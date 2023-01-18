Read full article on original website
This UK airport has announced its first passenger flights in nearly 20 years
Welsh travellers, rejoice! As rail strikes continues to wreak havoc across the UK, soon those hoping to journey to Devon and Cornwall will be able to take to the skies. Swansea Airport announced on its social media channels that it will be running passenger flights for the first time since 2004. Services between the Welsh seaside city and Exeter will restart in late March, offering connections to other UK airports, the Channel Islands, Ireland and Spain.
UK weather: Manchester Airport closes runways due to heavy snowfall
Manchester Airport was forced to close for hours today after heavy snow blanketed both its runways, leaving thousands of people facing travel disruption. Temperatures plunged below -10C on the coldest night of the year so far, with 34cm of snow falling in parts of Scotland by Thursday morning. The airport announced that the heavy snow in Manchester had forced it to close both its runways, with international arrivals diverted.Dozens of flights were grounded, with disruption likely set to continue through the day even though the runways reopened by 9am. The airport said in a statement at 6.20am: “Following a...
Amsterdam's Schiphol airport to end limits to passenger flow by March 26
AMSTERDAM, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Amsterdam's Schiphol airport on Wednesday said it expects to end current limitations to the daily number of travellers it can handle by March 26, the start of the summer season.
A doctor battled for 5 hours to save the life of a passenger whose heart stopped twice on a flight from London to India
Vishwaraj Vemala was flying with his mother on Air India when a 43-year-old man had a heart attack. He told the medic: 'I am forever indebted to you.'
Airline forced to pay for psychotherapy after 'stopping woman boarding flight for being too big'
An airline has been ordered to pay the cost of therapy for a woman who accused them of refusing to let her board as she was ‘too fat’. Influencer and plus-sized model Juliana Nehme, 38, accused Qatar Airways of discriminating against her due to her size when she was attempting to board a flight from Beirut to Doha on 22 November.
Air India Suspends Pilot and Four Cabin Crew Over Infamous Business Class Urination Incident That Has Enraged India
Air India’s embattled new chief executive Campbell Wilson said on Saturday that the carrier had suspended one pilot and four members of cabin crew over a now infamous incident in which an inebriated senior Wells Fargo employee urinated on an elderly female passenger sitting in Business Class during a flight between New York JFK and Delhi.
Qantas plane lands safely after mayday alert
A Qantas flight landed safely at Sydney Airport Wednesday despite a mayday alert issued on approach.
I flew on the world's longest flight in business class and thought the 18-hour trip from Singapore to New York was nearly flawless
Though it was long, I wouldn't hesitate to make the trek again if it included Singapore Airlines' huge lounger and delicious food.
BBC
Letter from Africa: Prince Harry and a royal scramble for the continent
In our series of letters from African journalists, writer Adaobi Tricia Nwaubani looks at what Nigerians have been making of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's latest revelations - especially Prince Harry's encounter with a leopard. Nigerians currently have many major issues to contend with, such as mysterious fuel scarcities,...
BBC
Cemfjord sinking: Crew lost during 'extraordinarily violent' seas
The crew of a small cargo ship died after their vessel capsized in strong winds and 10m-high waves, a fatal accident inquiry (FAI) has heard. The bodies of the eight men were never recovered after the MV Cemfjord sank in the Pentland Firth, a stretch of sea between Orkney and the Caithness coast.
BBC
Nesscliffe Hill sandstone carvings puzzle archaeologists
Two archaeologists are asking for help to solve the meaning of mysterious carvings on a piece of sandstone. It was found during a dig last summer at Nesscliffe Hill, near Shrewsbury, by Dr Paul Reilly and Gary Lock. The stone has circular and straight lines carved into it which the...
BBC
King Charles to divert Crown Estate windfall to 'public good'
King Charles has asked for a surge in profits from six new offshore wind farms on the Crown Estate, worth £1bn, to be used for the "wider public good", rather than the Royal Family. The Royal Household's public funding is based on 25% of Crown Estate profits. But King...
BBC
Rochdale MP criticises government for axing railway plans
An MP has criticised the government for scrapping rail funding plans. The £500m Restoring Your Railway Fund aimed to reinstate axed local services at stations across the UK, including the Bury to Rochdale via Heywood rail line. Ministers confirmed the scheme would not be going ahead due to "cost...
BBC
Rare finds offer insight into Stone Age life
Bones, tools and weapons were found at the site near Scarborough. It is thought the settlement originally lay on the shore of an island in an ancient lake and dates to the Mesolithic period. The dig uncovered evidence of a wide range of animals being hunted, including elk and red...
Yum Brands says nearly 300 restaurants in UK impacted due to cyber attack
Jan 19 (Reuters) - Yum Brands Inc (YUM.N) said late on Wednesday a ransomware attack impacted certain information technology systems of the company which led to the closure of nearly 300 restaurants in the United Kingdom for a day.
brytfmonline.com
TAP will end up at British Airways, Ryanair CEO – Aviação believes
The aviation market is in turmoil and the fate of TAP, while the airline is embroiled in several crises on national territory, is being debated among the giants of the sector, with several bets on the table as to who will be the future owner of the company. . At...
BBC
UWE Bristol facing possible £11m energy bill rise
A university says it could be facing an energy bill rise of more than £11m. Steve West, vice chancellor of the University of the West of England (UWE) in Bristol, said costs might be as high as £18m in 2023-2024. He said the price increase would not be...
Hundreds Of Cruise Passengers Stranded Due to "Biofoul" Incident
There are reports that hundreds of passengers of a cruise ship are stranded due to an incident of "biofoul" off the coast of Australia, according to the BBC. The biofoul was discovered on the ship as it prepared to attempt to dock in Adelaide, Australia. It was denied permission. According to BBC News, biofoul is "an accumulation of microorganisms, plants, algae or small animals" that "can allow invasive species to be imported into non-native habitats."
Frost renews call to exclude medicines from Northern Ireland Brexit rules
David Frost has renewed calls for medicines to be excluded from Brexit trading rules in Northern Ireland amid claims that supplies could be threatened in December when regulation of pharmaceuticals in the UK further diverges from the EU. He described the much-praised fix put in place by the EU last...
BBC
Merseyrail: New trains to enter network on Monday
Merseyrail's new trains will begin to enter the network from Monday after the operator and unions agreed a deal. Liverpool City Region Mayor Steve Rotheram said talks with unions, which he said were the last hurdle stalling the rollout, have been resolved. The 52-strong fleet was ordered in 2016 from...
