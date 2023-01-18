Read full article on original website
Related
California public defender mysteriously dies in Mexico on 1-year wedding anniversary: reports
Orange County Deputy Public Defender Elliot Blair died while on vacation with his wife in Mexico for their first-year wedding anniversary, and his family allege a violent crime occurred.
Trump claims documents found at Mar-a-Lago were empty folders labeled 'classified' that he'd kept because they were 'cool'
The DOJ has released photographic evidence of the roughly one hundred pages of classified records recovered from Trump's estate in August.
Experts say Trump’s brag that he took classified folders as “cool keepsake” is “admissible evidence"
Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday alleged that federal investigators may have planted documents in empty classification folders that he kept at Mar-a-Lago. Trump has repeatedly claimed without any credible evidence that he declassified and legally stored the more than 300 documents that were discovered by the FBI in his home. Since the discovery of a significantly smaller amount of documents in the home and office of President Joe Biden, Trump has tried to change the public perception of his own hoarding of classified information.
VP Kamala Harris visits Arizona for groundbreaking of Ten West Link. So what is it?
TONOPAH, Ariz. — Vice President Kamala Harris visited Tonopah on Thursday for the groundbreaking of a new project called the Ten West Link. The Biden administration said Ten West will be a boon to renewable energy and supply for Arizona and California. What is Ten West?. At its simplest,...
30 years of presidential visits to California
(KTXL) — California has been a waypoint for many U.S. Presidents as a place to campaign, address natural disasters, celebrate landmark legislation or just to visit their home state. As President Joe Biden makes his way to the Central Coast to assess the damage left by a series of unrelenting storms, here is a look […]
Bakersfield Now
Newly elected House Speaker Kevin McCarthy returns to Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Thursday night, newly elected Speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy held a meet and greet in Bakersfield at the Fox Theater. He talked about some issues he plans to tackle while in office. He also made sure to thank the community for their support. "I...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Following catastrophic winter storms, President Joe Biden visits California
President Joe Biden arrived in storm-torn California on Thursday to assess the catastrophic damage caused by relentless winter weather that has pounded the state over the past three weeks. Air Force One touched down at the Bay Area’s Moffett Federal Airfield shortly before noon. The president was greeted by Gov....
