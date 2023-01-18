Read full article on original website
New IRS tax brackets take effect in 2023, meaning your paycheck could be bigger
Higher federal income tax brackets and standard deductions are now in effect, potentially giving Americans a chance to increase their take-home pay in 2023 and shield more of their income from the Internal Revenue Service. The IRS announced the higher limits for the federal income tax bracket and standard deductions...
6 tax changes to know before filing your 2022 IRS return
This article was expert reviewed by Lisa Niser, EA, an enrolled agent and tax advisor.
Here’s why the IRS would want to audit your taxes
After you file your taxes, you probably don’t want to think about them again until the next year. But if you’re too aggressive with certain deductions or credits, that could trigger an audit from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). If you get an IRS notice — official correspondence...
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.
Millions of Social Security recipients warned of ‘expensive surprise’ that comes with new bumper packages worth $1,827
RETIREES and other Social Security recipients will see the biggest benefits increase in more than 40 years next month. On average, monthly payments for retirees will increase by $140 to $1,827 in the new year. This annual cost of living adjustment (COLA) comes out to 8.7 percent, the Social Security...
What happens to Social Security when you die?
The end of a person’s life doesn’t necessarily mean the end of their Social Security payments. Depending on factors like income and dependents, Social Security checks will still be issued to someone else even after the original recipient passes away. Social Security: New Bill Could Give Seniors an...
How to get your tax refund ASAP this 2023 filing season
Expecting a tax refund from the Internal Revenue Service this year and planning to use it to makes end's meet? Tips on how to get your money as soon as possible.
Stimulus Update: IRS Announces Average Payments of $1,232 Sent to Millions. Here's Who Is Getting Them
The American Rescue Plan Act provided $1,400 stimulus checks to most eligible adults and dependents. But it did much more than that. In fact, some provisions of the American Rescue Plan Act are continuing to pay off for taxpayers even today. On Friday Jan. 6, 2023, the IRS announced that...
IRS Ends Coronavirus Tax Credits: Here’s How Much You Can Claim Now
Many changes to the federal tax breaks during the COVID-19 pandemic helped families meet their financial needs. With the COVID-19 pandemic less severe now, the IRS has ended many coronavirus tax credits. Most of the credits are now dropping back to 2019 levels, meaning taxpayers will get a lower refund this year. It is important for taxpayers to understand the new tax credit amounts so that they can prepare for the upcoming tax season.
My accountant told me to do 3 things in January to help reduce my 2022 tax bill
You have until the tax filing deadline...
Here’s Your New Standard Deduction and Tax Rate for 2023
The federal government regularly adjusts everything from Social Security benefits to retirement account limits to account for inflation. The same goes for some key aspects of federal income taxes, including the standard deduction and tax brackets, which are the income ranges that determine your tax rate. And 2023 will be no exception: The IRS recently announced that every standard deduction and individual income tax bracket will increase — and by more than usual, due to inflation running near a 40-year high lately.
Your tax refund may be smaller in 2023. Here's why
There are fewer tax deductions and no stimulus payments in store for taxpayers this year, meaning they could be in store for smaller tax refunds in 2023.
IRS ends COVID-19 tax credits: Here's what you need to know before filing in 2023
Among the several pandemic tax credits returning to 2019 levels is the Child Tax Credit (CTC). Filers that qualified for a $3,600 per dependent in 2021 will get a credit of $2,000 in 2022 for each qualifying child under age 17, or less, depending on their income. Taxpayers with no...
Ways You Can Lose Your Social Security Benefits
Social Security serves mostly older retirees, but also the disabled through Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI). The Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program gives extra help to the most vulnerable people, those who are disabled or blind and have limited resources. Together, the Social Security Administration (SSA) paid $1 trillion to 65 million monthly beneficiaries in 2021.
IRS tax season to begin Jan. 23: What to know about smaller refunds
Many people who love to file their taxes as soon as possible — aiming to get their hands on tax refund cash as quickly as they can — will be happy that the Internal Revenue Service soon will begin accepting and processing individual income tax returns as of Jan. 23. The IRS "Free File" system will open online on Friday where participating tax providers will accept completed returns and hold them until they can be filed...
5 Reasons to File Your Taxes Early This Year
Taxes may not be due until April, but there are several benefits to getting started now. You don't have to delay just because tax season doesn't officially start until Monday. Some tax preparers will help you fill out your tax return now, before the IRS actually starts accepting them. They’ll keep your information on hand, and once tax season formally begins, the companies will immediately submit your return to the government for processing.
When are taxes due in 2023?
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. New year, new tax season. As we enter 2023, it's important to begin assembling the documents you need to file...
Had a Side Hustle in 2022? CPAs Advise To Take These Steps Now for Easy Tax Filing
More than 90% of Americans had one or more side hustles in 2022 in order to help make ends meet, as GOBankingRates previously reported. That figure also translates into millions of gig workers that...
Social Security Schedule: When February 2023 Benefit Payments Are Sent
The next round of Social Security checks are scheduled to go out in February. Social Security recipients will continue to see bigger benefit checks, thanks to the 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA)...
IRS will begin accepting and processing tax returns on Jan. 23
The Internal Revenue Service announced Thursday that the 2023 tax season will officially begin Jan. 23, when the agency will begin accepting and processing returns.
