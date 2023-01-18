Alleging defamation and religious intolerance. Hamline University in Saint Paul, Minnesota is facing criticism over the firing of a professor who had shown an illustration of the Prophet Muhammad in an art history class. As first reported by The New York Times, Dr. Erika López Prater had repeatedly warned her students in the syllabus that they may opt out of seeing images of holy figures, such as a Medieval artwork of the Prophet Muhammad, as it is considered in some Muslim circles to be un-Islamic. “The prophet himself was aware that if people saw his face portrayed by people, they would soon start worshiping him,” a scholar told CNN. “So he himself spoke against such images, saying ‘I’m just a man.’”

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 14 HOURS AGO