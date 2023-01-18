Read full article on original website
Related
Activate this one Android phone setting to boost your battery life
One of the best ways to save battery on your Android phone is to restrict background data and stop apps from constantly refreshing and updating while you're out and about.
makeuseof.com
How to Use Reading Mode on Android to Read Articles and Websites More Comfortably
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Reading text on smartphones can be problematic for those with visual problems. Due to this, electronic devices like smartphones, laptops, and tablets have accessibility features to help visually impaired users comfortably use them.
How to delete cookies on Android
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Cookies are small text files that websites save on your device to enhance your browsing experience. These files contain data that help websites remember your user preferences and deliver locally relevant content. Cookies make it possible for websites to remember things like your login information, shopping cart contents, language preferences, and more to provide a personalized experience.
Apple Insider
How to add a security key to an Apple ID in iOS 16.3
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — As part of Apple's Advance Data Protection features, users can add a physical security key to their Apple ID starting iniOS 16.3. Announced in December, Advanced Data Protection includes three ways to protect user...
Google Chrome ‘will stop working properly’ for millions next week in shock shutdown
GOOGLE Chrome users browsing on an older version of Windows are racing to upgrade to a newer edition. The search engine is set to halt technical and security support for the browser running on Windows 7 next week. Google tabled plans to ditch its support offering in July 2021. But...
How to use the same WhatsApp account on two Android phones
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. WhatsApp is one of the most popular instant messaging apps globally, with over two billion people using it frequently. The app's multi-device mode is particularly praised, as you can use the app on several other computers without the need to keep your phone on. However, the app does not officially let you use your account from another Android phone. Still, a recent update has made it possible to use a tablet as a companion device. This means you can use an Android tablet to text and call your loved ones just like you normally would using your phone, without having to keep it online or powered on.
Android Authority
How to print text messages from your Android phone
Getting a hard copy of your text messages might be easier than you think. While so much of life is paperless nowadays, there are still good reasons for many to print text messages from an Android phone. Professionals will often need paper evidence of conversations for files, or you may just want to preserve a meaningful message for posterity.
The Verge
The Google Home app’s new TV remote adds volume and play controls
The Google Home app for Android and iOS has been updated with an improved mobile-based remote for compatible smart TVs and “connected streaming or media devices.” In a tweet announcing the update last week, Google said that Home App users can now “easily control playback, switch inputs, adjust the volume, and more.”
makeuseof.com
How to Switch Your Windows PC From a Microsoft Account to a Local Account
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Using your computer with a Microsoft account is one of the best ways to enhance the Windows user experience. For example, it allows you to sync settings and preferences across Windows devices, download restricted apps from the Microsoft Store, and use One Drive for cloud storage on your PC.
The Verge
WhatsApp now lets you chat with yourself
WhatsApp will now let you freely message yourself. The new Message Yourself feature has been gradually rolling out to WhatsApp users over the past couple of months and has appeared in the release notes for the latest app update this week. It’s not Meta’s latest AI invention but more of a digital notepad to let you send quick notes, reminders, links, and photos to yourself across multiple devices.
Android Authority
Android 13 has been installed on 5.2% of all devices since launch
Android 12 and 12L also saw a jump in adoption. Android 13 launched on August 15, 2022, less than six months ago. Data shows that the update has made its way to 5.2% of all Android devices. Since Android 13 launched, companies like Samsung, OnePlus, and more have been racing...
Gizmodo
Amazon Prime Membership Is Reportedly Past Its Prime
Amazon’s prime members plateaued last year according to a Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) report released this week. The number of subscribers has been in decline since July of last year, according to the CIRP, which claimed in the first six months of the year, Amazon Prime did not add net new members in the U.S.
How To Enable Android Phone Accessibility Features
Google designed Accessibility features on Android to be inclusive of people with disabilities. When activated, these features provide an enhanced user experience as it makes phones more comfortable and convenient to navigate. Some of the Accessibility features you can find on your Android device include zooming in on your screen, using an external keyboard to control the phone, and selecting text on the screen for your phone to read aloud.
How to use Apple's FaceTime on a Windows PC
Apple now lets outsiders use its closely guarded FaceTime video chat platform! Hooray! But if you're on a Windows PC there are, predictably, some hoops to jump through first.
Android Authority
RIP Google Stadia, the gaming service aimed at no one
Google Stadia just didn't understand how gamers operate. Google Stadia captured the imagination of millions of people when it debuted in closed beta in 2018. When it launched publicly in 2019, it offered some unique features and truly excellent ideas. However, with a poor understanding of the current gaming market, Stadia never took off the way Google hoped, and the company shut it down today, January 18th, 2023.
Android Headlines
Google updates its Find my Device app with Material You redesign
Google debuted a new official design language for Android with the launch of Android 12 in 2021. Dubbed Material You, it brought a much-needed UI overhaul to the world’s most popular mobile operating system. The company has since been updating all of its first-party Android apps with the new design, taking its own sweet time for it. Find my Device is the latest Google app to get the Material You makeover.
How to use Quick Tap on Android 13
Android 13 has many great features and Quick Tap is one of them. Here's how you can use Quick Tap on Android 13.
Android Authority
Daily Authority: 🔥 Galaxy Unpacked news, new MacBooks, and more!
☀️ Good morning, Daily Authoritarians. We’re rushing towards some major smartphone launches in the coming month. From the global OnePlus 11 reveal to the Galaxy S23 series and then on to MWC 2023, smartphone news is going to be pretty packed for a while. Here’s what’s brewing right now before the flagship heavy hitters hit the market.
How to add medical information to your Android phone
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Do you take your smartphone with you everywhere you go? For many of us, the phone never leaves our side. It either sits snuggly in a pocket or is gripped tight so that we don't drop it and crack the screen. We even keep phone chargers around the house and in our cars, so we are never faced with a dead battery. Since we always have our phones on us, they make the perfect companion in an emergency. Your phone can give emergency services a snapshot of your medical information to help you in case of an accident. Your Android phone isn't magic, though. You'll need to enter your medical information, so it can be accessed when the time arises. Here's how.
Comments / 0