Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands, Kleberg Islands by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 15:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-21 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Aransas Islands; Calhoun Islands; Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding expected. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Aransas Islands, Kleberg Islands, Nueces Islands and Calhoun Islands Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 3 PM this afternoon to midnight CST tonight. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Rip currents can sweep even the most experienced swimmers away from shore into deeper water. These rip currents can become life-threatening to anyone entering the surf.
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Coastal Rockingham by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 08:22:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-20 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Coastal Rockingham COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Splash over and localized minor flooding at the time of high tide. * WHERE...In Maine, Coastal York and Coastal Cumberland Counties. In New Hampshire, Coastal Rockingham County. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Seavey Island / Portsmouth NH MLLW Categories - Minor 11.5 ft, Moderate 12.5 ft, Major 13.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.7 ft, Moderate 3.7 ft, Major 4.7 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 20/10 AM 10.9 2.1 1.5 4-5 None 20/10 PM 8.6 -0.2 0.7 4 None 21/10 AM 10.1 1.3 0.3 3-4 None 21/11 PM 8.5 -0.3 0.2 3 None 22/11 AM 9.9 1.1 -0.2 2 None 23/12 AM 8.8 -0.0 0.2 3 None Hampton Harbor NH MLLW Categories - Minor 11.0 ft, Moderate 12.0 ft, Major 13.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.5 ft, Moderate 2.5 ft, Major 3.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 20/09 AM 11.3 1.8 1.5 1-2 Minor 20/10 PM 9.0 -0.5 0.7 2 None 21/10 AM 10.5 1.0 0.3 1-2 None 21/11 PM 8.9 -0.6 0.2 3-4 None 22/11 AM 10.3 0.8 -0.2 2-3 None 23/12 AM 9.2 -0.3 0.2 3 None Portland ME MLLW Categories - Minor 12.0 ft, Moderate 13.0 ft, Major 14.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.3 ft, Moderate 3.3 ft, Major 4.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 20/09 AM 12.3 2.6 1.5 2 Minor 20/10 PM 9.8 0.1 0.7 2 None 21/10 AM 11.6 1.9 0.4 2 None 21/11 PM 9.8 0.1 0.2 1-2 None 22/11 AM 11.3 1.6 -0.2 1 None 23/12 AM 10.2 0.5 0.3 1-2 None
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Los Angeles County Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 04:32:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-20 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Do NOT drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands; Los Angeles County Beaches; Malibu Coast COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Malibu Coast and Los Angeles County Beaches. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of sea water is likely, around the time of high tide, over vulnerable low-lying coastal areas such as parking lots, beaches, and walkways. Significant damage to roads or structures is NOT expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Minor coastal flooding is possible around the time of morning high tide, causing inundation of sea water in low lying coastal areas and minor beach erosion. Tides will peak Friday through Sunday near 7.6 feet between 730 AM to 900 AM.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Interior by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-16 03:08:00 AKST Expires: 2023-01-16 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Interior WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AKST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Blowing and drifting snow with low visibility. North winds gusting to 35 mph. Visibility one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Over Elliott Highway Summits of the Central Interior. * WHEN...Until 6 PM AKST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult. Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. Snow drifts will form.
Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Greenbrier, Mercer, Monroe, Summers by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 03:31:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-20 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Greenbrier; Mercer; Monroe; Summers; Western Greenbrier WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest North Carolina, southwest, and southeast West Virginia, along and west of the Blue Ridge. * WHEN...Through 4 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Flood Advisory issued for Greenlee by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-18 13:46:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-20 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Greenlee FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by a prolonged period of rainfall will continue. * WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following county, Greenlee. * WHEN...Until 1145 PM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Low water crossing on Lower Eagle Creek Rd impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 152 PM MST, The creek continues to run high due to heavy rains early in the week. While the creek crested at 6.8 ft late Tuesday afternoon, it will only gradually recede and will likely continue to impact Lower Eagle Creek Rd into late Saturday when it is forecast to drop below 3.5 ft. - Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Southwestern Greenlee County - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Coastal Flood Statement issued for Cameron Island, Kenedy Island, Willacy Island by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 15:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-21 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cameron Island; Kenedy Island; Willacy Island COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Isolated minor coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Kenedy Island, Willacy Island and Cameron Island Counties. * WHEN...From 3 PM CST this afternoon through this evening. * IMPACTS...Wave run-up may approach the dunes along narrow beaches. Beach equipment, such as umbrellas and chairs, could be moved by waves. Vehicles driving along narrow beaches may experience higher water levels. Elevated water levels may also occur across the Laguna Madre and South Bay, and along State Highway 4 west of Boca Chica State Park.
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Del Norte, Mendocino Coast, Southwestern Humboldt by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 19:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-21 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Don`t be fooled by an ocean that looks calm. There can be 30 minutes of small waves before a sneaker wave strikes. Avoid rocks and jetties. Avoid steep beaches. Stay much farther back from the water and never turn your back on the ocean. Target Area: Coastal Del Norte; Mendocino Coast; Southwestern Humboldt Long Period Swell Moving in Friday Evening Long period forerunners will start filling in Friday afternoon. The wave size will be sufficient for sneaker waves by Friday evening. The swell will be near 8 feet at 18 seconds by early Saturday morning. Steep beaches will have a higher risk of sneaker wave activity with greater wave run- up onto beaches. Large waves will also wash over jetties and rock outcroppings that may normally stay dry. BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Increased risk for sneaker waves. There may be periods of lulls in wave activity for up to 30 minutes before larger sets of waves return. * WHERE...Coastal Del Norte, Northern Humboldt Coast, Southwestern Humboldt and Mendocino Coast Counties. * WHEN...From this evening through Saturday afternoon.. . * IMPACTS...Large, unexpected waves can sweep across the beach without warning, sweeping people into the sea from rocks, jetties, and beaches. These waves can also move large objects such as logs, crushing anyone caught underneath. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Sneaker waves occur when a larger set of waves occurs after 20 to 30 minutes of smaller waves.
