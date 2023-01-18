Rising Bitcoin Prices Cause Cascade of Short Liquidations, Highest Ratio of Short vs. Long Wipeouts Since July 2021

Read full article on original website
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: BTC will cross $65,000 in 20…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The year has not been good for Bitcoin. Since the beginning of 2022, the largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization has lost almost 65% of its value.
Billionaire bitcoin bull Mike Novogratz says 2023 will be a year for crypto markets to try and survive, and 'heal and rebuild narrative'
Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz is still mostly upbeat about crypto in 2023. "The outlook for crypto is not horrible, but it's not great," Novogratz told CNBC. The bitcoin bull said crypto brokerage Genesis' liquidity woes are hanging over the industry. Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz says 2023 will be...
A 25-year-old traded $2 billion of crypto from his parents' suburban home in Australia, public records show
25-year-old Darren Nguyen's crypto trading company profited $7 million after-tax, and net-profits increased 1,400% from the previous year.
Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP Whales Abruptly Move Over $116,000,000 Worth of Crypto Assets Over the Weekend
Deep-pocketed Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP holders were active over this weekend, mysteriously shuffling crypto assets worth tens of millions of dollars. First reported by blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, on-chain data shows that a crypto whale transferred 3.35 trillion SHIB tokens between two wallets of unknown origins. At the...
Crypto Analyst Issues Bitcoin, Ethereum Warning After BTC Explodes Over $20K: 'There's A Problem For Bulls'
The pseudonymous crypto analyst Capo says that the recent rallies in the cryptocurrency market mean nothing, and new lows are still likely. Bitcoin BTC/USD has rallied 21% in the last seven days, and Ethereum ETH/USD has rallied 23%. But Capo says the market’s bounce hasn’t invalidated his bearish outlook.
A scrap metal find at a flea market in the US turned out to be the Third Imperial Fabergé egg worth $33 million
The Third Imperial Fabergé Egg was created by Peter Carl Fabergé in 1887 for the Russian Tsar Alexander III and his family. There were a total of 54 eggs created for the Russian Royal Family.
If Any Crypto Will Reach $1 Trillion, It’s Ethereum
Based mostly on the year-to-date efficiency and their drawdown from their all-time highs (ATHs), Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) have carried out very equally. Whereas BTC has risen by 25.5% for the reason that starting of the 12 months, ETH has climbed by about 27%. From its ATH, Bitcoin has declined by 69.9%, whereas Ether is down by 68.9%.
Elon Musk Left Bewildered By Peculiar Davos 2023 Rule Of Not Allowing EVs To Drive Around VIPs: 'Ironic Indeed'
The World Economic Forum 2023 — a gathering of world leaders, top business executives and civil society, got underway in Davos, Switzerland on Monday. What Happened: A piece of news out of Davos, an Alpine resort town, left Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk bewildered. A YouTube video shared...
JPMorgan boss Jamie Dimon says bitcoin is a 'waste of time' and a fraud, and warns Russia-Ukraine war is threat to the global economy
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon slammed bitcoin as a "hyped-up fraud" speaking in an interview at Davos. Dimon, a vocal crypto skeptic, has pointed to illegal activity in the industry to make his points in the past. He also warned that war between Russia and Ukraine is the biggest threat to...
Ripple (XRP) Gains Incredible Backing, Stellar (XLM) Down 90%, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Endorsed As Top Bull Pick For 2023
Crypto has entered the mainstream economy with a market cap of $821 billion. While we focus on the benefits of a decentralized economy powered by blockchain and cryptocurrencies, financial agencies have always raised questions about its reliability. One such instance is the infamous Ripple (XRP) vs. SEC lawsuit, which is...
Viewpoint: Japan is paying families 1 million yen to move to the countryside, but it won't make Tokyo any smaller
The Japanese government has announced a fresh round of incentives for people to move out of the Tokyo region. From April 2023, families seeking a new life in greener pastures will receive JPY1 million (£6,380), per child. This represents an increase of JPY700,000 on previous such payments. Once the...
Coinbase is shuttering services for customers in Japan as crypto winter rages on
Coinbase is suspending the crypto exchange's operations in Japan. Customers in Japan have until February 16 to withdraw their holdings. Coinbase stock is up 53% in the past five days as crypto markets rally. Coinbase said Wednesday it will soon shutter the cryptocurrency exchange's services in Japan, citing difficult market...
Ethereum Classic Falls In Tandem With S&P 500, Bitcoin — A Pullback Or A Rejection?
Ethereum Classic ETC/USD plunged almost 8% lower at one point during Wednesday’s trading session after initially attempting to break above Tuesday’s high-of-day. The sharp decline came in tandem with the broader cypto sector, which reacted negatively to the S&P 500, which attempted to regain a long-term descending trendline as support but failed.
Traders Are Sleeping on ‘Massive Opportunity’ for Bitcoin and Crypto Markets, According to Analyst Michaël van de Poppe
A widely followed crypto analyst is tracking where Bitcoin (BTC) may head next after its explosive rise above $19,000. Crypto trader Michaël van de Poppe tells his 644,700 Twitter followers that it is still unclear how long BTC’s current rally will last. “All the liquidity has been taken...
$600,000,000 in Liquidations Hit Short Sellers As Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Altcoins Pop
Crypto short sellers are drowning in a deluge of liquidations as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and other altcoins rally. According to liquidation data from CoinGlass, the crypto markets have experienced more than $180 million in liquidations in the last 24 hours alone. Since January 13th, short sellers have been hit...
Billionaire Venture Capitalist Predicts New Law Showering Billions On Clean Energy To Create World's First Trillionaire
Chances are, you saw headlines last week about Congress needing a 15th round of voting to elect Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy. That’s a level of chaos and dysfunction that hasn’t been seen since 1923, which makes it all the more striking that the same legislative body was able to pass a $1.7 trillion law just days earlier — quietly, with little fanfare.
Its the calm before the storm in crypto markets
Crypto volatility has come down and extreme on-chain activity subsided in period of relative calm. Several concerning developments around Genesis, Gemini and DCG are still ongoing, however. Volatility could also spark up once the US inflation data is revealed this week. Period is reminiscent of the low drama environment pre-FTX...
Analyst Who Called 2021 Bitcoin Crash Reveals BTC Price Target for This Year
A crypto analyst known for calling the 2021 Bitcoin (BTC) collapse is laying out his 2023 price target for the top crypto asset. The pseudonymous trader Dave the Wave tells his 133,600 Twitter followers that his target for the king crypto this year is above $40,000. “A technical target of...
Half a billion dollars of short sellers liquidated in biggest crypto rally in 9 months
The cryptocurrency market cap is again above $1 trillion following the largest surge in 9 months. Half a billion {dollars} of quick gross sales had been liquidated over the weekend, probably the most in three months. Bitcoin is again above $21,000, Ethereum above $1,500, whereas altcoins have soared. Regardless of...
Ether, Bitcoin Long Traders See $110M Liquidations on Bitzlato-Induced Volatility
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. A notice on the U.S. Justice Department’s website about an oncoming crypto-related effort resulted in a steep sell-off on Wednesday, causing bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) to dip under newly breached support levels before slightly recovering.
