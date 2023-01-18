Read full article on original website
swineweb.com
Genesus Global Market Report EU and Spain January 2023
Mercedes Vega, General Director for Spain, Italy & Portugal. We have closed the year 2022 and the truth is that it has been an extremely complicated year in which unprecedented situations have arisen that we can remember:. The price of piglets at 20 kg from January to the end of...
A scrap metal find at a flea market in the US turned out to be the Third Imperial Fabergé egg worth $33 million
The Third Imperial Fabergé Egg was created by Peter Carl Fabergé in 1887 for the Russian Tsar Alexander III and his family. There were a total of 54 eggs created for the Russian Royal Family.
Carscoops
China Surpasses Germany To Become World’s Second-Largest Auto Exporter
China increased its vehicle exports by more than 54 percent in 2022, compared to the previous year. That was enough to propel the country into second place globally, in terms of auto exports. The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers reports that the country shipped 3.11 million vehicles to foreign countries...
Coronavirus outbreak: 36,000 deaths estimated in a day as coronavirus continues to wreak havoc in China
Experts have warned that millions of people could return home for the Chinese New Year, which could lead to a surge in Covid cases and deaths . The havoc of the corona virus in China is not ending or decreasing. A new estimate has revealed that the outbreak of covid-19 in China is going to increase and on January 26, about 36,000 deaths are expected in a day. This also seems to be happening because millions of people are going home for the Chinese New Year. China has recently eased restrictions, after which the outbreak of the epidemic is likely to increase further .
Retail group: Holiday sales up slower-than-expected 5.3%
NEW YORK — (AP) — Sales for the holiday 2022 season slowed more than expected from its blistering pace a year ago as higher borrowing costs and higher inflation made shoppers pull back, according to the nation's largest retail trade group. The National Retail Federation said Wednesday that...
Ars Technica
Microsoft to lay off 10,000 workers, blames decelerated customer spending
Microsoft is laying off about 10,000 employees by the end of Q3 of its 2023 fiscal year, the company confirmed today. Microsoft's Securities and Exchange Commission filing (PDF) described the move as a "response to macroeconomic conditions and changing customer priorities." Microsoft says it has 221,000 workers worldwide, meaning about...
Forget inflation, Jefferies says to watch out for a ‘disinflation era’ like the early 1980s
Inflation was the most pressing concern of Americans in 2022 as prices for everything from gas to wheat soared to record highs. Year-over-year inflation, as measured by the consumer price index, hit a 40–year high of 9.1% in June, but then retreated rapidly—and Jefferies argues that the trend will continue over the next year.
Procter & Gamble Revenue and Profit Fall as Company Looks to Higher Prices to Offset Declining Sales
Procter & Gamble reported falling revenue and profit on Thursday, as higher prices struggled to offset dropping sales volumes and foreign exchange headwinds. All of the company's divisions reported declining sales volume in the quarter. The company slightly lifted its outlook for 2023 sales growth to a range of 4%...
Here’s What Sales Were Really Like in December
Are consumers tapped out? U.S. retail sales in December fell 1.1 percent to $677.1 billion from the prior month, but was up 0.6 above December 2021, the U.S. Census Bureau reported on Wednesday. The decrease was lower than the consensus 0.9 percent decline economists expected. The figures reflect adjustments for seasonal variation and holiday and trading-day differences, but not price changes. In addition, the October to November 2022 percent change was revised from down 0.6 percent to down 1.0 percent. After factoring in the prior month’s revised data, overall sales were even lower than reported. December’s retail sales report reflects the...
ZDNet
Two companies still dominate smartphone sales, but it's been a tough, tough year
Apple and Samsung are the top smartphone manufacturers by marketshare once again, but it's also a year where supply shortages and slowing sales have hampered the industry as a whole. Tech analyst Canalys reports that worldwide Q4 2022 smartphone shipments fell by 17% year-on-year, while shipments across the year declined...
wealthinsidermag.com
Takeaway Q4 orders slump, flags EBITDA of $242.66 million in 2023
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – Just Eat Takeaway.com NV, Europe’s largest meals delivery company, said in a trading update on Wednesday that orders fell by a worse-than-expected 12% in the fourth quarter of 2022, with a 16% drop at its U.S. Grubhub division. The company, however, said it was profitable...
msn.com
Gold ends lower as investors weigh Fed rate-hike talk, even as U.S. wholesale inflation and retail sales fall
Gold prices ended with a loss on Wednesday, after tapping their highest levels since April, pressured by the latest interest-rate talk from Federal Reserve officials, even as the latest U.S. economic data revealed wholesale inflation and retail sales both slowed in December. Price action. Gold futures for February delivery edged...
CNBC
Oil dips, but hovers near 2023 highs on China demand optimism
Oil prices dipped in early Asian trade on Monday, but held close to the highest levels since the start of the year on optimism that China's reopening will lift fuel demand at the world's top crude importer. Brent crude fell 36 cents, or 0.4%, to $84.92 a barrel by 0116...
U.S. retail sales post biggest drop in a year; inflation retreating
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - U.S. retail sales fell by the most in a year in December, pulled down by declines in purchases of motor vehicles and a range of other goods, putting consumer spending and the overall economy on a weaker growth path heading into 2023.
Prices Have Not Peaked Yet, Says CEO of One of the World's Largest Consumer Goods Firms
"For the last 18 months we've seen extraordinary input cost pressure … it runs across petrochemical derived products, agricultural derived products, energy, transport, logistics," CEO Alan Jope tells CNBC. Unilever has a global footprint and owns brands including Ben & Jerry's, Magnum and Wall's. "We might be, at the...
US News and World Report
Australia Seeks Views on Sika's Proposed MBCC Asset Sales
(Reuters) - Australia's competition regulator said on Friday it was seeking market views on the proposed sale of MBCC Group's assets in the country by Swiss chemicals maker Sika AG. The divestment is part of a global remedy proposed by the Swiss company to satisfy the concerns of competition authorities...
December US home sales fall, capping nearly 18% drop in 2022
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes slumped nearly 18% in 2022, the slowest year for the housing market in nearly a decade. The National Association of Realtors said Friday that existing home sales totaled 5.03 million last year, a 17.8% decline from 2021. That marks the weakest year for home sales since 2014 and the biggest annual decline since 2008, following the foreclosure crisis of the late 2000s.
rapaport.com
Holiday Sales Miss Target as Inflation Dents Spending
US retail sales saw slower-than-expected growth during the recent holiday season amid inflation and high interest rates, according to the National Retail Federation (NRF). Consumers shelled out $936.3 billion over the November-to-December period, a 5.3% increase compared with 2021, the NRF, which bases its numbers on figures from the US Census Bureau, said Wednesday. That total was lower than the federation’s initial prediction of a 6% to 8% rise to between $942.6 billion and $960.4 billion.
Nordstrom Stock Slumps as Retailer Slashes Profit Forecast Following Weak Holiday Sales
"The holiday season was highly promotional, and sales were softer than pre-pandemic levels," said CEO Erik Nordstrom.
U.S. manufacturing output tumbles in December
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Production at U.S. factories fell more than expected in December and output in the prior month was weaker than previously thought, indicating that manufacturing was rapidly losing momentum as higher borrowing costs hurt demand for goods.
