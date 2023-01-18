ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bleed Cubbie Blue

Cub Tracks’ things are looking up

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. In this data-driven age, the stolen base is a...
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Baseball's 'Twain' at the Examiner, Part 15

Just past the midway point of the 1915 season, the Cubs were 43-36 and tied for first place. After a day off, they suffered what would be the first of 8 consecutive losses, which began a 30-44-1 funk that resulted in a final record of 73-80-3 It marked their first...
CHICAGO, IL
Bleed Cubbie Blue

BCB 2023 Cubs Top 25 Prospects List: The Top 5

It’s the final day of Prospect Week here at Bleed Cubbie Blue and that means we’ve got the top five prospects in the Cubs system. I want to thank everyone for reading along and I hope you’ve gotten excited about the upcoming minor league season. As always, if there are any mistakes here, they are all my fault.
CHICAGO, IL
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Wrigley Field historical sleuthing: A Cubs vs. White Sox mystery

This one should be easy, right? It’s got a date and an opponent, and given that this is a long-ago photo, it has to be a pre-season exhibition game between the Cubs and White Sox. That’s an old-fashioned Green Hornet Chicago streetcar; those vanished from Chicago streets in 1958,...
CHICAGO, IL
Bleed Cubbie Blue

The Cubs have officially announced the Trey Mancini signing

Last week, news broke that the Cubs had signed free agent outfielder/first baseman Trey Mancini to a two-year contract that will pay him $14 million, with another $7 million in incentives. Mancini can opt out of this deal if he has 350 plate appearances this season. Today, the Cubs officially...
CHICAGO, IL
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Here are the current Cubs heading to the World Baseball Classic

I love the World Baseball Classic. There’s nothing better for the sport than promoting it around the world, and watching players play for their home countries (or, at least, countries they are eligible to represent) can produce some high-drama baseball during March. The COVID pandemic cancelled the 2021 WBC,...
CHICAGO, IL

