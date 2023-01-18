Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
Penguins’ Best & Worst Moves Under GM Ron Hextall
On Feb. 9, 2021, the Pittsburgh Penguins announced Ron Hextall as their new general manager (GM), along with Brian Burke as their president of hockey operations. As the former GM for the Philadelphia Flyers, Hextall was often criticized for a number of reasons by the Flyers fanbase, which was an immediate cause for concern for the Penguins. Hextall was known to be too patient with his team and unwilling to make changes when they were needed. In addition, he wasn’t the best at drafting as he failed to land various all-star caliber players when he had the chance. Once hired in 2021, his time in Pittsburgh has been nothing short of interesting. His transactions have ranged from amazing to terrible and everywhere in between. Here are Hextall’s best moves and worst moves as the Penguins’ GM in his two-year stint.
markerzone.com
EDMONTON TO SIT BIGGEST TRADE CHIP ON TUESDAY NIGHT
The Edmonton Oilers are reportedly making forward Jesse Puljujarvi a healthy scratch on Tuesday night with news of Evander Kane's return to the lineup. Puljujarvi - after signing a one-year, $3 million bridge deal this summer - has 4 goals, 6 assists, and a -13 rating this season. Per NaturalStatTrick, Puljujarvi has spend most of his ice time with Ryan McLeod and Warren Foegele, but he has spent ~65 minutes with Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman (5v5). He's spent another ~48 minutes (5v5) with McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins as well.
Yardbarker
Edmonton Oilers’ Stuart Skinner and Leon Draisaitl named to 2023 NHL All-Star Game
Edmonton Oilers will be joining captain Connor McDavid at the all-star game: Stuart Skinner and Leon Draisaitl. The pair will be heading to Sunrise, Florida for the events taking place the weekend of February 3rd. It’s the first trip to the game for Stuart Skinner, while Draisatil had been previously named in 2019-20. The pair are attending the game in thanks to being voted in by fans. There was only one other player from the Pacific Division voted in: Vancouver Canucks forward Bo Horvat.
NHL Star Dies
Hockey is quite the physical game, with most teams having a player or two who are aggressive and willing to stand up for their teammates. These players often become instantly popular with fans and gain quite a following.
Yardbarker
Mikko Rantanen's 3-point night propels Avalanche past Flames
Mikko Rantanen collected two goals and one assist and Artturi Lehkonen scored twice as the visiting Colorado Avalanche rode a three-goal first period en route to a 4-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Wednesday. Nathan MacKinnon collected two assists and goaltender Alexandar Georgiev made 34 saves for the Avalanche,...
Benched: Wild make Matt Dumba a healthy scratch against Carolina
The Wild open a four game road trip Thursday night at Carolina.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Finally Getting The Version Of Jack Campbell They Paid For
Another strange glove-hand miss aside on Tuesday night, the Edmonton Oilers seem to be getting the version of Jack Campbell they expected to see when they signed the goaltender to a sizeable unrestricted free-agency deal this past offseason. After a rocky start that had some wondering if the team had made a huge mistake, Campbell has settled in over these past five games and has played well enough to earn himself consideration again as the team’s starter.
Yardbarker
Stats, standings, and predictions for a Rathbone-less Abbotsford Canucks home swing against the Calgary Wranglers
For the second time in two years, Jack Rathbone ended up on the receiving end of a brutal collision behind Abbotsford’s goal line, resulting in a stoppage in play and the need to be stretchered off the ice. Bad luck doesn’t even come close to describing Rathbone’s tenure as...
Yardbarker
Three Takeaways from Senators 5-4 OT Win Over the Penguins
Last night, the Ottawa Senators beat the Pittsburgh Penguins by a score of 5-4 in what turned out to be a very short overtime period. Within the first 25 seconds of overtime, Brady Tkachuk scored the game-winning goal. Other goal scorers for the Senators included Alex DeBrincat, Tim Stutzle, Drake...
FOX Sports
Blue Jackets bring losing streak into game against the Sharks
San Jose Sharks (14-23-9, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (13-30-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets look to end a three-game slide when they play the San Jose Sharks. Columbus is 10-15-1 in home games and 13-30-2 overall. The Blue Jackets...
Yardbarker
Coyotes forward Lawson Crouse day-to-day with upper-body injury
Arizona Coyotes forward Lawson Crouse will miss Thursday’s game against the Washington Capitals with an upper-body injury, the club announced. Crouse, 25, leads the Coyotes with 16 goals and ranks third on the team with 27 points in 43 games this year. He’s in the first season of the five-year, $4.3 million AAV contract he signed with the Coyotes in August 2022.
Yardbarker
Blackhawks end 26-year regular-season losing streak in Philadelphia
Jonathan Toews had one goal and one assist to lift the Chicago Blackhawks past the host Philadelphia Flyers 4-1 on Thursday night, ending one of the oldest losing streaks in professional hockey. The Blackhawks' last regular-season win in Philadelphia came all the way back on Nov, 9, 1996, with the...
Yardbarker
Ontario Reign: Three takeaways from 5-2 loss against Colorado
COL: Sampo Ranta (6), ASST: Oskar Olausson (7) COL: PP Charles Hudon (13), ASST: Martin Kaut (3), David Farrance (7) ONT: Kim Nousiainen (1), ASST: Martin Chromiak (7), Aidan Dudas (10) COL: Jean-Luc Foudy (10), ASST: Charles Hudon (11), Ryan Wagner (8) ONT: Lias Andersson (14), ASST: Jacob Moverare (8),...
