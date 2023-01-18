Read full article on original website
December US home sales fall, capping nearly 18% drop in 2022
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes slumped nearly 18% in 2022, the slowest year for the housing market in nearly a decade. The National Association of Realtors said Friday that existing home sales totaled 5.03 million last year, a 17.8% decline from 2021. That marks the weakest year for home sales since 2014 and the biggest annual decline since 2008, following the foreclosure crisis of the late 2000s.
Zacks.com
Bear of the Day: Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP)
AAP - Free Report) , has seen its earnings outlook shift negative over the last several months, pushing the stock into a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). Advance Auto Parts primarily sells replacement parts (excluding tires), accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy-duty trucks.
msn.com
These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond
Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
4 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy and Never Sell
Legendary investor Warren Buffett’s holding company Berkshire Hathaway has outperformed the broader market over the past year. His investment portfolio has been a guide for several long-term investors for decades....
3 Nasdaq Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying This Year
Although macroeconomic headwinds kept the stock market under immense pressure last year, the declining inflation rates have increased investor optimism recently. Hence, quality Nasdaq stocks Comcast Corporation (CMCSA), Honeywell International...
Zacks.com
Top Growth Stocks Hit Zacks 'Strong Buy' List
The unloved technology stocks that were decimated last year have come roaring back to life in 2023, as lower valuations along with renewed uptrends have seen buying pressure accumulate in growth names. The more aggressive pockets of the market, including the technology and consumer discretionary sectors, typically lead new bull markets.
Before the Bell: Tesla’s Price War and Ryan Cohen’s Swipe at Alibaba
Investors were cautious Tuesday morning, following the Monday holiday. Crude oil and bitcoin trended higher, but stocks and gold were trading lower.
NASDAQ
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 20th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. NBSE: This preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.5% over the last 60 days. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart...
msn.com
7 Must-Buy Nasdaq Stocks to Kick Off the First Quarter
With the Nasdaq Composite having risen a robust 6% in the first two weeks of the New Year, it appears that the exchange, in line with my previous predictions, is well on its way to entering a bull market. Further, recent developments, including strong holiday-season retail sales growth and a month-over-month drop in December’s Consumer Price Index, indicate that the Street’s fears about the macro environment last year were tremendously overdone. Also worth noting is that, with institutional investors now apparently internalizing that the Fed’s rate hikes aren’t going to go on forever or create a credit crisis, many growth stocks have been catching a bid this month. Given these points, it’s a great time for medium-term and long-term investors to find excellent Nasdaq stocks to buy.
msn.com
Dow comes off session low, still down for third straight day as investors digest mixed signals on economy
U.S. stocks slumped for a third straight session Thursday as investors weighed mixed signals on the strength of the economy and digested another round of corporate earnings reports for more signs of the pace and scope of future Federal Reserve interest rate increases. How stocks are trading. The Dow Jones...
Zacks.com
Vornado (VNO) Announces a 29.2% Cut in Quarterly Dividend
VNO - Free Report) declared a 29.2% cut in its quarterly dividend. The company will now pay 37.5 cents per share in dividends from 53 cents paid out earlier. The reduced dividend will be paid out on Feb 10 to common shareholders of record as of Jan 30, 2023. VNO...
Zacks.com
5 Technology Stocks Set to Top Estimates This Earnings Season
The technology sector continued to face a topsy-turvy situation throughout the fourth quarter of 2022 owing to macroeconomic headwinds, including growing geo-political tensions, stubbornly high inflation and Federal Reserve’s aggressive stance on hiking the interest rate to curb inflation. All these factors impacted consumer spending negatively as the fear...
Zacks.com
3 Safe Dividend Stocks Worth Considering in the Energy Space
DINO - Free Report) , ExxonMobil (. FANG - Free Report) might fetch you promising returns. Use Dividend to Shield From Unpredictable Energy Prices. From the depths of minus $38 a barrel during the height of the pandemic in April 2020 to a 14-year high surge of above $130 per barrel in March last year and finally around $80 now, crude has been on a roller-coaster ride over the past few years. It’s not any different for natural gas. The fuel slumped to a 25-year low in June 2020 but hit $10 per MMBtu in 2022 for the first time since 2008 before falling to the current $3 level. Diverse factors ranging from demand/supply fundamentals to economic events to geopolitical/weather shocks influence commodity price realizations.
Zacks.com
Bull of the Day: Okta (OKTA)
OKTA - Free Report) as the Bull of the Day in mid-October as shares slid to $50 per share. It's time to revisit this Zacks #1 Rank again after more positive moves in earnings estimates from analysts. Okta is an $11 billion provider of identity security for enterprises. This is...
Zacks.com
What's in the Cards for Covenant (CVLG) in Q4 Earnings?
CVLG - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 25, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CVLG’s fourth-quarter 2022 earnings remained flat at $1.51 per share over the past 60 days. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 22.67%.
Zacks.com
Here's Why You Should Retain Neogen (NEOG) Stock for Now
NEOG - Free Report) is well poised to gain in the coming quarters, backed by strong performance across its Animal Safety and Food Safety segments. Recent product launches look encouraging. However, escalating costs and stiff competition raise apprehension. In the past year, the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has plunged...
Zacks.com
Buy 5 Large-Cap U.S. Bigwigs Ahead of Q4 Earnings Next Week
The fourth-quarter 2022 earnings season is gradually gaining momentum. Next week will be the first big one of this reporting cycle. This earnings season will be important as market participants will closely monitor any sign of earnings, revenues or margin decline. A large section of economists and financial experts are...
Zacks.com
Earnings Preview: Eastman Chemical (EMN) Q4 Earnings Expected to Decline
EMN - Free Report) reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates. The earnings report, which is expected...
Zacks.com
EQT Corporation (EQT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
EQT - Free Report) closed at $35.19, marking a +1.09% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.39%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 3.6% over...
Zacks.com
PPG Industries (PPG) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?
PPG - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results after the closing bell on Jan 19. The company surpassed Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the last four quarters while missing it once. It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of around 7.8% on average. It posted a negative earnings surprise of 0.6% in the last reported quarter.
