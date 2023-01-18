Read full article on original website
Gov. Inslee responds to questions surrounding Spokane's North-South Freeway delays
SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is responding to concerns about his budget proposal to delay the North-South Freeway project in Spokane. The governor says WSDOT has many hurdles that include rising construction costs and that state revenue allocated to complete projects across the state has gone down. He says these factors have delayed other projects as well.
Mayor Woodward vouches for North-South Spokane Corridor Project
SPOKANE, Wash. — During Tuesday night's legislative session for the Washington State Senate Transportation Committee, Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward testified in favor of the North-South Spokane Corridor project. Woodward argued that delaying the project any further would be detrimental to Spokane's economy. Woodward made note that the project was...
FOX 28 Spokane
Planned power outage in Airway Heights on Jan. 26
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. – A planned power outage in Airway Heights will affect around 320 Avista customers on Thursday, Jan. 26 while crews perform maintenance on equipment in the area. Impacted customers will be notified ahead of the outage. The outage is expected to last six hours, beginning at...
FOX 28 Spokane
Prolific artist and Colville Tribes member, Smoker Marchand, dies at 71
OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash. – The Coville Tribes announced Colville Confederated Tribes councilmember and prolific artist, Virgil “Smoker” Marchand, died on Jan. 13, 2023 at the age of 71. A self-taught artist, Marchand excelled in bronze and steelwork sculptures, with his work featured across the region, including Spokane....
FOX 28 Spokane
City of Coeur d’Alene to get new License Plate Reader cameras
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – The Coeur d’Alene City Council approved a budget for seven new License Plate Reader (LPR) cameras in the city on Wednesday. City Councilmember Dan Gookin said these cameras will be more than just a crime deterrent. “It helps us catch the bad guys,”...
FOX 28 Spokane
Power restored for 2,100 Avista customers after a vehicle damaged a powerline
SPOKANE, Wash. – Avista restored power for 2,100 customers who were without power Thursday evening. According to the utility’s website, the outage was caused by a motor vehicle accident. 2,100 Avista customers are without power Thursday evening, after a vehicle damaged a powerline. According to Avista’s outage map,...
How were Pacific, Pend Oreille and Pierce counties named?
This is the ‘Minding Your Ps’ edition (and ninth overall episode) of “County Countdown,” our series examining the names of counties and county seats around the Evergreen State. Given that we are a few years into this epic 13-part saga and still not quite finished, you may be forgiven if you think ‘p’ stands for “protracted.” Whether this is true or not, ‘p’ also stands Pacific, Pend Oreille, and Pierce.
KREM
Coeur d'Alene City Council approves funding for seven license plate reader cameras
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d'Alene City Council approved funding Tuesday for seven license plate reader cameras and related hardware, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press. License Plate Reader, or LPR, systems are used by law enforcement agencies for crime prevention and...
WSDOT: Camp Hope down to around 138 people
According to WSDOT, Camp Hope is down to about 138 people now, down 60 from their previous snapshot count.
Construction crews making great progress on downtown Spokane stadium
SPOKANE, Wash. — The downtown stadium on Boone is starting to take shape, despite dealing with cold weather and supply chain issues. The construction manager says there are new additions being built on site right now, from concrete floors to steel structures. “Right now we don’t see any procurement issues coming our way. We worked hard with partners pouring concrete...
Spokane County recruits volunteers for annual homeless count
(The Center Square) – Two cities in Eastern Washington are recruiting volunteers to help perform the annual Point in Time count of the homeless living in shelters and on the streets. Spokane and Spokane Valley are hoping to enlist more than 100 volunteers for the count of unsheltered people that will take place Jan. 25 through 29. The count of the sheltered population will be Jan. 24. Last year, a...
FOX 28 Spokane
Redemption Church says crime is forcing them out of their downtown Spokane location
SPOKANE, Wash. – Redemption Church has occupied a historic landmark building at the intersection of 2nd and Division in downtown Spokane for nearly a decade, but it won’t for much longer. According to Pastor Jonathan Bonetti, the church has to leave the building because nearby crime makes it...
