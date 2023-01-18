SoCal Rep. Katie Porter kicks off US Senate bid in East Bay amid Feinstein drama

Thunderous applause greeted Congresswoman Katie Porter in Walnut Creek Tuesday night.

The U.S. representative from Orange County appearing at an event hosted by the Democrats of Rossmoor Club - the largest Democratic Party group in Northern California - to kick off her 2024 Senate campaign.

"It's really important for me to show every part and pocket of California. That I'm going to be engaging in conversation with them and listening and learning," Porter said.

Porter is running for the seat currently held by long-serving Senator Dianne Feinstein.

Feinstein would be 91-years-old during the 2024 election, and has faced speculation in recent months over her mental acumen.

However, she hasn't announced whether or not she will seek reelection next year - a fact that's made Porter's early campaign come under some pressure.

Porter said Tuesday, though, that her office did reach out to Senator Feinstein's prior to the announcement.

"Well some people think it's a little presumptuous to go public with replacing someone who served so long and is still there. You're stepping on someone's toes, it's disrespectful some say. But the fact of the matter is California is a very big state. There are other people lining up behind the scenes," said ABC7 News insider, Phil Matier.

Matier says Porter could face challenges from local congressmembers like Barbara Lee and Ro Khanna.

A source close to San Francisco Bay Area Congresswoman Barbara Lee tells ABC7 that she is running for Senator Dianne Feinstein's seat.

A battle that she says she'd win based on issues like climate change, healthcare and affordable housing.

"The solutions are there. I think you heard me say that again and again. We know what to do. Do we have the will to get it done?" said Porter.

Porter spoke to hundreds of voters here at Rossmoor Tuesday night, and we wondered how her message resonated.

"She puts on a very good show. She's very lively, and I think she'll do alright," said voter, David Nock.

But with 22 months to go until the next general election, Porter still has a long road ahead of her.