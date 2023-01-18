ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit brings losing streak into matchup with Vegas

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Detroit Red Wings (18-17-7, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (28-15-2, first in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings come into the matchup with the Vegas Golden Knights after losing three games in a row.

Vegas is 28-15-2 overall and 13-12-0 in home games. The Golden Knights have a 13-5-0 record when scoring a power-play goal.

Detroit has gone 7-8-5 in road games and 18-17-7 overall. The Red Wings have a 4-9-2 record in games they serve more penalty minutes than their opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the third time these teams play this season. The Golden Knights won 4-1 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Eichel has 15 goals and 18 assists for the Golden Knights. Michael Amadio has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Dylan Larkin has 14 goals and 25 assists for the Red Wings. Lucas Raymond has scored five goals with five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 5-4-1, averaging 2.9 goals, five assists, 3.4 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Red Wings: 3-6-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Brett Howden: out (lower-body), Robin Lehner: out (hip), Zach Whitecloud: out (undisclosed), Nolan Patrick: out (upper body), Mark Stone: out (upper-body), Pavel Dorofeyev: out (undisclosed), Shea Weber: out (ankle).

Red Wings: Mark Pysyk: out (achilles), Filip Zadina: out (lower-body), Matt Luff: out (upper-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive.com

Red Wings acquire Jasper Weatherby from Sharks in swap of AHL centers

The Detroit Red Wings acquired Jasper Weatherby Wednesday from the San Jose Sharks in a swap of AHL centers. Weatherby, 24, has spent the entire season with the AHL San Jose Barracuda (three goals and three assists in 39 games). The move helps alleviate the logjam of veterans with the...
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Arizona in action against Washington following shootout win

Washington Capitals (24-17-6, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (13-25-5, seventh in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals visit the Arizona Coyotes after the Coyotes beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 in a shootout. Arizona has a 13-25-5 record overall and an 8-6-2 record on its...
WASHINGTON, DC
markerzone.com

TRADE ALERT: DETROIT RED WINGS AND SAN JOSE SHARKS COMPLETE MINOR DEAL

It may not be the blockbuster everyone has been waiting for, but we finally have a trade completed in the NHL. The Detroit Red Wings announced on Wednesday that they've acquired forward Jasper Weatherby from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for forward Kyle Criscuolo. Weatherby, 24, was a fourth-round...
DETROIT, MI
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Almost Loses Fingers In Serious Accident

The National Football League is riddled with injuries due to being a very physical sport, but some of the worst injuries that players suffer happen off the field. This was the case for star safety for the New York Giants Xavier McKinney back in November when he suffered serious injuries in an off-roading ATV accident.
OnlyHomers

NHL Star Dies

Hockey is quite the physical game, with most teams having a player or two who are aggressive and willing to stand up for their teammates. These players often become instantly popular with fans and gain quite a following.
The Associated Press

Washington visits Vegas after Strome’s 2-goal game

Washington Capitals (24-17-6, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (28-15-2, second in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals visit the Vegas Golden Knights after Dylan Strome scored two goals in the Capitals’ 4-0 win against the Arizona Coyotes. Vegas has a 28-15-2 record overall...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Associated Press

Predators host the Kings in Western Conference action

Los Angeles Kings (25-15-6, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Nashville Predators (21-17-6, sixth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators and the Los Angeles Kings take the ice in Western Conference play. Nashville has gone 11-7-3 at home and 21-17-6 overall. The Predators have a 16-6-2 record...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Associated Press

Blackhawks take on the Blues in Central Division play

Chicago Blackhawks (13-26-4, eighth in the Central Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (22-20-3, fifth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks head to the St. Louis Blues in Central Division play on Saturday. St. Louis has a 22-20-3 record overall and a 6-5-1 record in Central Division play....
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

New York takes losing streak into game against Carolina

Carolina Hurricanes (28-9-8, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Islanders (23-19-4, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders enter a matchup with the Carolina Hurricanes after losing three straight games. New York is 23-19-4 overall with a 9-4-1 record in Metropolitan Division games. The...
RALEIGH, NC
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
620K+
Post
660M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy