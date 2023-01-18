ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rising Bitcoin Prices Cause Cascade of Short Liquidations, Highest Ratio of Short vs. Long Wipeouts Since July 2021

By Stefania Palma in Washington, Joshua Franklin in New York
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: BTC will cross $65,000 in 20…

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The year has not been good for Bitcoin. Since the beginning of 2022, the largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization has lost almost 65% of its value.
astaga.com

If Any Crypto Will Reach $1 Trillion, It’s Ethereum

Based mostly on the year-to-date efficiency and their drawdown from their all-time highs (ATHs), Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) have carried out very equally. Whereas BTC has risen by 25.5% for the reason that starting of the 12 months, ETH has climbed by about 27%. From its ATH, Bitcoin has declined by 69.9%, whereas Ether is down by 68.9%.
Benzinga

Ethereum Classic Falls In Tandem With S&P 500, Bitcoin — A Pullback Or A Rejection?

Ethereum Classic ETC/USD plunged almost 8% lower at one point during Wednesday’s trading session after initially attempting to break above Tuesday’s high-of-day. The sharp decline came in tandem with the broader cypto sector, which reacted negatively to the S&P 500, which attempted to regain a long-term descending trendline as support but failed.
Benzinga

Billionaire Venture Capitalist Predicts New Law Showering Billions On Clean Energy To Create World's First Trillionaire

Chances are, you saw headlines last week about Congress needing a 15th round of voting to elect Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy. That’s a level of chaos and dysfunction that hasn’t been seen since 1923, which makes it all the more striking that the same legislative body was able to pass a $1.7 trillion law just days earlier — quietly, with little fanfare.
coinjournal.net

Its the calm before the storm in crypto markets

Crypto volatility has come down and extreme on-chain activity subsided in period of relative calm. Several concerning developments around Genesis, Gemini and DCG are still ongoing, however. Volatility could also spark up once the US inflation data is revealed this week. Period is reminiscent of the low drama environment pre-FTX...
dailyhodl.com

Analyst Who Called 2021 Bitcoin Crash Reveals BTC Price Target for This Year

A crypto analyst known for calling the 2021 Bitcoin (BTC) collapse is laying out his 2023 price target for the top crypto asset. The pseudonymous trader Dave the Wave tells his 133,600 Twitter followers that his target for the king crypto this year is above $40,000. “A technical target of...
astaga.com

Half a billion dollars of short sellers liquidated in biggest crypto rally in 9 months

The cryptocurrency market cap is again above $1 trillion following the largest surge in 9 months. Half a billion {dollars} of quick gross sales had been liquidated over the weekend, probably the most in three months. Bitcoin is again above $21,000, Ethereum above $1,500, whereas altcoins have soared. Regardless of...
CoinDesk

Ether, Bitcoin Long Traders See $110M Liquidations on Bitzlato-Induced Volatility

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. A notice on the U.S. Justice Department’s website about an oncoming crypto-related effort resulted in a steep sell-off on Wednesday, causing bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) to dip under newly breached support levels before slightly recovering.
