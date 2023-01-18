Read full article on original website
BBC
Energy boss warns higher bills are here to stay
The boss of Norwegian energy giant Equinor has said he does not expect gas and electricity bills to return to the levels they were before Covid. Anders Opedal told the BBC this was down to the costs of moving from fossil fuels to less damaging energy sources. He said also...
US News and World Report
Spain's 2023 Tourism Revenue Seen 5% Higher Than Before Pandemic
MADRID (Reuters) - Revenue from tourism companies in Spain is likely to be 4.7% higher this year than in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic ravaged the sector, industry group Exceltur said on Tuesday. Even with uncertainties over the war in Ukraine and inflation, that is the first time Spain's hotels,...
Russia plans to send its strongest tanks to drive around Ukraine but is too scared to put them in combat, UK intel says
Russia is "unlikely to trust" the T-14 Armata tank in actual battles given problems in its development, the British defense ministry said.
studyfinds.org
If a nuclear bomb goes off, scientists say take shelter here immediately
WASHINGTON — If nuclear war breaks out, people should immediately take shelter in the corners of concrete buildings to have the best chance of survival. According to a team from Cyprus, it’s better than cowering in corridors or near windows and doors. “People should stay away from these...
UK inflation edges down to 10.5% in December, food prices surge
LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - British inflation eased last month after hitting a 41-year high in October, offering some comfort to the Bank of England, but the pressure on households remained intense as food and drink prices rose at the fastest pace since 1977.
Inflation set to ease back further thanks to steep fall in fuel prices
Falling fuel prices are expected to have helped UK inflation ease back again last month as Wednesday’s official figures are set to offer further signs that the peak of the cost of living crisis has passed.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) is set to show the rate of Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation falling to 10.5% last month from 10.7% in November, according to most economists.It is thought that sharp drops in the prices at petrol pumps is behind the expected decline, which would mark the second month in a row that the rate of inflation has dropped back.CPI has...
Unions want Zara owner Inditex to extend pay rises to all shopworkers in Spain
MADRID, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Trade unions are asking Zara owner Inditex (ITX.MC) to give all workers at its stores in Spain the pay rises and benefits recently agreed between the retailer and shop assistants in its northern Spanish hometown, two union leaders said on Thursday.
BBC
Why inflation is falling but prices are still rising
Every month we report the UK's inflation figures, but what does this percentage going up or down actually mean for your money?. The inflation figure gives us an idea of how fast the cost of living is rising in the UK but here are a few things you might not know.
Strike cuts French power supply, halts refinery shipments
PARIS, Jan 19 (Reuters) - A nationwide strike against pension reform in France led to a substantial fall in electricity output and halted deliveries from refineries operated by TotalEnergies and Esso on Thursday.
BBC
Plane ticket prices soared by 44% in December
The price of air fares soared at a record rate in December while the cost of coach travel jumped, according to new data. Plane fares rose by 44.1% in the year to December, the largest increase since the late 1980s, official figures show. It was the first December since 2019...
rigzone.com
Will Oil Hit $100 Per Barrel in 2023?
The oil price traded above $100 per barrel for a considerable portion of 2022, but will we see it hit $100 per barrel in 2023?. Macquarie Group doesn’t expect so, according to Vikas Dwivedi, a Global Oil & Gas Strategist at the company, who said Macquarie is forecasting “large surpluses” for the first three quarters of the year.
Inspections of Ukrainian grain ships halved since October
DAVOS, Switzerland — (AP) — Inspections of ships carrying Ukrainian grain and other food exports have slowed to half their peak rate under a U.N.-brokered wartime agreement, creating backlogs in vessels meant to carry supplies to developing nations where people are going hungry, United Nations and Ukrainian officials say.
Euro zone swings back to current account surplus in Nov
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The euro zone swung back to a current account surplus in November on an improved balance in the trade of goods and services, European Central Bank data showed on Thursday.
China’s future to AI and jobs: five big questions from Davos
A number of big themes emerged from the World Economic Forum in the Swiss resort Davos. Here are five of most pressing questions that came to dominate this year’s gathering of the global elite. Will China be forced to make friends with the west?. Donald Trump’s trade war with...
swineweb.com
Genesus Global Market Report EU and Spain January 2023
Mercedes Vega, General Director for Spain, Italy & Portugal. We have closed the year 2022 and the truth is that it has been an extremely complicated year in which unprecedented situations have arisen that we can remember:. The price of piglets at 20 kg from January to the end of...
investing.com
German producer prices rose in December but at slower pace
BERLIN (Reuters) -German producer prices rose in December at a slower rate than the previous month as inflation eases in Europe's largest economy due in part to lower energy prices, data showed on Friday. Producer prices of industrial products rose 21.6% on the same month last year, the federal statistics...
CNBC
India is likely to keep a lid on sugar exports as its output dips
India is not looking at allowing more sugar exports, government and industry officials said on Thursday, dampening speculation that the world's biggest producer of the sweetener would permit a second tranche of overseas shipments. Lower sugar exports from India could raise global prices, and allow rivals Brazil and Thailand to...
Ericsson shares slide as earnings disappoint
STOCKHOLM, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Ericsson (ERICb.ST) on Friday reported lower than expected fourth-quarter core earnings as sales of 5G equipment slowed in high-margin markets such as the United States, sending the Swedish company's shares to their lowest since 2018.
British inflation falls in December as food costs soar
Britain's Office for National Statistics released data earlier this week showing that inflation during the month of December fell to 10.5%.
