Hashkey Capital Raises $500 Million for Its Third Fund, Despite Crypto Market Downturn

FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried put $20 million into a big VC fund that then took a stake in the crypto exchange right back
FTX's ex-boss Sam Bankman-Fried poured $20 million into large VC fund Paradigm, per the FT. That same fund invested in the collapsed crypto exchange right back, amounting to about $215 million. It's cofounder has previously stated he "deeply regrets" backing Bankman-Fried's exchange. Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried piled in millions...
Billionaire bitcoin bull Mike Novogratz says 2023 will be a year for crypto markets to try and survive, and 'heal and rebuild narrative'
Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz is still mostly upbeat about crypto in 2023. "The outlook for crypto is not horrible, but it's not great," Novogratz told CNBC. The bitcoin bull said crypto brokerage Genesis' liquidity woes are hanging over the industry. Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz says 2023 will be...
Trump backer Peter Thiel reportedly made $1.8 billion cashing out an 8-year bet on crypto – when he was still touting a massive bitcoin price surge
Peter Thiel's fund closed almost all of its crypto positions shortly before prices crashed last year, according to the Financial Times. Founders Fund made $1.8 billion cashing out its bet on digital assets, the publication said. Thiel predicted bitcoin's price would surge 100 times around the same time his fund...
CNBC
$1.4 trillion wipeout hits crypto industry at Davos — except for a lone flashy orange bitcoin car
Over the past few years, the Davos Promenade at the World Economic Forum has been packed with crypto companies taking over stores and cafes. But 2022's near $1.4 trillion market wipeout has been reflected in the makeup of the Promenade in 2023, with far fewer crypto firms on display. Crypto...
Sam Bankman-Fried says both FTX and Alameda were raking in billions in profits in 2021 before token values plunged in crypto winter
"FTX International and Alameda were both legitimately and independently profitable businesses in 2021, each making billions."
Elon Musk Says the Storm Is Coming and to Stash Cash: The Top Low-Risk Cash Ideas for 2023
Here is how worried and conservative investors can hunker down, move their money to the highest-yielding short-term investments in almost 20 years, and wait for an opening in the equity markets for a good entry point.
A scrap metal find at a flea market in the US turned out to be the Third Imperial Fabergé egg worth $33 million
The Third Imperial Fabergé Egg was created by Peter Carl Fabergé in 1887 for the Russian Tsar Alexander III and his family. There were a total of 54 eggs created for the Russian Royal Family.
Nearly half of Americans 'sacrificing recession preparedness' with monthly banking costs
Nearly half of Americans who are paying checking account fees every month say they are sacrificing their level of preparedness for a recession in doing so, according to a new report.
Bank of America customers outraged after accounts drained without explanation
CHARLOTTE, NC. - The morning sun has barely begun to rise as a new wave of angry tweets and Facebook posts hit the internet. All across the country, Bank of America customers are waking up to discover that their accounts have been emptied or that funds have gone missing.
msn.com
'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos just issued a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — 3 better recession-proof buys
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos is sounding the alarm. In an interview with CNN, Bezos says that the economy “does...
A burned-out former CEO takes an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job and claims it cured him of depression
An article in Business Insider describes the experience of a former CEO and a Facebook and Microsoft exec, Philip Su who was paralyzed by burnout. Su claimed that he was so depressed that he quit his CEO job and decided to take an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job. However, he did not need the money.
dailyhodl.com
With Genesis Over $3,000,000,000 in Debt, Digital Currency Group Weighs Selling Venture Portfolio Assets: Report
A new report claims that the parent company of crypto broker Genesis is considering selling venture capital assets to pay back creditors. With Genesis more than $3 billion in debt, the Financial Times reports that Digital Currency Group (DCG) is mulling selling parts of their venture capital holdings, worth up to $500 million, to help make up the difference.
dailyhodl.com
Anthony Scaramucci Says One Catalyst Could Send Bitcoin Flying, Predicts 2023 Will Be ‘Recovery Year’ for Crypto
Skybridge Capital chief executive Anthony Scaramucci says Bitcoin (BTC) could go on a massive surge in the next few years. In a new interview with CNBC at a crypto conference in St. Moritz, Switzerland, Scaramucci says that Bitcoin could soar by more than 370% within three years. Scaramucci calls 2023...
JPMorgan boss Jamie Dimon says bitcoin is a 'waste of time' and a fraud, and warns Russia-Ukraine war is threat to the global economy
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon slammed bitcoin as a "hyped-up fraud" speaking in an interview at Davos. Dimon, a vocal crypto skeptic, has pointed to illegal activity in the industry to make his points in the past. He also warned that war between Russia and Ukraine is the biggest threat to...
Peter Thiel's Fund Cashed Out Big On 8-Year-Old Bitcoin Bet Just Before Market Crash: FT
Peter Thiel’s venture capital firm Founders Fund has cashed out on its eight-year investment in Bitcoin BTC/USD. What Happened: This comes a month after Thiel extolled the benefits of Bitcoin at a Miami conference. The firm had sold off the vast majority of its crypto holdings by March 2022,...
Coinbase is shuttering services for customers in Japan as crypto winter rages on
Coinbase is suspending the crypto exchange's operations in Japan. Customers in Japan have until February 16 to withdraw their holdings. Coinbase stock is up 53% in the past five days as crypto markets rally. Coinbase said Wednesday it will soon shutter the cryptocurrency exchange's services in Japan, citing difficult market...
NASDAQ
Crypto exchange Coinbase says it will halt Japan operations
Jan 18 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc COIN.O on Wednesday said it will halt operations in Japan due to volatile market conditions. All Coinbase Japan customers will have until Feb. 16 to withdraw their fiat and crypto holdings, the company said in a blog post. Coinbase's decision to...
JPMorgan begins private lending drive with $10 billion - source
Jan 19 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) has set aside at least $10 billion to back its foray into the world of direct lending, a person with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday.
BlackRock CEO Hurt By Increasingly Personal Attacks
The CEO of the world's largest asset manager laments the criticism of ESG efforts.
Expect bitcoin to top $50,000 again within a few years, Anthony Scaramucci says – as crypto markets start 2023 with a bang
Bitcoin will trade between $50,000 and $100,000 in two to three years' time, Anthony Scaramucci believes. Investors are piling back into crypto markets, with bitcoin jumping 26% and ethereum up 29% year-to-date. "You are taking on risk but you're also believing in adoption," Scaramucci told CNBC. Bitcoin could top $50,000...
