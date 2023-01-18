Letter: Resume Bless Your Heart, but edit it tightly

Please resume your publication of “Bless You Heart.” It was one of the delights of your excellent paper, a publication that serves our community so well.

The challenge in BYH was not content but editing. Submissions to any publication will always include those that do not merit publication due to repetition, misinformation, prejudice, limited grammar or lack of interest.

That’s why we have editors, defined by the New York Times, as “a person who is in charge of and determines the final content of a text, particularly in a newspaper or magazine.”

In short, please restore BYH, but edit it tightly in line with the service you provide in the other parts of your publication.

Walter Pories

Greenville