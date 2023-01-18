Read full article on original website
Do Consumer Health Apps and Wearable Devices Help or Hinder Medical Diagnoses? By David Smith, President, and CRO at ilumivu
The use of health apps has increased considerably in recent years. In 2018, there were 62.7 million monthly health app users in the United States. Just three years later, in 2021, that number jumped to 86.3 million monthly users. Likewise, the number of consumers willing to wear smart fitness technology has more than tripled in the last four years, from 9 percent to 33 percent of U.S. consumers.
Choosing a career for life in the healthcare sector
The majority of people think of nurses, paramedics, physicians, and midwives as the key professionals within healthcare. However, there are hundreds of careers in the US medical industry for people who have an interest in health. From phlebotomists to occupational therapists and medical assistants, there are numerous opportunities to consider.
A burned-out former CEO takes an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job and claims it cured him of depression
An article in Business Insider describes the experience of a former CEO and a Facebook and Microsoft exec, Philip Su who was paralyzed by burnout. Su claimed that he was so depressed that he quit his CEO job and decided to take an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job. However, he did not need the money.
Amazon employees say they were laid off by email: ‘Your role has been eliminated’
Fired Amazon workers griped about the e-retail giant using email to inform them they were no longer needed by the company, according to a published report. At least five employees who were laid off Wednesday said they received a cold-blooded missive from management, according to Insider. “Unfortunately, your role has been eliminated,” wrote Beth Galetti, the top executive at Amazon’s human resources department, in one of the emails. “You are no longer required to perform any work on Amazon’s behalf effective immediately.” The Seattle-based e-commerce giant is culling 18,000 jobs from its payroll as part of cost-cutting measures. The five ex-workers said that none of...
UGA research: health care workers struggle with emergency codes
A new study by University of Georgia researchers reveals that many health care workers cannot accurately identify emergency codes. Researchers tested the ability of health care staff to identify their facilities’ codes. Having this knowledge front of mind is critical for responding quickly and appropriately to emergencies. “Health care...
Meet the 'zillennials,' who grew up online, live with their parents, and have retailers chasing their disposable income
Zillennials, or zennials, sit on the cusp of millennials and Gen Z. What makes them unique from their older and younger peers is their spending power.
Inflation, Recession Fears Increase Tension Between Healthcare Patients and Providers
– Weave (NYSE: WEAV), the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small- and medium-sized businesses, today announced new research, the 2023 Healthcare Business Insights Report, which examines how inflation and recession fears are impacting small healthcare offices, the patient experience and the strength of patient-provider relationships. – The healthcare...
The Syringe Market was valued at US$ 14,839.3 Mn in 2022 and is reach at value of US$ 25,498.0 Mn by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.0% between 2023 and 2030. | Catalent Inc., Smiths Medical Inc., Cardinal Health
A syringe is a type of tube with a needle attached wit it that acts as a plunger. It is a type of device used for medical purposes to inject or to withdraw fluid in or from the body. The devices are mostly seen in the hospital and healthcare facilities across the world. Drugs, vaccines and antibodies are injected into the body effectively with the help of a syringe. The different types of syringes used worldwide are disposable syringes, sterilizable or reusable syringes, and prefilled syringes. The need for the aforementioned syringes has been raised owing to the rise in incidence of prolonged diseases and rise in need fir vaccination across the world.
UnitedHealth Group: Home is the new frontier for value-based care
UnitedHealth Group executives called home the “new frontier for value-based care” late last week as the company prepares to close on its purchase of home health giant LHC Group through its Optum Health division. “You will see us both developing the platform for home care increasingly in a...
Sharecare Launches Virtual Model of its Medicare-Reimbursable Cardiac Rehab Program
– Sharecare, the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place, today announced Ornish Lifestyle Medicine by Sharecare, the company’s Intensive Cardiac Rehabilitation (ICR) program, is now available through a virtual delivery model. – Reimbursable through Medicare and many commercial plans, Ornish Lifestyle Medicine...
