Time Out Global

This UK airport has announced its first passenger flights in nearly 20 years

Welsh travellers, rejoice! As rail strikes continues to wreak havoc across the UK, soon those hoping to journey to Devon and Cornwall will be able to take to the skies. Swansea Airport announced on its social media channels that it will be running passenger flights for the first time since 2004. Services between the Welsh seaside city and Exeter will restart in late March, offering connections to other UK airports, the Channel Islands, Ireland and Spain.
The Independent

UK weather: Manchester Airport closes runways due to heavy snowfall

Manchester Airport was forced to close for hours today after heavy snow blanketed both its runways, leaving thousands of people facing travel disruption. Temperatures plunged below -10C on the coldest night of the year so far, with 34cm of snow falling in parts of Scotland by Thursday morning. The airport announced that the heavy snow in Manchester had forced it to close both its runways, with international arrivals diverted.Dozens of flights were grounded, with disruption likely set to continue through the day even though the runways reopened by 9am. The airport said in a statement at 6.20am: “Following a...
BBC

Letter from Africa: Prince Harry and a royal scramble for the continent

In our series of letters from African journalists, writer Adaobi Tricia Nwaubani looks at what Nigerians have been making of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's latest revelations - especially Prince Harry's encounter with a leopard. Nigerians currently have many major issues to contend with, such as mysterious fuel scarcities,...
BBC

Cemfjord sinking: Crew lost during 'extraordinarily violent' seas

The crew of a small cargo ship died after their vessel capsized in strong winds and 10m-high waves, a fatal accident inquiry (FAI) has heard. The bodies of the eight men were never recovered after the MV Cemfjord sank in the Pentland Firth, a stretch of sea between Orkney and the Caithness coast.
BBC

Nesscliffe Hill sandstone carvings puzzle archaeologists

Two archaeologists are asking for help to solve the meaning of mysterious carvings on a piece of sandstone. It was found during a dig last summer at Nesscliffe Hill, near Shrewsbury, by Dr Paul Reilly and Gary Lock. The stone has circular and straight lines carved into it which the...
BBC

King Charles to divert Crown Estate windfall to 'public good'

King Charles has asked for a surge in profits from six new offshore wind farms on the Crown Estate, worth £1bn, to be used for the "wider public good", rather than the Royal Family. The Royal Household's public funding is based on 25% of Crown Estate profits. But King...
BBC

Rochdale MP criticises government for axing railway plans

An MP has criticised the government for scrapping rail funding plans. The £500m Restoring Your Railway Fund aimed to reinstate axed local services at stations across the UK, including the Bury to Rochdale via Heywood rail line. Ministers confirmed the scheme would not be going ahead due to "cost...
BBC

Rare finds offer insight into Stone Age life

Bones, tools and weapons were found at the site near Scarborough. It is thought the settlement originally lay on the shore of an island in an ancient lake and dates to the Mesolithic period. The dig uncovered evidence of a wide range of animals being hunted, including elk and red...
brytfmonline.com

TAP will end up at British Airways, Ryanair CEO – Aviação believes

The aviation market is in turmoil and the fate of TAP, while the airline is embroiled in several crises on national territory, is being debated among the giants of the sector, with several bets on the table as to who will be the future owner of the company. . At...
BBC

UWE Bristol facing possible £11m energy bill rise

A university says it could be facing an energy bill rise of more than £11m. Steve West, vice chancellor of the University of the West of England (UWE) in Bristol, said costs might be as high as £18m in 2023-2024. He said the price increase would not be...
News Breaking LIVE

Hundreds Of Cruise Passengers Stranded Due to "Biofoul" Incident

There are reports that hundreds of passengers of a cruise ship are stranded due to an incident of "biofoul" off the coast of Australia, according to the BBC. The biofoul was discovered on the ship as it prepared to attempt to dock in Adelaide, Australia. It was denied permission. According to BBC News, biofoul is "an accumulation of microorganisms, plants, algae or small animals" that "can allow invasive species to be imported into non-native habitats."
BBC

Merseyrail: New trains to enter network on Monday

Merseyrail's new trains will begin to enter the network from Monday after the operator and unions agreed a deal. Liverpool City Region Mayor Steve Rotheram said talks with unions, which he said were the last hurdle stalling the rollout, have been resolved. The 52-strong fleet was ordered in 2016 from...

