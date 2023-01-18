ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

CBS Miami

Egg prices have more than tripled in some states. Here's why.

The rising cost of eggs in the U.S. is denting household budgets. Americans in recent years have increased the number of eggs they consume while reducing their intake of beef and venison, according to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Egg consumption has grown in part because more families are eating them as their main protein substitute, Los Angeles Times reporter Sonja Sharp told CBS News. "Each of us eats about as many eggs as one hen can lay a year," she said. As demand for eggs has risen, production in the U.S. has slumped because of the ongoing bird, or "avian," flu epidemic. Nearly...
AOL Corp

Egg Prices Reach $7.37, Yet Are Still Cheaper Than Other Proteins

In November, the price of eggs was up 49.1% according to the Consumer Price Index, making eggs the single food item most impacted by inflation in 2022. As expected, prices are still sky high for eggs in the new year. Data from the United States Department of Agriculture shows that in California, a dozen eggs cost $7.37 the week of Jan. 16, up from $2.35 a year prior.
Mashed

Walmart Customers Are In Shambles Over $27 Eggs

Over the past year, we've all been concerned about the food inflation crisis. With contributing factors like the war in Ukraine, the avian flu outbreak, and rising costs of transportation, virtually every food product has seen an increase in price. That being said, some products have had a bigger price jump than others.
CBS News

Margarine and butter prices are soaring. Here's why.

The cost of butter and margarine has skyrocketed over the last year, one of several humble kitchen staples that have surged in price amid the fiercest inflation in 40 years. As of December margarine prices were up a whopping 44% from a year ago, according to the Consumer Price Index, while butter prices jumped 31% during the same period. The average price of butter soared to $4.81 per pound in December, up from $3.47 a year prior, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.
rigzone.com

Gasoline and Diesel Prices Expected to Fall

Gasoline and diesel prices will fall in 2023 and 2024, according to the latest projections from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). In its January short term energy outlook (STEO), the EIA noted that gasoline prices decline in its forecast “as both wholesale refining margins and crude oil prices fall”.
The Staten Island Advance

Price of eggs have soared by 60% in 1 year: Here’s why, according to report

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — If you have recently visited the grocery store or supermarket to buy eggs, you may have noticed the dramatic increase in cost over the last month. The rising cost of eggs in the United States is making a dent in food shopping budgets as egg prices rose 60% in December from a year earlier, according to Consumer Price Index data released Thursday. And there may be a few reasons for this drastic rise in price, according to CBS News.
MarketRealist

Are Grocery Stores Price Gouging Customers? Experts Weigh In

As Americans continue to feel the pain of buying groceries to feed their families and high inflation drags on, many are wondering if companies are taking advantage of inflation. Some believe large grocery stores are raising prices more than necessary. Are grocery stores price gouging, or is inflation to blame?
KIVI-TV

It's not just eggs; other foods are up sharply in price

You may have heard that inflation is down overall this month. So, why are groceries still so expensive?. If you talk to almost any shopper at the checkout line these days, you'll get an earful about grocery prices. "It's really bad. [It] went up so high," Willa Jackson said. Rich...
CBS News

What is causing egg prices to skyrocket?

Inflation has slowed for six months straight, but some grocery store staples have continued to skyrocket in price. Among items leaving consumers shell-shocked at the increased cost: eggs. Carter Evans takes a look.
ConsumerAffairs

Consumers appear to be rebelling against high prices

Last fall, when inflation was rising at a rate of 8.5%, consumers were feeling the pain. Moody’s Analytics issued a report that found U.S. consumers were spending $445 a month more than 12 months ago to buy the same items. What happened next may provide a glimpse into what...

