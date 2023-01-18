Read full article on original website
Warriors' invasion fails miserably at LA
Thursday was another lovely evening for Laurens Academy basketball, which collectively heaped ruination on the visitors from Seneca and thereabouts, representing Oconee Christian Academy. The most competitive affair concerned the boys, who kept the Warriors at bay, 43-38, behind 16 points from Buddy Baker, 11 from Andrew Codington and 10...
Gamecocks fall to Ole Miss
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Matthew Murrell made five 3-pointers and scored 23 points, Jayveous McKinnis had 14 points and 10 rebounds and Mississippi beat South Carolina 70-58 for the Rebels’ first SEC victory this season. It was the first SEC win for Ole Miss since beating Georgia on Feb. 19 before losing its final four […]
Jalon Jones, former Jackson State, B-CU QB headed for Charlotte
Jalon Jones is headed to the FBS level after playing at Jackson State and Bethune-Cookman, with a JUCO stint between. The post Jalon Jones, former Jackson State, B-CU QB headed for Charlotte appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Gamecocks coach, Clemson professor earn spots on star-studded list of most influential Black Americans
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Drew Lanham, a wildlife professor for Clemson University and MacArthur genius grant recipient, said he found his name on The Root 100′s list of most influential Black Americans “quite by accident.”. “In past years, I’ve seen the list and noted who was on...
Riley Hiring Sends Firm Message to Clemson Coaching Staff
View the original article to see embedded media. No head coach in college football is as loyal as Dabo Swinney. Clemson’s architect of two national championships and eight ACC titles in the last 12 years will stand by his players and coaches to the bitter end if he has to.
New outdoor sports facility coming soon to Anderson County
Big changes to the sports world are coming to Anderson County soon.
FedEx truck veers off Anderson County road into field, leading to death of pony, witness says
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — A crash on an Upstate road Thursday involving a FedEx truck led to the death of a pony, according to a nearby property owner. The crash happened just after 2 p.m. at Good Hope Church Road and Gentry Road, near Starr in Anderson County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol website.
South Carolina Woman 'Pinching' Herself After $200,000 Lottery Win
She learned she won big while picking up another Powerball ticket.
Two $150K Mega Millions lottery tickets sold in South Carolina
Two $150,000 lottery tickets were sold Monday night in Greenville and Myrtle Beach.
Fort Mill QT Powerball Players Check Your Tickets
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Powerball player at the QT in Fort Mill at 3282 on Hwy 21 is holding a ticket worth $50,000. The South Carolina Education Lottery tells us that two people in South Carolina hold at $50,000 Powerball ticket. They say players in Mount Pleasant and Fort Mill should check their tickets.
New local bakery opens in South Carolina
A new local bakery recently celebrated its grand opening in South Carolina. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 14, 2023, the Pistachio Cakery held a grand opening event for its new South Carolina bakery in Easley, according to an event posting on their Facebook page.
Manufacturing Plant in Gaffney Shutting Down
SC Schools react to deadly crash that killed Georgia football player, staff member. Rain arriving late on Monday through Tuesday morning, storms arriving Wednesday overnight into Thursday, weekend mostly sunny and cooler. 61-year-old Sheri Knox died in a car fire. Knox fell asleep in the car and the surface below...
Increasing fine for left lane slowpokes gets quick traction
A bill allowing police to charge a bigger fine for people driving slow in the left lane of interstates and other multilane highways is one of the first to be taken up at the South Carolina Statehouse in 2023.
Get free chicken salad tomorrow at these three Charlotte restaurants
For chicken salad fans in Charlotte, Thursday, January 19, will be like Christmas Day. It is the day Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, marks its annual Guest Appreciation Day.
Moe’s Original BBQ opening second Upstate location
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Moe’s Original BBQ said due to the success of the Greenville location, they are expanding into Spartanburg. The new restaurant will be located on North Church Street in the mixed-use Hub development. It will include a patio with firepits and a greenspace for playing cornhole.
Highway 29 wreck
Anderson County deputies work at the scene of a wreck on Highway 29 near Cox Lake Road Saturday night. A vehicle left the road and rolled into a billboard. Medshore, QRV’s, along with Whitefield and Broadway firefighters also responded to the wreck. (Photo by David Rogers)
1 South Carolina City Named Among The Worst U.S. Cities For Bed Bugs
Orkin's annual list of the country's top bed bug cities includes one city right here in South Carolina.
Pedestrian struck, killed on U.S. 21 south of Rock Hill, troopers say
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – One person is dead after a crash in York County Wednesday night, troopers said. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, it happened around 6 p.m. on U.S. Highway 21, just south of Rock Hill. Troopers say the driver of a 2001 Chevrolet Suburban...
Area Death Notices - Jan. 13, 14 & 15
Grayer Keith Willis, Jr., 78, of Marshallberg, went to be with his Lord, on January 15, 2023, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Marshallberg, officiated by Reverend Mark Lykins. Interment will follow at the Victoria Cemetery.
James Beard-nominated restaurant in Greenville closes, plans new concept
A highly regarded restaurant in Greenville has closed, but its owners have plans to open a new concept in the same location. Oak Hill Café and Farm, located off Poinsett Highway in Greenville, closed Dec. 18 — less than four years after its inception. Oak Hill Café and...
