoming year. McClusky spoke to a gathered crowd at The Club in Birmingham at the monthly luncheon hosted by the Homewood Chamber...
Birmingham, January 19 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 6 high school 🏀 games in Birmingham. The Fairfield High Preparatory High School basketball team will have a game with John Carroll Catholic High School on January 18, 2023, 22:00:01.
hooversun.com
Metro Roundup: Former Mountain Brook Mayor Terry Oden dies
Former Mountain Brook Mayor Terry Oden died Tuesday, Jan. 10, at his home in Mountain Brook. He was 85. Born Lawrence Terry Oden, the alumnus of Woodlawn High School and Auburn University was a veteran of the U.S. Army Security Agency and a member of the Special Forces Club in London, England. He was a member of the Mountain Brook City Council for four years and mayor of the city for 20 years.
5 Alabama chefs and 2 restaurants that could be our next James Beard winner
Alabama chefs and restaurants have a long and glorious history at the James Beard Awards, which are often called “the Oscars of the food world.”. Previous James Beard winners include Birmingham chefs Frank Stitt, Chris Hastings and Dolester Miles, as well as Bessemer’s Bright Star, which has been recognized as an America’s Classic, and Birmingham’s Highlands Bar and Grill, which was named most outstanding restaurant in America in 2018.
$4 million grant helps to preserve African American history in Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — In honor of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday, a $4 million grant is preserving historic Black churches across the country. On Monday, the African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund announced its investment in 35 churches nationwide. Five of those churches are in Alabama, two of which are in Birmingham. […]
Bham Now
Milo’s Hamburgers returns to Downtown Birmingham, Feb. 15
Downtown Birmingham hasn’t been the same since the closing of Milo’s in 2015. After seven years, the return of Alabama’s famous burger joint takes place on Wednesday, February 15. From delicious food to additional amenities and updates, check out what this fast-food spot has in store. Grand...
Birmingham-Southern President Says He’ll Do Everything Possible to Keep the College Open
Late last year, officials at Birmingham-Southern College revealed the private liberal arts college could close as early as this spring due to old accounting errors, a drained endowment, declining enrollment and years of financial stress. The college is now asking the state for a $30 million dollar bailout as part of a $200 million dollar campaign to save BSC.
wvtm13.com
Mayor Randall Woodfin address exhibition driving, again
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Tuesday afternoon, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin gave the State of the City Address. A crowded room of invited guests and members of the Kiwanis Club of Birmingham were present. The mayor mentioned many of the positive things that happened in Birmingham, in 2022. However, there were...
wbrc.com
Mike Behind the Mic: Dr. Beth Kitchin
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In this latest episode of Mike Behind the Mic, Mike Dubberly talks with longtime diet and nutrition expert, Dr. Beth Kitchin to get more insight into the Best Ranked Diets of 2023. This is a list put out every year by the U.S. News and World Report and Dr. Kitchin breaks down some the top-ranked diets, diving into research to see which ones could be the best for you.
wbrc.com
Pinson Elementary School resource officer dies
PINSON, Ala. (WBRC) - Pinson Elementary School Resource Deputy Patrick Leblanc has died, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Leblanc’s passing was sudden and unexpected. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office released the following statement on its Facebook page Wednesday. Get news alerts in the Apple App...
wvtm13.com
Jasper's 'American Idol' contestant CJ Harris dies at hospital
JASPER, Ala. — Jasper native and former American Idol contestantCJ Harris died Sunday. The Walker County coroner's office confirmed that the 31-year old singer was taken to Walker Baptist Medical Center in Jasper where he died. Coroner Joey Vick said there was no sign of foul play and that...
Hoover mayor discusses big plans for 2023 in State of City address
HOOVER Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Hoover has big developments in sight for 2023. Mayor Frank Brocato delivered his State of the City address earlier today discussing several upcoming projects. Multiple exciting opportunities are just around the corner for Hoover residents to benefit from. Mayor Brocato says his top priorities going into this year are […]
Birmingham startup Wyndy expanding to Huntsville, Mobile
Birmingham sitter app Wyndy is now offering its service in the Huntsville and Mobile areas. Created in 2017 by parents Ginger and Tommy Mayfield, Wyndy is a mobile app helping families find, book, and pay vetted, background-checked college babysitters. As well as a resource for parents, the app offers its...
Bham Now
KS Boutique + 2 other openings in Birmingham
A new week means new openings in Birmingham. Whether you’re looking for a new place to shop or somewhere to grab a bite to eat, check out these three openings. KS Boutique is the newest, most stylish boutique in Gardendale. I went to the grand opening on Saturday and came out with the cutest new pants. Ladies, give KS Boutique a visit and thank me later!
Darius Miles was “Unaware” of Previous Lawyer Statement, Seeks Counsel from Tuscaloosa Law Group
A Tuscaloosa lawyer is speaking on behalf of Darius Miles, who said her client was "unaware" of statements released from a Birmingham law group earlier this week. Miles was arrested and charged with capital murder after a Sunday morning shooting left a 23-year-old Birmingham mother dead. Court documents claim Miles did not fire the bullet that killed her, but said he provided a handgun to a friend, 20-year-old Michael Davis from Maryland, and that Davis shot and killed the victim.
