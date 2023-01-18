Read full article on original website
Russians brave arrest to decry Ukraine 'nightmare'
Muscovites were braving the threat of arrest to lay flowers at an improvised memorial to victims of a missile attack in Ukraine's central city of Dnipro, AFP journalists witnessed on Monday. This is the only way to protest," the 63-year-old said on Monday, laying flowers and crossing herself at the memorial.
From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
US strike kills approximately 30 al-Shabaab fighters in Somalia
The United States carried out a strike in Somalia on Friday that killed approximately 30 al-Shabaab fighters, US Africa Command said in a statement.
Algeria, Italy look to broaden ties beyond coveted energy
ALGIERS, Algeria — (AP) — Italy moved to deepen its ties with Algeria through a series of memorandums signed Monday during a two-day visit by Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni, who called Algeria Italy’s “most stable, strategic and long-standing’’ partner in the region. Algerian President...
Austria remains opposed to expanding EU visa-free travel
SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said Monday he stands against expansion of the European Union’s visa-free Schengen area because of his country’s concerns over illegal migration. Nehammer travelled to Bulgaria on the invitation of Bulgarian President Rumen Radev. The two leaders visited the Bulgaria’s...
