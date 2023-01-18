Read full article on original website
Related
4 Stocks With the Best Value to Buy Right Now
As inflation cooled down in December, marking the sixth consecutive month of slowing annual inflation, the market expects slower rate hikes ahead. Hence investors should consider fundamentally strong stocks Mosaic...
AOL Corp
4 Best Cyclical Stocks To Buy In 2023
Cyclical stocks, as the name implies, perform better at different times of the economic cycle. Specifically, during expansionary periods, demand for cyclical stocks tends to heat up, while during recessions or economic slowdowns, investors tend to prefer more consistent, defensive stocks. What Are the Best Cyclical Stocks?. In this type...
Zacks.com
Top Growth Stocks Hit Zacks 'Strong Buy' List
The unloved technology stocks that were decimated last year have come roaring back to life in 2023, as lower valuations along with renewed uptrends have seen buying pressure accumulate in growth names. The more aggressive pockets of the market, including the technology and consumer discretionary sectors, typically lead new bull markets.
Zacks.com
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 20th
NBSE - Free Report) : This preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.5% over the last 60 days. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. Quote. NeuBase’s shares gained...
freightwaves.com
Bank of America bullish on TL stocks as ‘truck demand near floor’
Bank of America said Tuesday it was more bullish on truckload stocks in 2023 as truck demand appears to have bottomed. BofA Securities (NYSE: BAC) research analyst Ken Hoexter made a rare two-step rating upgrade to “buy” from “underperform” on the shares of Schneider National (NYSE: SNDR) and Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN). Below-historical-valuation multiples, “truck demand near [the] floor” and a leveling in spot rates were some of the catalysts for the call.
Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Goes Wild
Even though retailer Bed Bath & Beyond probably will declare bankruptcy soon, its stock has been on a rollercoaster lately.
Zacks.com
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 19th
TME - Free Report) : This operator of online music entertainment platforms has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.8% over the last 60 days. Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus. Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Tencent Music Entertainment...
United Airlines Stock Higher As Earnings, 2023 Travel Outlook Impress
"Over the last three years, United has made critical investments in tools, infrastructure and our people – all of which are essential investments in our future," said CEO Scott Kirby
Zacks.com
5 Technology Stocks Set to Top Estimates This Earnings Season
The technology sector continued to face a topsy-turvy situation throughout the fourth quarter of 2022 owing to macroeconomic headwinds, including growing geo-political tensions, stubbornly high inflation and Federal Reserve’s aggressive stance on hiking the interest rate to curb inflation. All these factors impacted consumer spending negatively as the fear...
Procter & Gamble Revenue and Profit Fall as Company Looks to Higher Prices to Offset Declining Sales
Procter & Gamble reported falling revenue and profit on Thursday, as higher prices struggled to offset dropping sales volumes and foreign exchange headwinds. All of the company's divisions reported declining sales volume in the quarter. The company slightly lifted its outlook for 2023 sales growth to a range of 4%...
Zacks.com
3 Tech Stocks Paying Solid Dividends
ORCL - Free Report) , International Business Machines (. AVGO - Free Report) – have no issue paying their investors. And they’ve grown their payouts quite significantly over the last five years. Below is a chart illustrating the performance of all three stocks over the last year, with...
Zacks.com
3 Must-Buy Momentum Stocks Backed by the Driehaus Strategy
CAG - Free Report) , Commercial Metals (. TS - Free Report) have been selected as the momentum picks for the day using the Driehaus strategy. Regarding the strategy, Driehaus once said: “I would much rather invest in a stock that’s increasing in price and take the risk that it may begin to decline than invest in a stock that’s already in decline and try to guess when it will turn around.” In line with this insight, the American Association of Individual Investors (AAII) took into account the percentage 50-day moving average as one of the key criteria before creating a portfolio following Driehaus’ philosophy.
Zacks.com
3 Safe Dividend Stocks Worth Considering in the Energy Space
DINO - Free Report) , ExxonMobil (. FANG - Free Report) might fetch you promising returns. Use Dividend to Shield From Unpredictable Energy Prices. From the depths of minus $38 a barrel during the height of the pandemic in April 2020 to a 14-year high surge of above $130 per barrel in March last year and finally around $80 now, crude has been on a roller-coaster ride over the past few years. It’s not any different for natural gas. The fuel slumped to a 25-year low in June 2020 but hit $10 per MMBtu in 2022 for the first time since 2008 before falling to the current $3 level. Diverse factors ranging from demand/supply fundamentals to economic events to geopolitical/weather shocks influence commodity price realizations.
Zacks.com
Is Trending Stock Realty Income Corporation (O) a Buy Now?
O - Free Report) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this real estate investment trust have returned...
Zacks.com
5 Insurance Stocks Likely to Zoom Past Q4 Earnings Estimates
MMC - Free Report) , American International Group, Inc. (. With the help of the Zacks Stock Screener, we have identified five companies, MMC, AIG, AFL, REand VOYA, which are poised to outpace the Zacks Consensus Estimate in fourth-quarter earnings. These stocks have the ideal combination of two ingredients — a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), #2 (Buy), #3 (Hold) — to surpass expectations. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks.com
Why Fast-paced Mover Iamgold (IAG) Is a Great Choice for Value Investors
Momentum investing is essentially the opposite of the tried-and-tested Wall Street adage -- "buy low and sell high." Investors following this investing style typically avoid betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. They believe instead that one could make far more money in lesser time by "buying high and selling higher."
Zacks.com
AMN vs. DOCS: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
AMN - Free Report) and Doximity (. DOCS - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.
Why YETI Holdings Shares Are Nosediving
YETI Holdings Inc YETI shares are trading lower by 8.43% to $41.40 after Cowen downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform and announced a $47 price target. YETI shares may also be falling during Wednesday's session in sympathy with the broader market after U.S. retail sales slumped in December. Inflation and rising interest rates continue to weigh on U.S. economic growth.
Zacks.com
3 Best-Rated Healthcare Mutual Funds to Boost Your Portfolio
One of the best ways to safeguard investments is by parking money in the healthcare sector. This is because demand for healthcare services does not change with market conditions. Many pharmaceutical companies also pay out regular dividends. Companies that consistently offer dividends are financially stable and generate a steady cash...
Zacks.com
Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Federal Realty (FRT) Stock?
FRT - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Feb 17,2023 $125.00 Put had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much movement...
