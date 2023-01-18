Read full article on original website
Russia plans to send its strongest tanks to drive around Ukraine but is too scared to put them in combat, UK intel says
Russia is "unlikely to trust" the T-14 Armata tank in actual battles given problems in its development, the British defense ministry said.
Washington Examiner
Natural gas is about to become the world's biggest green energy source
When politicians who are alarmed about climate change think about green energy, they tend to be fixated on solar and wind power. However, thanks to a recent merger announced between NET Power and Rice Acquisition Corp II, natural gas is about to become the leading source of green energy, supplanting solar and wind.
studyfinds.org
If a nuclear bomb goes off, scientists say take shelter here immediately
WASHINGTON — If nuclear war breaks out, people should immediately take shelter in the corners of concrete buildings to have the best chance of survival. According to a team from Cyprus, it’s better than cowering in corridors or near windows and doors. “People should stay away from these...
One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping
Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.
New fuel made of carbon dioxide and water by Porsche in Chile
In a story that has snuck under the radar, the automaker Porsche has invested in a new eFuel made out of carbon dioxide and H20. Gary Gastelu wrote an article at Fox News on Dec. 21, 2022, explaining the new development in creating an alternative fuel that would work in gas-powered engines.
Instead of canceling the gas engine, California should let innovators innovate
Rather than arbitrarily mandating a car or energy technology, it would be better to allow for the competition of innovation.
electrek.co
Chinese solar firm to open a US factory – a manufacturing win for Biden
China’s JA Solar, the world’s fourth-largest solar panel maker by capacity, is going to open its first factory in the US – a major win for the Biden administration, which has created a domestic clean energy manufacturing growth boom with laws passed late last year. Beijing-headquartered JA...
Toyota pushes zero-emission goals by converting old models
To accelerate the global move toward sustainable vehicles, Toyota is suggesting simply replacing the inner workings of vehicles already on the roads with cleaner technology such as fuel cells and electric motors.
Sales soar for new cars that are green outside and in
Demand for new green cars soared by nearly three-quarters last year amid a spike in sales of electric models.The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said 31,220 new cars were registered in that colour in 2022.That was the most in 16 years and represented a 74.2% increase on the previous 12 months.Nearly a quarter (24.1%) of last year’s new green cars could be plugged in, including pure electrics and plug-in hybrids.That suggests many buyers who chose a green car were keen to emphasise the cleaner credentials of their purchase compared with traditional vehicles.New green cars were most popular in...
Industrial Distribution
Ford Announces Solar Plant for Manufacturing Facility in Spain
Ford is looking to the future with a new solar power plant at its Almussafes manufacturing facilities in Valencia, Spain. By 2035, Ford is committed to having zero emissions electric vehicles for all vehicle sales in Europe and targets carbon neutrality across its European footprint of facilities and suppliers. This latest initiative, which began operating in late 2022, highlights the company’s on-going drive to meet that commitment.
insideevs.com
Netherlands: Plug-In Car Sales Reached 51% Share In December 2022
Passenger car sales in the Netherlands decreased in December and in the full year of 2022, but electrification continues to rise, reaching very solid levels. According to EV Volumes' data, shared by Jose Pontes, 15,757 new plug-in cars were registered last month, which is roughly 32 percent less than a year ago.
Four countries urge EU to set end date for new CO2-emitting trucks
BRUSSELS, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark and Luxembourg have urged the European Union to fix a date by which new trucks and buses sold in Europe must have zero carbon dioxide emissions.
Inspections of Ukrainian grain ships halved since October
DAVOS, Switzerland — (AP) — Inspections of ships carrying Ukrainian grain and other food exports have slowed to half their peak rate under a U.N.-brokered wartime agreement, creating backlogs in vessels meant to carry supplies to developing nations where people are going hungry, United Nations and Ukrainian officials say.
Carscoops
German Politician Calls On Tesla To Speed Up Production To Meet Demand After Price Cuts
Tesla has been forced to extend wait times for new models in Germany after the company announced a series of price cuts across its range. Prices of the entry-level Model Y were slashed by some 17 per cent last week, while prices of the Long Range and Performance variants were cut by 4 per cent and 1 per cent respectively. After these cuts, Tesla has revealed that the delivery window for base models is now between February-March while it was previously January-March.
China’s future to AI and jobs: five big questions from Davos
A number of big themes emerged from the World Economic Forum in the Swiss resort Davos. Here are five of most pressing questions that came to dominate this year’s gathering of the global elite. Will China be forced to make friends with the west?. Donald Trump’s trade war with...
Autoweek.com
Do These Cubes Preview EV Charging of the Future?
Audi demonstrates cubes that house 198 battery modules taken from dismantled EVs, with three cubes providing 72 charging points. The automaker has opened this type of charging station at its plant in Neckarsulm, Germany, to the public and to its employees. The slower charging speeds make this type of system...
‘Super-tipping points’ could trigger cascade of climate action
Small interventions on electric cars and plant-based meat could unlock rapid emissions cuts, say experts
SSE ups forecast as gas production makes up for renewables shortfall
The amount of electricity that SSE produced in the last nine months of 2022 spiked despite a massive global gas crisis, the business has revealed.SSE, which no longer supplies energy directly to households, said output from its gas power plants was 27% higher over the period when compared to the year before.It came in a year when weather conditions were unusually poor for renewable generation across Great Britain.Even though Britain broke its previous wind power record in December, there were many days across the year when wind speeds dropped. Over the past year, 36% of Britain’s power has come from...
Al Gore explains global AI program that is spying on thousands of facilities to monitor emissions
Former Vice President Al Gore on Thursday explained how the Climate TRACE initiative is tracking climate emissions right down to the level of individual facilities.
BBC
The race to make diesel engines run on hydrogen
It's a new hydrogen-diesel hybrid engine affectionately known as "baby number two" that could help to decarbonise some of Australia's heaviest industries. The test rig is large - it has its own room adjoining a lab and looks at first glance like many other large motors, but beneath its metallic skin could lie game-changing technology.
