Detroit brings losing streak into matchup with Vegas

Detroit Red Wings (18-17-7, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (28-15-2, first in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings come into the matchup with the Vegas Golden Knights after losing three games in a row.

Vegas is 28-15-2 overall and 13-12-0 in home games. The Golden Knights have a 13-5-0 record when scoring a power-play goal.

Detroit has gone 7-8-5 in road games and 18-17-7 overall. The Red Wings have a 4-9-2 record in games they serve more penalty minutes than their opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the third time these teams play this season. The Golden Knights won 4-1 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Eichel has 15 goals and 18 assists for the Golden Knights. Michael Amadio has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Dylan Larkin has 14 goals and 25 assists for the Red Wings. Lucas Raymond has scored five goals with five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 5-4-1, averaging 2.9 goals, five assists, 3.4 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Red Wings: 3-6-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Brett Howden: out (lower-body), Robin Lehner: out (hip), Zach Whitecloud: out (undisclosed), Nolan Patrick: out (upper body), Mark Stone: out (upper-body), Pavel Dorofeyev: out (undisclosed), Shea Weber: out (ankle).

Red Wings: Mark Pysyk: out (achilles), Filip Zadina: out (lower-body), Matt Luff: out (upper-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.