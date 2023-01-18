ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

RSI Alert: NRG Energy Now Oversold

The DividendRank formula at Dividend Channel ranks a coverage universe of thousands of dividend stocks, according to a proprietary formula designed to identify those stocks that combine two important characteristics — strong fundamentals and a valuation that looks inexpensive. NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) presently has an excellent rank, in the top 25% of the coverage universe, which suggests it is among the top most "interesting" ideas that merit further research by investors.
3 Safe Dividend Stocks Worth Considering in the Energy Space

DINO - Free Report) , ExxonMobil (. FANG - Free Report) might fetch you promising returns. Use Dividend to Shield From Unpredictable Energy Prices. From the depths of minus $38 a barrel during the height of the pandemic in April 2020 to a 14-year high surge of above $130 per barrel in March last year and finally around $80 now, crude has been on a roller-coaster ride over the past few years. It’s not any different for natural gas. The fuel slumped to a 25-year low in June 2020 but hit $10 per MMBtu in 2022 for the first time since 2008 before falling to the current $3 level. Diverse factors ranging from demand/supply fundamentals to economic events to geopolitical/weather shocks influence commodity price realizations.
Essential Utilities (WTRG) Unveils 2023 & Long-Term Guidance

WTRG - Free Report) recently announced its long-term guidance, increasing its 3- year capital investment by $100 million annually from the current plan. WTRG also initiated its 2023 earnings guidance and maintained its 2022 earnings expectation. The company expects its earnings per share to increase through 2025, at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5 to 7%, based off the company’s 2022 guidance range of $1.75-$1.80 earnings per share.
Emerson (EMR) Proposes $7.6B Bid for National Instruments

EMR - Free Report) has announced its proposal to acquire National Instruments or NI (. NATI - Free Report) for $53 per share in cash, representing an enterprise value of $7.6 billion. The deal, which is not subject to any financing conditions, represents a 32% premium over NI’s Jan 12...
Buy 5 Large-Cap U.S. Bigwigs Ahead of Q4 Earnings Next Week

The fourth-quarter 2022 earnings season is gradually gaining momentum. Next week will be the first big one of this reporting cycle. This earnings season will be important as market participants will closely monitor any sign of earnings, revenues or margin decline. A large section of economists and financial experts are...
