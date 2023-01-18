Manchester Airport was forced to close for hours today after heavy snow blanketed both its runways, leaving thousands of people facing travel disruption. Temperatures plunged below -10C on the coldest night of the year so far, with 34cm of snow falling in parts of Scotland by Thursday morning. The airport announced that the heavy snow in Manchester had forced it to close both its runways, with international arrivals diverted.Dozens of flights were grounded, with disruption likely set to continue through the day even though the runways reopened by 9am. The airport said in a statement at 6.20am: “Following a...

1 DAY AGO