ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
clearadmit.com

2019-2022 MBA Job Placement Trends: The Rise and Fall of Tech and the Return to Consulting and Finance

In our previous article, we highlighted the decline in tech industry jobs accepted and the increase in consulting jobs accepted from the Class of 2021 to the Class of 2022 among leading full-time MBA programs. To place this observation into a larger context, we dug into the last four years of MBA career report data to see larger trends in tech, consulting and finance industry job placement.
MICHIGAN STATE
msn.com

The 10 best-paying jobs in the US

The highest-paying jobs in the U.S. are often medical professions, though careers in technology, information, and transportation are working their way into the upper ranks. Medical careers have consistently topped the list, though, and the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reports that health care professions, like family medicine physicians and anesthesiologists, see median wages equalling or exceeding $208,000 per year.
DELCO.Today

Five Remote Jobs that Pay Over $100K

Remote work is in high demand due to a flexible work environment and a more balanced lifestyle. You can save the cost of commuting or take-outs when you work remotely. But there’s also another perk, some remote positions are offering six figures. Here are five remote jobs over 100K or more, according to the website Flex Jobs.
TechSpot

Microsoft is giving its salaried US employees unlimited time off

In context: Working in the tech industry might not feel like the most secure profession right now, given the number of people being let go, but it still offers some of the best perks (and pay, usually). Microsoft, for example, is giving its US employees unlimited, fully paid time off.
money.com

Highest Paying Retail Jobs

*Content includes branded mentions of our sponsor ZipRecruiter. When you think of high-paying careers, retail might not be the first industry to come to mind. But there are plenty of retail positions out there that offer more than the average salary. If you like customer service, marketing or managing a...
New York Post

Amazon employees say they were laid off by email: ‘Your role has been eliminated’

Fired Amazon workers griped about the e-retail giant using email to inform them they were no longer needed by the company, according to a published report. At least five employees who were laid off Wednesday said they received a cold-blooded missive from management, according to Insider. “Unfortunately, your role has been eliminated,” wrote Beth Galetti, the top executive at Amazon’s human resources department, in one of the emails. “You are no longer required to perform any work on Amazon’s behalf effective immediately.” The Seattle-based e-commerce giant is culling 18,000 jobs from its payroll as part of cost-cutting measures. The five ex-workers said that none of...
CNET

US Government Is Expanding Remote Work, Raising Pay To Attract Tech Employees

The US Office of Personnel Management, the agency that manages civilian government employees, on Wednesday discussed expanding efforts to attract tech industry talent into the federal civilian workforce amid continuing layoffs at companies, including Microsoft, Amazon and Facebook parent Meta. Most dramatic among OPM's initiatives is increasing pay for tech...
Fortune

Why IBM is no longer interested in breaking patent records–and how it plans to measure innovation in the age of open source and quantum computing

Director of IBM Research Darío Gil says open innovation will catalyze advances in fields such as quantum computing and artificial intelligence. For 29 years straight, IBM has led the United States in minting patents, at its peak filing over 10,000 US patent applications in a single year for innovations ranging from the ATM to e-commerce, two-nanometer chips, and quantum computing. It’s been an amazing run–but the new IBM is ready for new challenges.

Comments / 0

Community Policy