WMBF
Coastal Carolina University students help revitalize community garden in Conway
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A community garden in Conway is getting more care thanks to some students in the area. Students from Coastal Carolina University have partnered up with city councilman Larry White to revitalize a community garden that has served its community but has been on the back burner for many years.
WMBF
North Myrtle Beach police warn of minor flooding as rain moves in
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in part of the Grand Strand are warning of possible flood conditions as rain makes its way to the area Sunday. The North Myrtle Beach Police Department said the city is experiencing minor flooding and ponding on roads in low-lying areas. FIRST ALERT...
WMBF
Patient left McLeod Seacoast Hospital without being discharged, stole hospital van, report states
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) – A patient at a Little River hospital stole one of its vans earlier this week, according to an incident report. The report states that 26-year-old Paige Johnson had not been medically discharged from McLeod Seacoast Hospital when she ran out of the building on Wednesday, took an unlocked hospital maintenance van and sped off toward Highway 17.
WMBF
Myrtle Beach International Airport sets passenger record for second year in a row
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – It was another busy year for the Myrtle Beach International Airport. New numbers from the airport show that in 2022, nearly 3.5 million passengers traveled in and out of the airport, which is a 7.7 increase from 2021. Myrtle Beach resident James Demetrio said...
WMBF
Garage, several vehicles catch fire in Horry County
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A garage and several vehicles caught fire early Saturday, according to officials. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the blaze on Seagull Landing Place at around 6:10 a.m. A nearby camper was also on fire while a boat and two nearby homes...
WMBF
Horry County police still working to wrangle roaming cows near Highway 701, road closed
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An Horry County road is closed due to a group of roaming cows in the area. The Horry County Police Department said Saturday that Morgan Road, located near Highway 701, is closed to traffic. Police later said crews safely secured one of the cows, but...
WMBF
MBPD: Thief dragged victim behind moped after attempting to steal purse
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A victim was dragged by a moped when a thief tried to steal a purse in Myrtle Beach on Friday afternoon, according to police. Officers were called around 1:30 p.m. to the 900 block of Oak Forest Lane, which is close to the Walmart off Seaboard Street.
WMBF
Construction underway on the North Myrtle Beach Stormwater Outfall Program
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) -- Residents may notice construction at the 18th Avenue North beach access in North Myrtle Beach. It all has to do with cement pipes many have probably seen along the coastline. For decades these pipes have been used to dump stormwater into the ocean. Last...
WMBF
Police urging drivers to ‘mooo-ve slowly’ along Highway 701 near Loris as crews work to catch loose livestock
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County police are urging drivers to proceed with caution in the area of Highway 701 as they assist Horry County Aminal Care Center wrangle in loose livestock. HCPD said crews are working to catch a number of cows in the area of Highway 701...
WMBF
Driver in stolen vehicle led Florence County deputies on deadly chase; SCHP investigating
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A driver in a stolen vehicle led Florence county deputies on a deadly chase Friday evening. Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye confirmed deputies were led on a chase around 4 p.m. by a driver who stole a 2012 Honda Civic. The chase occurred on McAllister...
WMBF
Deputies investigate after several shots fired at moving car in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A trip to take out the trash turned into a scary situation for one woman in Georgetown County. A woman told deputies that on Thursday night she was leaving her home on Stacy Court to take out the trash when she got to a stop sign an noticed a brown sedan coming from behind her.
WMBF
Georgetown County home hit twice in less than a week by gunfire, sheriff’s office says
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating shots fired into a home for the second time in a month. Deputies were called around 10 p.m. Thursday to a home on Lot Drive, where people inside the home said they were woken up by sounds of gunfire.
WMBF
2 charged with murder, more suspects ID’d in case of missing N.C. man found dead in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – New details have been released in the case of a North Carolina man who was found dead in Horry County after being reported missing earlier this month. The Horry County Police Department said Friday that eight suspects in total have been identified in connection...
WMBF
Road closed, crews investigating after train derails outside Loris
LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - Multiple train cars were turned over after a derailment Saturday outside Loris. WMBF News Reporter Natasha Laguerre was at the scene off Highway 701 near Clio Road, where an investigation is ongoing. Troopers from the South Carolina Highway Patrol are also assisting with traffic control. LCpl....
WMBF
Former Coastal Carolina University president Ronald Ingle dies, school says
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Former Coastal Carolina University president Ronald Ingle has died, according to an announcement from the school. “It is with deep sadness that Coastal Carolina University announces the death of President Emeritus Ronald R. Ingle, who passed away on Jan. 18, 2023,” CCU said in a statement.
WMBF
Coastal Carolina beach volleyball announces 2023 schedule
CONWAY, S.C. – The Coastal Carolina beach volleyball team and head coach Steve Loeswick are excited to announce the 2023 spring schedule. This year’s challenging slate includes tournaments on the road at Florida State, North Florida, Georgia State, College of Charleston, Stetson, and South Carolina, as well as the Coastal Carolina Invitational in Conway, S.C., on April 7-8. The Sandy Chants will open up the season at the Seminole Beach Bash hosted by Florida State in Tallahassee, Fla., on Feb. 25-26. The two-day event will include the host FSU (Feb. 25), Florida International (Feb. 25), Cal Poly (Feb. 26), and Washington (Feb. 26).
WMBF
Glasco sets school record, Chants post strong showing on Friday at 2023 Carolina Challenge
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Sophomore Alexis Glasco set a new Coastal Carolina University school record in the women’s 60-meter hurdles, while teammate Lauralyn Clifford picked up a first-place finish in the women’s weight throw open event to highlight day one for the Chanticleers on day one of the 2023 Carolina Challenge in Columbia, S.C.
WMBF
Multiple injuries reported in 3-vehicle crash with 18-wheeler on Highway 9
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Four people are being taken to the hospital and Highway 9 is shut down after a crash involving an 18-wheeler Friday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to Hwy 9 and Flag Patch Road at 8:20 a.m. for a three-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler.
WMBF
Wise-Sweat breaks school record; Chants total 13 top-10 finishes on Saturday
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Another school record fell on Saturday, as sophomore Amilia Wise-Sweat broke the Coastal Carolina indoor track & field record in the 800-meters, while the women’s and men’s team combined to record 13 top-10 finishes on day two of the 2023 Carolina Challenge hosted by South Carolina in Columbia, S.C.
WMBF
Alleged abuse case involving Horry County Schools principal, teacher heading to jury trial
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A case of alleged child abuse involving an Horry County elementary school teacher and principal will now head before a jury. A preliminary hearing was held Friday for Ocean Bay Elementary special education teacher Grace McColgan and principal Rebecca Schroyer. The two were arrested in November 2022.
