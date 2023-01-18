Did you know MLK Day is the only federal holiday designated as a National Day of Service? For over 25 years, it’s served as a day of encouragement for people across the country to volunteer in their communities. This year, the people of Birmingham, along with United Way of Central Alabama, did just that. Keep reading to see just a few of the many ways our community gave back this year.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO