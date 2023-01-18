ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dailyhodl.com

With Genesis Over $3,000,000,000 in Debt, Digital Currency Group Weighs Selling Venture Portfolio Assets: Report

A new report claims that the parent company of crypto broker Genesis is considering selling venture capital assets to pay back creditors. With Genesis more than $3 billion in debt, the Financial Times reports that Digital Currency Group (DCG) is mulling selling parts of their venture capital holdings, worth up to $500 million, to help make up the difference.
CoinDesk

2023: The Year Regulators Finally Grasp Crypto?

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. 2023 seems to have gotten off to a pretty good start for the digital assets space. Instability at several crypto projects seems to have at least temporarily resolved itself, and it’s been a few...
AUSTIN, TX
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin and Ethereum correct amid Bitzlato takedown, tech layoffs and economic worries

Bitcoin (BTC) price and the wider crypto market corrected as news of coordinated “international cryptocurrency enforcement action” stirred up uncertainty among traders. Given the number of black swan events and the proliferation of crypto-oriented scams in 2022, most investors expect U.S. and global regulators to eventually lay down a strong hammer on centralized exchanges and other businesses connected with the crypto sector.
NASDAQ

5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023

What a difference a year makes. Following a scorching-hot 2021 for the cryptocurrency space, the combined value of more than 21,000 digital currencies sank by $1.4 trillion, or nearly 64%, to $795 billion in 2022. With equities plunging into a bear market and cryptocurrencies failing to decouple from the stock market, this highly volatile asset class has been clobbered.
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: BTC will cross $65,000 in 20…

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The year has not been good for Bitcoin. Since the beginning of 2022, the largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization has lost almost 65% of its value.
cryptogazette.com

Bitcoin Price Target For 2023 Is Revealed

It’s been just revealed that Bitcoin’s price target for this year has been addressed by an important analyst who called the 2021 Bitcoin crash. Check out the latest reports below. Bitcoin price analysis. At the moment of writing this article, BTC is trading in the green and the...
NASDAQ

Crypto exchange Coinbase says it will halt Japan operations

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc COIN.O on Wednesday said it will halt operations in Japan due to volatile market conditions. All Coinbase Japan customers will have until Feb. 16 to withdraw their fiat and crypto holdings, the company said in a blog post. Coinbase's decision to...
coinjournal.net

Its the calm before the storm in crypto markets

Crypto volatility has come down and extreme on-chain activity subsided in period of relative calm. Several concerning developments around Genesis, Gemini and DCG are still ongoing, however. Volatility could also spark up once the US inflation data is revealed this week. Period is reminiscent of the low drama environment pre-FTX...
crowdfundinsider.com

HAYVN, a Regulated Financial Institution, Introduces Cryptocurrency Index Fund

HAYVN, a globally regulated digital asset focused financial institution, called the bottom of the cryptocurrency market and launched its HAYVN 20 Cryptocurrency Index fund. The Cayman Islands based fund “offers clients a diversified, low-cost, and regulated strategy to invest in an index representing the top 20 cryptocurrency coins by market capitalization.”

