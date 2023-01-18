ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Salon

Experts say Trump’s brag that he took classified folders as “cool keepsake” is “admissible evidence"

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday alleged that federal investigators may have planted documents in empty classification folders that he kept at Mar-a-Lago. Trump has repeatedly claimed without any credible evidence that he declassified and legally stored the more than 300 documents that were discovered by the FBI in his home. Since the discovery of a significantly smaller amount of documents in the home and office of President Joe Biden, Trump has tried to change the public perception of his own hoarding of classified information.
WASHINGTON STATE
FOX40

30 years of presidential visits to California

(KTXL) — California has been a waypoint for many U.S. Presidents as a place to campaign, address natural disasters, celebrate landmark legislation or just to visit their home state. As President Joe Biden makes his way to the Central Coast to assess the damage left by a series of unrelenting storms, here is a look […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bakersfield Now

Newly elected House Speaker Kevin McCarthy returns to Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Thursday night, newly elected Speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy held a meet and greet in Bakersfield at the Fox Theater. He talked about some issues he plans to tackle while in office. He also made sure to thank the community for their support. "I...
BAKERSFIELD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy