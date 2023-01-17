CONWAY, S.C. – The Coastal Carolina beach volleyball team and head coach Steve Loeswick are excited to announce the 2023 spring schedule. This year’s challenging slate includes tournaments on the road at Florida State, North Florida, Georgia State, College of Charleston, Stetson, and South Carolina, as well as the Coastal Carolina Invitational in Conway, S.C., on April 7-8. The Sandy Chants will open up the season at the Seminole Beach Bash hosted by Florida State in Tallahassee, Fla., on Feb. 25-26. The two-day event will include the host FSU (Feb. 25), Florida International (Feb. 25), Cal Poly (Feb. 26), and Washington (Feb. 26).