Six Strategies for Nurses to Provide Better Care
As a nurse, the responsibility on your shoulders is immense. The nurse practitioner’s role has evolved immensely over the years, and nurses are now an integral part of the healthcare system. Without their presence, it can be challenging for patients to get timely and effective care, and the entire system can collapse. However, without staying updated, healthcare professionals won’t be well-equipped to provide patients with the best care, and in the worst-case scenario, a lack of knowledge can also endanger lives instead of saving them. Thus, nurses must take the necessary steps to improve their skills and provide better patient care. It can be challenging to figure out where to start, but we’ve got a few tips to help you understand things better. Keep reading below to learn more.
The Path to a Medical Career: A Comprehensive Guide to Studying Medicine
Studying medicine is no easy feat. It requires hard work, dedication, and a passion for helping others. But if you’re willing to put in the effort, it can be one of the most rewarding experiences of your life. From understanding complex medical concepts to working with patients on a...
Want Raving Fans Like Tesla and Starbucks? Your Business Needs to Do These 6 Things.
We all know brand aficionados who are simply obsessed with a service or product, but what are the best ways of attracting those people to your company?
UnitedHealth Group Announces Free Behavioral Health Coaching
UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) gave select health insurance members free access to virtual behavioral health coaching. The company announced Thursday that certain commercial health insurance members gained access to the service on Jan. 1, 2023. The move impacts 5 million members on fully insured plans. Self-insured employers may purchase access to the service, according to a news release.
Virtual Reality Training Transports Nursing Students to a Busy Hospital Floor
Wolters Kluwer, Health and Laerdal Medical today announced the development of vrClinicals for Nursing, an immersive, virtual reality (VR) nursing education experience designed to strengthen practice readiness. vrClinicals is built on evidence-based scenarios authored by the National League for Nursing (NLN) that simulate a realistic hospital environment, including challenging elements such as multiple patient scenarios, and interruptions to better prepare students in delivering quality patient care.
Dexcom CEO discusses 2023 plans, expanding to more patients with Type 2 diabetes
Dexcom, one of the biggest makers of continuous glucose monitors, is preparing for two significant product launches this year including the U.S. debut of what it says will be its flagship product, the G7 CGM. The San Diego-based company also is early in its rollout of the Dexcom ONE, a...
Meet America's largest employer of physicians: UnitedHealth Group
The largest employer of physicians in the United States is not HCA, the VA, or Kaiser Permanente — it's UnitedHealth Group's Optum. With at least 60,000 employed or aligned physicians across 2,000 locations in 2023, Optum has cemented itself at the forefront of the quickly changing healthcare delivery landscape. For comparison, Bloomberg reported in 2021 that Ascension employs or is affiliated with 49,000 physicians, HCA has 47,000 and Kaiser has 24,000.
The medical school selection process may be more crucial for shaping the future physician workforce
Every year, thousands of applicants in the United States register for the Electronic Residency Application Service (ERAS). Many graduate medical education (GME) programs receive thousands of applications that are reviewed by recruitment teams with fewer than ten faculty members. In recent years, there has been an increase in the number of applications for GME programs and an overwhelming number of interviewees for ERAS applicants, even though only a few hundred applications may be selected for interviews. After the interviews, most or almost all interviewees are ranked in the National Resident Matching Program (NRMP).
How Do Medical Alert Systems Work?
If you’re an older person or have a loved one who is, you may be concerned about a medical emergency happening when you or your loved one is alone. You may wonder how medical alert systems — those buttons you’ve seen people wear on pendants, necklaces, and bracelets — work.
Smart Hospital Beds Improve Accuracy of Medical Diagnosis
Smart beds help physicians monitor patients remotely and administer medicines based on recorded data (Photo courtesy of Pexels) The global hospital bed market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from USD 3.21 billion in 2021 to USD 4.69 billion by 2028, driven by the growing preference for highly equipped hospital beds with innovative features, with the increasing popularity of smart hospital beds emerging as a key trend in the market.
