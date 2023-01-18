Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Japan Warns of Dire Finances as BOJ Struggles to Contain Yields
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's finances are becoming increasingly precarious, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki warned on Monday, just as markets test whether the central bank can keep interest rates ultra-low, allowing the government to service its debt. The government has been helped by near-zero bond yields, but bond investors have recently...
US News and World Report
Water Tech Firm Xylem to Buy Evoqua in $6.42 Billion Deal in Industrial Market Push
(Reuters) - Xylem Inc said on Monday it would acquire Evoqua Water Technologies Corp in an all-stock deal valued at $6.42 billion, boosting its wastewater treatment solutions and providing it access to several industrial markets. Evoqua stockholders will receive 0.480 share of water technology company Xylem for each share held,...
US News and World Report
Taiwan President Tells Pope War With China Not an Option
TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen has written to Pope Francis to say that war between Taiwan and China is not an option and only by respecting the Taiwanese people's insistence on sovereignty and freedom can there be healthy ties with Beijing. The Vatican is Chinese-claimed Taiwan's sole European...
US News and World Report
Wall St Edges up Ahead of Busy Earnings Week, Salesforce Rises
(Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened higher at the start of another big week for corporate earnings, with Salesforce leading gains on Monday following news that Elliott Management had acquired a stake. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 64.07 points, or 0.19%, at the open to 33,439.56. The S&P 500...
US News and World Report
Baker Hughes Misses Profit Estimate Amid Shortages, Inflation
(Reuters) -Baker Hughes Co missed a fourth-quarter profit estimate on Monday as the oilfield services firm navigated challenges including component shortages, supply chain inflation and disruptions caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Drilling activity picked up in 2022 in response to elevated oil prices but the pace remains slower than...
US News and World Report
Who Is Barry Silbert, the Head of Genesis-Owner DCG?
(Reuters) - As an investment banker, Barry Silbert worked on some of the highest-profile corporate failures. Now, as founder of venture capital firm Digital Currency Group, parent of troubled crypto firm Genesis, he is grappling with problems closer to home. Silbert, 46, cut his teeth on bankruptcies including Enron's and...
US News and World Report
Factbox-Why Were Millions of Pakistanis Without Electricity?
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Millions of Pakistanis were left without electricity for the second time in three months after a grid failure on Monday, affecting nearly all parts of the country - from the capital Islamabad in the north to Karachi in the south. Here's a look at what happened, and...
US News and World Report
Insurer ASR to Consider Sale of Bank Acquired in Aegon Deal, Source Says
LONDON/AMSTERDAM(Reuters) - Dutch insurer ASR will consider a sale of its banking arm after completing its acquisition of rival Aegon's domestic operations, a source close to the matter told Reuters. ASR anounced in October that it would buy the bulk of Aegon's business in the Netherlands, including its local insurance...
US News and World Report
It's 'Now or Never' to Stop Japan's Shrinking Population, PM Says
(Reuters) -Japanese Prime minister Fumio Kishida pledged on Monday to take urgent steps to tackle the country's declining birth rate, saying it was "now or never" for one of the world's oldest societies. Japan has in recent years been trying to encourage its people to have more children with promises...
US News and World Report
Indian Government to Borrow a Record 16 Trillion Rupees in Fiscal 2023/24 - Reuters Poll
BENGALURU (Reuters) - The Indian government will borrow a record 16 trillion rupees ($198 billion) in the fiscal year to March 2024, according to a Reuters poll of economists, who said infrastructure spending and fiscal discipline ought to be its highest budget priorities. The federal government's gross indebtedness has more...
US News and World Report
China Says COVID Outbreak Has Infected 80% of Population
BEIJING (Reuters) - The possibility of a big COVID-19 rebound in China over the next two or three months is remote as 80% of people have been infected, a prominent government scientist said on Saturday. The mass movement of people during the ongoing Lunar New Year holiday period may spread...
US News and World Report
Davos 2023: Key Takeaways From the World Economic Forum
DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Global leaders and business executives departed a freezing World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting on Friday after a frank exchange of views over how the world will tackle its biggest issues in 2023. Here's what we learned:. ECONOMY: Gloom and doom heading into Davos turned into cautious...
US News and World Report
ECB Set to Raise Rates by 50 Bp in Feb and March, Knot Says
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -The European Central Bank (ECB) is set to raise interest rates by 50 basis points in both February and March and will continue to raise rates in the months after, ECB governing council member Klaas Knot said in an interview with Dutch broadcaster WNL on Sunday. "Expect us...
