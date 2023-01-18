ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walnut Creek, CA

SoCal Rep. Katie Porter kicks off US Senate bid in East Bay amid Feinstein drama

By Tim Johns via
ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=355YRp_0kIRsyIS00

Thunderous applause greeted Congresswoman Katie Porter in Walnut Creek Tuesday night.

The U.S. representative from Orange County appearing at an event hosted by the Democrats of Rossmoor Club - the largest Democratic Party group in Northern California - to kick off her 2024 Senate campaign.

"It's really important for me to show every part and pocket of California. That I'm going to be engaging in conversation with them and listening and learning," Porter said.

Porter is running for the seat currently held by long-serving Senator Dianne Feinstein.

MORE: Sen. Feinstein defends service following report about deteriorating memory, ability to lead

Feinstein would be 91-years-old during the 2024 election, and has faced speculation in recent months over her mental acumen.

However, she hasn't announced whether or not she will seek reelection next year - a fact that's made Porter's early campaign come under some pressure.

Porter said Tuesday, though, that her office did reach out to Senator Feinstein's prior to the announcement.

"Well some people think it's a little presumptuous to go public with replacing someone who served so long and is still there. You're stepping on someone's toes, it's disrespectful some say. But the fact of the matter is California is a very big state. There are other people lining up behind the scenes," said ABC7 News insider, Phil Matier.

Matier says Porter could face challenges from local congressmembers like Barbara Lee and Ro Khanna.

VIDEO: Bay Area Rep. Barbara Lee tells colleagues she plans to run for Senate, source says

A source close to San Francisco Bay Area Congresswoman Barbara Lee tells ABC7 that she is running for Senator Dianne Feinstein's seat.

A battle that she says she'd win based on issues like climate change, healthcare and affordable housing.

"The solutions are there. I think you heard me say that again and again. We know what to do. Do we have the will to get it done?" said Porter.

Porter spoke to hundreds of voters here at Rossmoor Tuesday night, and we wondered how her message resonated.

"She puts on a very good show. She's very lively, and I think she'll do alright," said voter, David Nock.

But with 22 months to go until the next general election, Porter still has a long road ahead of her.

The video in the media player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 News Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.

Comments / 14

Nohline SL
1d ago

And in the meantime, she is going to neglect the constitutents who elected her to the house. Typical politician 😡

Reply
5
Aihuyen DJ
1d ago

Vote NO and BIG NO. No more Democrats. Enough is Enough. It’s time to change…

Reply(3)
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Longtime senator Dianne Feinstein reacts to Katie Porter’s newly announced California Senate bid

Senator Dianne Feinstein brushed off progressive Democratic Representative Katie Porter’s announcement that she will run for Senate in California. Ms Porter made the announcement via a video on social media on Tuesday.“In times like these, California needs a warrior in Washington,” she said. “I don’t do Congress the way others often do. I use whatever powers I have to speak hard truths to the powers that be.” California needs a warrior in the Senate—to stand up to special interests, fight the dangerous imbalance in our economy, and hold so-called leaders like Mitch McConnell accountable for rigging our democracy.Today, I'm...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KSBW.com

Who could become the next California US senator after Feinstein? Some Democrats come forward

Although it's more than 600 days away, several California lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives are mulling whether to run for Dianne Feinstein's U.S. Senate seat. After Southern California Democratic Congresswoman Katie Porter announced last week that she would run, multiple members of Congress at the time pointed to the series of storms as their main focus. Feinstein herself said she would make a decision on her plans for 2024 at the appropriate time.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Salon

Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House

A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
Washington Examiner

San Francisco plan to give $5 million to black residents in reparations slammed as 'racist'

A proposed reparations payment that would give longtime black residents of San Francisco $5 million is facing opposition, with several critics calling it "racist." The program , pitched by the San Francisco African American Reparations Advisory Committee, claims the $5 million payment would remedy any economic and opportunity losses that black San Francisco residents have endured over the years. It would also supplement the income of lower-income black households to reflect the Area Median Income every year for at least 250 years, according to the pitched program .
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
75K+
Followers
10K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy