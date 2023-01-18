Read full article on original website
waste360.com
Nearly Half of U.S. Consumers Unaware About EV Battery Recyclability
As the use of technology grows globally, U.S. consumers fail to know how to dispose of their batteries properly. New research from Ascend Elements explores what Americans think about EV technology and its lifecycle. The company asked 1,004 American consumers about their perceptions of electric vehicles. An independent research firm was hired to solicit and collect responses.
teslarati.com
U.K. based battery producer Britishvolt collapses ahead of production
Britishvolt, a U.K.-based battery producer, has entered administration before ever producing battery cells. As many companies and governments alike have rushed to establish battery production locations, many in the United Kingdom had hoped that its domestic Britishvolt battery producer would be their answer to Tesla in the United States, Northvolt in Sweden, LG in South Korea, Power Co. in Germany, and countless others. But according to the BBC, the company has entered administration with very little information on how it plans to move forward.
This China-free lithium battery plant can power the next 100 years
An Australian-based startup, Recharge Industries Pty, is planning to build a A$300 million (US$210 million) factory that can build lithium-ion batteries that do not have materials imported from China, Bloomberg reported. Currently, China accounts for the majority of lithium-ion battery manufacturing facilities. Other nations are striving to seek alternatives to...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Inside the $455 billion U.S. investment in electric vehicles
Electric vehicles (EV) are set to take over as the leading transportation technology, as automakers around the world have announced investments approaching $1 trillion through 2030. A report by Atlas EV Hub is tracking the announcements worldwide and has found that roughly $860 billion has been raised to build out...
investing.com
Analysis-Tesla's price cuts promise more pain for money-losing U.S. EV startups
(Reuters) - A price war in electric vehicles started by market leader Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Inc has made it much more difficult for money-losing U.S. startups like Rivian Automotive Inc and Lucid Group Inc to grab share in an industry competing for shrinking consumer wallets. Tesla's move last week to slash...
One Green Planet
Toyota Encourages Consumers to Replace Engines With Sustainable Options Instead of Buying New Car
Toyota is pushing for people to replace the engine of cars, not the entire car, in an effort to encourage a sustainable shift. “I don’t want to leave any car lover behind,” Chief Executive Akio Toyoda said at the Tokyo Auto Salon. Toyota is suggesting that consumers...
Engadget
Biden administration announces conditional $700 million loan for Nevada lithium mine
The site could produce enough lithium for 370,000 EVs annually. What could become only the second lithium mine in the US received backing from the Biden administration this week. In an spotted by , the Department of Energy said it would provide mining company Ioneer with a conditional loan valued at up to $700 million to develop the Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project in Nevada’s Esmeralda County. Once operational, the mine is expected to produce enough lithium for about 370,000 electric vehicles annually. Ioneer already has supply agreements with automakers like Ford and Toyota, though the project likely won’t start producing lithium until 2026.
New fuel made of carbon dioxide and water by Porsche in Chile
In a story that has snuck under the radar, the automaker Porsche has invested in a new eFuel made out of carbon dioxide and H20. Gary Gastelu wrote an article at Fox News on Dec. 21, 2022, explaining the new development in creating an alternative fuel that would work in gas-powered engines.
electrek.co
Chinese solar firm to open a US factory – a manufacturing win for Biden
China’s JA Solar, the world’s fourth-largest solar panel maker by capacity, is going to open its first factory in the US – a major win for the Biden administration, which has created a domestic clean energy manufacturing growth boom with laws passed late last year. Beijing-headquartered JA...
torquenews.com
Tesla Exports Hundreds of Model 3 and Model Y to Thailand - What This Means for Tesla
We see a picture of hundreds of Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicles getting ready to ship to Thailand. Why this is important for Tesla. We see several hundred Model 3 and Model Y vehicles getting ready for export to Thailand. This is happening just over one month ago when orders for Tesla's vehicles opened up for the first time there.
Toyota pushes zero-emission goals by converting old models
To accelerate the global move toward sustainable vehicles, Toyota is suggesting simply replacing the inner workings of vehicles already on the roads with cleaner technology such as fuel cells and electric motors.
Carscoops
1 In 10 New Cars Sold Globally Last Year Was An EV For The First Time Ever
Electric vehicles had their best year ever in 2022, with sales totaling 7.8 million units. That meant that fully electric vehicles made up around 10 percent of global volume for the year, a first in the history of the automotive industry. The Wall Street Journal reports that sales of EVs...
electrek.co
A Mars rover scientist is about to scale carbon-oxygen batteries
Noon Energy, which has developed “ultra-low-cost, high energy density carbon-oxygen battery technology for long-duration energy storage” for solar and wind power, today announced that it’s secured $28 million in Series A financing to commercialize its technology. Boston-based Clean Energy Ventures and Aramco Ventures’ new Sustainability Fund (as...
teslarati.com
Tesla outlasts VW to capture 2022 EV sales crown in Germany
For the first time ever, Tesla sold the most electric vehicles out of every automaker in Germany in 2022. While Tesla, specifically the Tesla Model 3, has long found success in Germany and Europe in general, in 2022, Tesla became the top EV brand in the country, officially beating out long-time rival Volkswagen. A positive start to the new year, which will likely see more rapid growth from the American automaker.
theevreport.com
StoreDot EV Battery Being Testing By Numerous Automotive Companies
Herzliya, Israel – StoreDot, the pioneer of extreme fast charging high energy battery solution for electric vehicles, has revealed today that its groundbreaking XFC batteries and systems are now being tested by over 15 global automotive brand manufacturers, and that it has additional potential manufacturing partnerships in the pipeline for this year.
eenews.net
U.S. strikes at China with EV battery deal
The U.S. moved this week to counter China’s control over production of electric vehicle batteries at a time of widespread concerns over global shortages of key minerals and labor abuses in African mines. In a memorandum of understanding Wednesday, the State Department pledged to help build an EV battery...
PV Tech
JA Solar supplies 1.6 million PV modules to Samsung C&T for Qatari project
Module manufacturer JA Solar has signed a PV module supply agreement with engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company Samsung C&T for a PV power plant project in Qatar. Under this supply agreement, JA Solar will provide more than 1.6 million DeepBlue 3.0 modules – which apply the p-type Percium+ cell...
Recycling Today
PyroGenesis signs emissions reduction contract with battery recycler
A company that develops, manufactures and commercializes advanced plasma processes and greenhouse gas emission reduction solutions, Montreal-based PyroGenesis Canada Inc. has announced that it has signed a contract with a North American lithium-ion battery recycler through its wholly owned subsidiary, Pyro Green-Gas. Under the scope of the contract, Pyro Green-Gas...
Tesla's retail sales in China surged after price cut -brokerage data
SHANGHAI, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Tesla's (TSLA.O) retail sales surged in China in January after it slashed prices for its top-selling models earlier in the month, data compiled by China Merchants Bank International (CMBI) showed.
wealthinsidermag.com
Luxury group Richemont’s Q3 sales rise helped by tourist demand
ZURICH (Reuters) -Richemont reported an 8% rise in quarterly sales on Wednesday as returning tourists in Europe and Japan helped the world’s second biggest luxury group compensate for a weaker Chinese market. The maker of Cartier jewellery and IWC watches said its sales rose to 5.4 billion euros ($5.82...
