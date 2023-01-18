Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
With Genesis Over $3,000,000,000 in Debt, Digital Currency Group Weighs Selling Venture Portfolio Assets: Report
A new report claims that the parent company of crypto broker Genesis is considering selling venture capital assets to pay back creditors. With Genesis more than $3 billion in debt, the Financial Times reports that Digital Currency Group (DCG) is mulling selling parts of their venture capital holdings, worth up to $500 million, to help make up the difference.
CoinDesk
2023: The Year Regulators Finally Grasp Crypto?
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. 2023 seems to have gotten off to a pretty good start for the digital assets space. Instability at several crypto projects seems to have at least temporarily resolved itself, and it’s been a few...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin and Ethereum correct amid Bitzlato takedown, tech layoffs and economic worries
Bitcoin (BTC) price and the wider crypto market corrected as news of coordinated “international cryptocurrency enforcement action” stirred up uncertainty among traders. Given the number of black swan events and the proliferation of crypto-oriented scams in 2022, most investors expect U.S. and global regulators to eventually lay down a strong hammer on centralized exchanges and other businesses connected with the crypto sector.
FTX money trails leading to politicians, media, and other crypto exchanges point to the deep influence of Sam Bankman-Fried
Insider's Phil Rosen explains the strangest and latest developments surrounding the now-defunct crypto firm and its founder, Sam Bankman-Fried.
dailyhodl.com
Kevin O’Leary Doubles Down on Bitcoin (BTC) Accumulation, Predicts Unregulated Crypto Exchanges ‘Go to Zero’
Venture capitalist Kevin O’Leary is doubling down on crypto markets despite being involved with the collapse of FTX, which he was a paid sponsor of. In a new interview with Kitco, O’Leary reveals his current strategy for accumulating Bitcoin (BTC), and gives his outlook on the development of regulation in the crypto industry.
NASDAQ
5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023
What a difference a year makes. Following a scorching-hot 2021 for the cryptocurrency space, the combined value of more than 21,000 digital currencies sank by $1.4 trillion, or nearly 64%, to $795 billion in 2022. With equities plunging into a bear market and cryptocurrencies failing to decouple from the stock market, this highly volatile asset class has been clobbered.
A 25-year-old traded $2 billion of crypto from his parents' suburban home in Australia, public records show
25-year-old Darren Nguyen's crypto trading company profited $7 million after-tax, and net-profits increased 1,400% from the previous year.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: BTC will cross $65,000 in 20…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The year has not been good for Bitcoin. Since the beginning of 2022, the largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization has lost almost 65% of its value.
Billionaire bitcoin bull Mike Novogratz says 2023 will be a year for crypto markets to try and survive, and 'heal and rebuild narrative'
Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz is still mostly upbeat about crypto in 2023. "The outlook for crypto is not horrible, but it's not great," Novogratz told CNBC. The bitcoin bull said crypto brokerage Genesis' liquidity woes are hanging over the industry. Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz says 2023 will be...
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP Whales Abruptly Move Over $116,000,000 Worth of Crypto Assets Over the Weekend
Deep-pocketed Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP holders were active over this weekend, mysteriously shuffling crypto assets worth tens of millions of dollars. First reported by blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, on-chain data shows that a crypto whale transferred 3.35 trillion SHIB tokens between two wallets of unknown origins. At the...
CNBC
$1.4 trillion wipeout hits crypto industry at Davos — except for a lone flashy orange bitcoin car
Over the past few years, the Davos Promenade at the World Economic Forum has been packed with crypto companies taking over stores and cafes. But 2022's near $1.4 trillion market wipeout has been reflected in the makeup of the Promenade in 2023, with far fewer crypto firms on display. Crypto...
Bank of America customers outraged after accounts drained without explanation
CHARLOTTE, NC. - The morning sun has barely begun to rise as a new wave of angry tweets and Facebook posts hit the internet. All across the country, Bank of America customers are waking up to discover that their accounts have been emptied or that funds have gone missing.
cryptogazette.com
Bitcoin Price Target For 2023 Is Revealed
It’s been just revealed that Bitcoin’s price target for this year has been addressed by an important analyst who called the 2021 Bitcoin crash. Check out the latest reports below. Bitcoin price analysis. At the moment of writing this article, BTC is trading in the green and the...
Coinbase is shuttering services for customers in Japan as crypto winter rages on
Coinbase is suspending the crypto exchange's operations in Japan. Customers in Japan have until February 16 to withdraw their holdings. Coinbase stock is up 53% in the past five days as crypto markets rally. Coinbase said Wednesday it will soon shutter the cryptocurrency exchange's services in Japan, citing difficult market...
dailyhodl.com
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Lawyers Say $5,000,000,000 in Assets Now Recovered From Collapsed Crypto Exchange: Report
Sam Bankman-Fried’s attorneys are revealing that billions of dollars worth of liquid assets has been recovered from bankrupt crypto exchange FTX. According to a new report by CNBC, lawyers representing the disgraced former CEO have told a judge that $5 billion in cash, digital assets, and other securities have been recovered from FTX.
NASDAQ
Crypto exchange Coinbase says it will halt Japan operations
Jan 18 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc COIN.O on Wednesday said it will halt operations in Japan due to volatile market conditions. All Coinbase Japan customers will have until Feb. 16 to withdraw their fiat and crypto holdings, the company said in a blog post. Coinbase's decision to...
dailyhodl.com
Traders Are Sleeping on ‘Massive Opportunity’ for Bitcoin and Crypto Markets, According to Analyst Michaël van de Poppe
A widely followed crypto analyst is tracking where Bitcoin (BTC) may head next after its explosive rise above $19,000. Crypto trader Michaël van de Poppe tells his 644,700 Twitter followers that it is still unclear how long BTC’s current rally will last. “All the liquidity has been taken...
coinjournal.net
Its the calm before the storm in crypto markets
Crypto volatility has come down and extreme on-chain activity subsided in period of relative calm. Several concerning developments around Genesis, Gemini and DCG are still ongoing, however. Volatility could also spark up once the US inflation data is revealed this week. Period is reminiscent of the low drama environment pre-FTX...
crowdfundinsider.com
HAYVN, a Regulated Financial Institution, Introduces Cryptocurrency Index Fund
HAYVN, a globally regulated digital asset focused financial institution, called the bottom of the cryptocurrency market and launched its HAYVN 20 Cryptocurrency Index fund. The Cayman Islands based fund “offers clients a diversified, low-cost, and regulated strategy to invest in an index representing the top 20 cryptocurrency coins by market capitalization.”