FOX 28 Spokane
More than 2,000 Avista customers without power after a vehicle damaged a powerline
SPOKANE, Wash. – More than 2,100 Avista customers are without power Thursday evening, after a vehicle damaged a powerline. According to Avista’s outage map, the outage area includes most of the Seven Mile area. Avista estimates power will be restored by 10:30 p.m. The utility is in the process of scheduling resources to expedite the process.
WATCH: Time lapse of Downtown Spokane Stadium Construction so far
SPOKANE, Wash. — Construction crews are making progress on the Downtown Spokane Stadium! Crews began construction on the new stadium in the Fall 2021. Check out this time-lapse from when crews started the project to where they are now. Spokane Public Schools said back in August that the construction is expected to continue through September 2023. PAST COVERAGE: Spokane Downtown...
Naming process begins for downtown Spokane stadium
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Public Schools will begin its naming process for the downtown stadium during Wednesday's board meeting. The new structure designed for high school sporting events, entertainment, and United Soccer League games is set to open later this year. “Lots of conversations, input, and excitement have led...
New Crumbl Cookies opens in north Spokane on Friday
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane, are you ready to try this week’s Crumbl Cookie menu? The cookie chain is opening on Friday in north Spokane! You can find it at 7808 N Division Street from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, and 8 a.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday. This week’s menu features an Oreo Chocolate Crumb, Honey Bun,...
Growing crime and drug activity forces Redemption Church Spokane to move out of neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash. — Another building on 2nd and Division is closing its doors. Redemption Church Spokane is looking to sell. One of the pastors says the church is burnt out and feels helpless trying to combat crime in the area. Jonathan Bonetti has been a pastor at the church...
Spokane Residents Suspected in Pullman Crime Spree Arrested After Initially Eluding Police
Two Spokane residents are in custody facing multiple potential charges for allegedly conducting a crime spree in Pullman and initially eluding arrest. Pullman Police believe that 21-year-old Kaitlyn Corkins and 25-year-old Dantay Billings have been burglarizing cars in Pullman. Officers responded to someone trying to use stolen credit cards at the Pullman Safeway on Tuesday morning. They spotted Corkins and Billings leaving the store in a vehicle and tried to stop the pair on Bishop Boulevard. Corkins was reportedly driving and allegedly failed to pullover and sped off at about 100 MPH at times swerving into oncoming traffic on Bishop. The Pullman Officer was forced to immediately discontinue the chase as nearly all vehicle pursuits are now banned by Washington state law. The vehicle was last seen heading towards Moscow at a high rate of speed on State Route 270. The car was then spotted in downtown Pullman before authorities in Colfax followed the driver speeding North on Main Street at about 80 MPH. The Garfield Town Marshal tried to spike the vehicle on U.S. Highway 195 near Steptoe but was unable to puncture the tires. The car was found abandoned around noon in Southern Spokane County on US195. A Washington State Patrol Trooper located Corkins and Billings and took them into custody.
pullmanradio.com
Whitman County Coroner Confirms Murder Victims’ Remains Out Of Spokane County Found Near Rock Lake
The Whitman County Coroner has ruled that the human remains found near Rock Lake were the result of a murder in a case out of Spokane County. Coroner Annie Pillers confirmed that 35-year-old Chase Catelli’s remains were found off Gene Webb Road outside of St. John. Catelli’s mother 58-year-old Christine Catelli took Spokane County Sheriff’s investigators to the location on Sunday. The Spokesman-Review reports that Catelli told Spokane authorities that she killed her son and took them to where she dumped his body. Pillers determined that Catelli died of multiple gunshot wounds. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office says the murder took place at a home near Spangle last summer. Catelli reportedly confessed to killing her son and dumping his body in June.
Spokane Public Schools to discuss security measures for Lewis and Clark High School parking lot
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Public Schools will discuss how to help keep student property safe at Lewis and Clark high school during its Wednesday night meeting. In May 2022, senior Leilani Santiago voiced concerns about safety in the school parking lot, located under the freeway. She said nothing was stolen, but someone broke her window and poured Mountain Dew into her gas tank. This cost thousands of dollars in repairs.
