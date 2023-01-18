ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Cold, quiet morning with storms possible tonight; Flurries expected by end of week

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44wdof_0kIRsqEe00

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

  • Cloudy but dry during the day
  • Rain returns tonight with some storms Thursday
  • Storm to bring rain and snow Sunday

DETAILED FORECAST:

TODAY: Cloudy today with highs in the upper 40s, Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Kirstie Zontini said. Rain showers will come towards the evening commute with most of the rain falling overnight in addition to some thunder. ½-1 inch of rain is possible. Temperatures will hold steady in the 40s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LhkPA_0kIRsqEe00

THURSDAY: Gusty winds with rain and some thunder moving through the first half of the day. Highs in the upper 50s. Turning colder quickly for the evening. Isolated severe storms could pop up in the afternoon when we see redevelopment around 2:00 p.m. or 3:00 p.m. Flurries or light snow showers develop overnight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rsp3Y_0kIRsqEe00

FRIDAY: Some flurries or light snow showers and cloudy. Highs in the middle 30s. Breezy and cold.

SATURDAY: A dry and cold day. Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 20s.

SUNDAY: Another storm system will impact the Miami Valley.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48bPRP_0kIRsqEe00

This will track to our north and east and also impact Buffalo. The exact track is still very much uncertain but it is looking likely we will both see some mixing of rain and snow Sunday/Sunday night. Updates as we continue towards Sunday.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold in the upper 20s early. Highs in the upper 30s which is normal. Few flurries may linger.

TUESDAY: Cold and cloudy. Highs in the low 40s. Another storm will push in and bring a mix of rain and snow to the evening.

©2023 Cox Media Group

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