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for North Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Bay Shoreline by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 04:14:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-23 15:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: North Bay Interior Valleys; San Francisco Bay Shoreline LONG PERIOD SWELL, SNEAKER WAVES, AND KING TIDES WILL RESULT IN HAZARDOUS BEACH CONDITIONS. ADDITIONAL RUNUP ON BEACHES POSSIBLE THIS WEEKEND IN ADDITION TO MINOR COASTAL FLOODING FOR LOW LYING AREAS THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON .The highest astronomical tides of the year, commonly referred to as the King Tides, will impact the coast and San Francisco Bay shoreline through Monday the 23rd, and have historically resulted in the localized flooding of specific low lying areas each year. The lowest low tides of the event will be observed during the late afternoon to early evening hours which may lead to trouble for mariners navigating shallow waterways. In addition, long period northwest swell arrives Friday evening, which will enhance sneaker wave and rip current risk. COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected at prone low lying coastal locations along the coast and the San Francisco Bay shoreline during peak high tide each day through Monday afternoon. * WHERE...North Bay Interior Valleys and San Francisco Bay Shoreline. * WHEN...Until 3 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of areas previously impacted by King Tide events is expected, including low lying lots, parks, and roads along the coast and around the San Francisco Bay Shoreline with the highest high tides. Difficulty navigating shallow bay waters during the lowest low tides. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tide poolers and beachgoers should be familiar with the times and heights of local tidal levels to avoid hazards that may arise from rapidly shifting water levels.
Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 10:07:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2023-01-21 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Life threatening rip currents expected due to breaking waves of up to around 6 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of north central and northwestern Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper waters.
Flood Warning issued for Mariposa, Merced by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-19 08:50:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-20 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Mariposa; Merced FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by other multiple causes continues. * WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following counties, Mariposa and Merced. * WHEN...Until 900 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Several structures are flooded and some sand bagging operations are continuing. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. Expect many areas of slow moving or standing water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 847 AM PST, Long duration flooding is occurring due to recent heavy rainfall. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Merced, Atwater, Planada and Le Grand. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Frost Advisory issued for Central Ventura County Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 03:20:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-20 08:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Central Ventura County Valleys; Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley; Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley; Ojai Valley; San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast; Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches; Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast; Santa Monica Mountains; Santa Ynez Valley; Southeastern Ventura County Valleys FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 30 degrees will result in frost formation. Isolated temperatures in the mid to upper 20s are possible in the Santa Monica Mountains and in the Ojai Valley. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast, Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches, Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast, Santa Ynez Valley, Ojai Valley, Central Ventura County Valleys, Southeastern Ventura County Valleys, Santa Monica Mountains, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley and Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost can damage sensitive plants and harm pets if left unprotected.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 21:00:00 AKST Expires: 2023-01-21 21:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Target Area: Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 PM AKST SATURDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 55 below zero. * WHERE...Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 PM AKST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dropping temperatures combined with increasing winds this evening will produce wind chill values to 55 below.
Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Grant, Eastern Mineral, Eastern Pendleton by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 09:04:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-20 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Grant; Eastern Mineral; Eastern Pendleton; Western Grant; Western Mineral; Western Pendleton WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of western Maryland, western Virginia and eastern West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 4 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 21:00:00 AKST Expires: 2023-01-21 21:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Target Area: Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 PM AKST SATURDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 55 below zero. * WHERE...Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 PM AKST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dropping temperatures combined with increasing winds this evening will produce wind chill values to 55 below.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Lower Columbia by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 03:30:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-20 11:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Pedestrians and cyclists should consider wearing bright or reflective clothing to increase the chance of being seen by others. Target Area: Lower Columbia DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in areas of dense fog. * WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia. In Washington, I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Visibility varies dramatically across the advisory area. Drivers should slow down and be prepared for sudden changes in visibility.
Wind Advisory issued for Hampshire, Hardy by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 09:04:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-20 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Hampshire; Hardy WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...In Virginia, Augusta and Rockingham Counties, and Northern Virginia Blue Ridge and Central Virginia Blue Ridge. In West Virginia, Hampshire and Hardy Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest winds are expected over and just east of ridges that are taller than 1500 feet.
Wind Advisory issued for Central and Eastern Allegany, Extreme Western Allegany by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 09:04:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-20 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central and Eastern Allegany; Extreme Western Allegany; Garrett WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of western Maryland, western Virginia and eastern West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 4 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Wind Advisory issued for Northeastern Nye County, Northwestern Nye County by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 05:11:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-20 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northeastern Nye County; Northwestern Nye County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...North winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts approaching 40 mph at times. * WHERE...Northwestern Nye County and Northeastern Nye County. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coast Range of Northwest Oregon by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 03:35:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-20 11:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Coast Range of Northwest Oregon DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING BELOW 1000 FEET * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in areas of dense fog. * WHERE...Coast Range of Northwest Oregon below 1000 feet. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Visibility varies dramatically across the advisory area, tending to be worst in Coast Range valleys. Drivers should slow down and be prepared for sudden changes in visibility.
