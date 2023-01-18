Read full article on original website
Related
radiokenai.com
Peninsula Wages Rank 14th Statewide According To Labor Statistics
The Kenai Peninsula’s weekly employee salary average stands at $1,106 according to statistics released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, reflecting second quarter 2022 employment numbers. The Kenai ranks 14th of the 30 boroughs represented in Alaska. The Kenai Peninsula falls within the second tier of employment numbers...
kinyradio.com
Public hearing and meeting for Kenai Superior Court judicial vacancy
Kenai, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Judicial Council will hold a public hearing on Monday, January 23rd. The hearing will begin at noon this upcoming Monday and is seeking comments about the applicants for a Kenai Superior Court judicial vacancy. Members of the public are invited to participate in person...
kdll.org
Homer’s Library Advisory Board upholds decision to keep LGBTQ books in children’s section
On Tuesday, Homer’s Library Advisory Board unanimously voted to uphold a decision to keep 55 books in the children’s section of the public library. The decision follows a months-long debate over the future of children and young adult titles that largely feature LGBTQ themes. In July, Library Director...
kdll.org
Car Talk: Homer is working to become more friendly to people-powered transit
On Wednesday, Homer Drawdown is having its first meeting of 2023 at the Kachemak Bay Campus. The organization is part of a national grassroots movement working to address the impacts of climate change on a local level. In 2020, Homer Drawdown’s first project centered on understanding and preserving Homer’s unique...
radiokenai.com
Kenai Police Department Receives Funds To Purchase Ballistic Vests
The Kenai City Council enacted Ordinance 3331-2023 to increase the estimated revenues and appropriations in the General Fund for the Police Department and accept grants from the United States Department of Justice and Alaska Municipal League Joint Insurance Association to purchase ballistic vests in the amount of $5,116. City Manager...
alaskapublic.org
Soldotna’s ‘Candy Man’ doctor pleads guilty to overprescribing opioids
Three years after he was first arrested, a Soldotna doctor pleaded guilty last week to a charge that he overprescribed addictive narcotics on the Kenai Peninsula. Under the terms of a plea agreement, Lavern Davidhizar has agreed to pay a $10,000 fine and serve a year of probation. Davidhizar was...
alaskapublic.org
Homer woman saved by dead snowshoe hare after falling through ice
It was late November and Homer resident Kelsey Haas was skating to the Grewingk Glacier with a group of about a dozen others. The glacier has become a popular destination in Kachemak Bay State Park, especially in the winter. After a boat ride across Kachemak Bay from Homer, it’s about a 2-mile trek in, some over a frozen lake, to get to the massive, 13-mile-long glacier.
Comments / 0