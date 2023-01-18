ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warriors' invasion fails miserably at LA

Thursday was another lovely evening for Laurens Academy basketball, which collectively heaped ruination on the visitors from Seneca and thereabouts, representing Oconee Christian Academy. The most competitive affair concerned the boys, who kept the Warriors at bay, 43-38, behind 16 points from Buddy Baker, 11 from Andrew Codington and 10...
LAURENS, SC
Gamecocks fall to Ole Miss

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Matthew Murrell made five 3-pointers and scored 23 points, Jayveous McKinnis had 14 points and 10 rebounds and Mississippi beat South Carolina 70-58 for the Rebels’ first SEC victory this season. It was the first SEC win for Ole Miss since beating Georgia on Feb. 19 before losing its final four […]
OXFORD, MS
Riley Hiring Sends Firm Message to Clemson Coaching Staff

View the original article to see embedded media. No head coach in college football is as loyal as Dabo Swinney. Clemson’s architect of two national championships and eight ACC titles in the last 12 years will stand by his players and coaches to the bitter end if he has to.
CLEMSON, SC
Fort Mill QT Powerball Players Check Your Tickets

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Powerball player at the QT in Fort Mill at 3282 on Hwy 21 is holding a ticket worth $50,000. The South Carolina Education Lottery tells us that two people in South Carolina hold at $50,000 Powerball ticket. They say players in Mount Pleasant and Fort Mill should check their tickets.
FORT MILL, SC
New local bakery opens in South Carolina

A new local bakery recently celebrated its grand opening in South Carolina. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 14, 2023, the Pistachio Cakery held a grand opening event for its new South Carolina bakery in Easley, according to an event posting on their Facebook page.
EASLEY, SC
Manufacturing Plant in Gaffney Shutting Down

SC Schools react to deadly crash that killed Georgia football player, staff member. Rain arriving late on Monday through Tuesday morning, storms arriving Wednesday overnight into Thursday, weekend mostly sunny and cooler. 61-year-old Sheri Knox died in a car fire. Knox fell asleep in the car and the surface below...
GAFFNEY, SC
Moe’s Original BBQ opening second Upstate location

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Moe’s Original BBQ said due to the success of the Greenville location, they are expanding into Spartanburg. The new restaurant will be located on North Church Street in the mixed-use Hub development. It will include a patio with firepits and a greenspace for playing cornhole.
SPARTANBURG, SC
Highway 29 wreck

Anderson County deputies work at the scene of a wreck on Highway 29 near Cox Lake Road Saturday night. A vehicle left the road and rolled into a billboard. Medshore, QRV’s, along with Whitefield and Broadway firefighters also responded to the wreck. (Photo by David Rogers)
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
Area Death Notices - Jan. 13, 14 & 15

Grayer Keith Willis, Jr., 78, of Marshallberg, went to be with his Lord, on January 15, 2023, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Marshallberg, officiated by Reverend Mark Lykins. Interment will follow at the Victoria Cemetery.
MARSHALLBERG, NC

