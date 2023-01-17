ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

WMBF

Patient left McLeod Seacoast Hospital without being discharged, stole hospital van, report states

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) – A patient at a Little River hospital stole one of its vans earlier this week, according to an incident report. The report states that 26-year-old Paige Johnson had not been medically discharged from McLeod Seacoast Hospital when she ran out of the building on Wednesday, took an unlocked hospital maintenance van and sped off toward Highway 17.
LITTLE RIVER, SC
WMBF

Garage, several vehicles catch fire in Horry County

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A garage and several vehicles caught fire early Saturday, according to officials. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the blaze on Seagull Landing Place at around 6:10 a.m. A nearby camper was also on fire while a boat and two nearby homes...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Road closed, crews investigating after train derails outside Loris

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - Multiple train cars were turned over after a derailment Saturday outside Loris. WMBF News Reporter Natasha Laguerre was at the scene off Highway 701 near Clio Road, where an investigation is ongoing. Troopers from the South Carolina Highway Patrol are also assisting with traffic control. LCpl....
LORIS, SC
WMBF

Former Coastal Carolina University president Ronald Ingle dies, school says

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Former Coastal Carolina University president Ronald Ingle has died, according to an announcement from the school. “It is with deep sadness that Coastal Carolina University announces the death of President Emeritus Ronald R. Ingle, who passed away on Jan. 18, 2023,” CCU said in a statement.
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

Coastal Carolina beach volleyball announces 2023 schedule

CONWAY, S.C. – The Coastal Carolina beach volleyball team and head coach Steve Loeswick are excited to announce the 2023 spring schedule. This year’s challenging slate includes tournaments on the road at Florida State, North Florida, Georgia State, College of Charleston, Stetson, and South Carolina, as well as the Coastal Carolina Invitational in Conway, S.C., on April 7-8. The Sandy Chants will open up the season at the Seminole Beach Bash hosted by Florida State in Tallahassee, Fla., on Feb. 25-26. The two-day event will include the host FSU (Feb. 25), Florida International (Feb. 25), Cal Poly (Feb. 26), and Washington (Feb. 26).
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

Wise-Sweat breaks school record; Chants total 13 top-10 finishes on Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Another school record fell on Saturday, as sophomore Amilia Wise-Sweat broke the Coastal Carolina indoor track & field record in the 800-meters, while the women’s and men’s team combined to record 13 top-10 finishes on day two of the 2023 Carolina Challenge hosted by South Carolina in Columbia, S.C.
CONWAY, SC

