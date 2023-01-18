Read full article on original website
Related
Woman begs boyfriend to spy on her through the kitchen window as she cooks dinner: 'Is it too much to ask?'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by an acquaintance, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I bet a beautiful woman at work. She was tall and willowy with long hair and even longer legs. I estimated her age at around eighteen. She turned out to be thirty-six.
A hiring manager explains the "coffee cup test" he uses in job interviews
A hiring manager, Trent Innes, who is also the CEO of a software company called Compono, explains that he uses the "coffee cup test" to determine who gets hired or blacklisted from his company.
A burned-out former CEO takes an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job and claims it cured him of depression
An article in Business Insider describes the experience of a former CEO and a Facebook and Microsoft exec, Philip Su who was paralyzed by burnout. Su claimed that he was so depressed that he quit his CEO job and decided to take an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job. However, he did not need the money.
What does 777 mean? This is one angel number that means it might be time to slow down.
The angel number 777 is associated with contentment, self and quietness. It signals to slow down and take time for yourself, said Elizabeth Summers.
6 Surprising Things You Think Are Making You Happy—But Are Doing the Opposite
Chasing career success, dodging negative emotions, and living in a city all make the list.
NPR
What's the #1 thing to change to be happier? A top happiness researcher weighs in
Happiness can be hard to quantify, because it can mean something different to everyone. But let's say you could change one thing in your life to become a happier person, like your income, a job, your relationships or your health. What would make the biggest difference?. That's the question that...
America’s ‘most famous inbred’ family The Whittakers’ complicated family tree revealed
THE complicated lineage of a family dubbed the most inbred in America has been revealed after a filmmaker documented their lives. Mark Laita first stayed with the Whittaker family in 2004, but after reuniting with them in 2020, details about their lineage became clearer. The family is currently comprised of...
Opinion: The Truth About Partners Who Avoid Promises
Photo bySebastian Pociecha on UnsplashIt’s interesting how someone can say they’re doing things for all the right reasons, but a deeper, inner knowing tells us it isn’t true. How often we listen to that knowing is debatable. Many of us forge ahead into the fire rather than paying attention to the smoke. We see what we want to — and get burned all the same.
Do You Still Want Your Ex Back? Here Are 6 Things Not To Do
But first, consider if they're worth fighting for. And sometimes, relationships should end. When my marriage was on the verge of divorce, I wanted to fight for us. But with time, I realized I was better off without him — especially after I found out he’d been cheating.
Opinion: Can you really spot a sigma?
In this post we are going to talk about the sigma personality. In particular, we will talk about the meaning of this interesting term and the signs someone may be a sigma. You have probably heard of the most common and popular personality types like the alpha male, the alpha female, the beta male, and the beta female.
I asked ChatGPT to write my cover letters. Multiple hiring managers say they would have given me an interview but the letters lacked personality.
I gave ChatGPT some real job descriptions and a brief sentence about my made-up experience. I then sent the results to hiring managers.
The rise of the ‘sugar boss’: Employers are showing appreciation to their staff by splashing out on lavish gifts—but does that cross a line?
Instead of giving their workers bonuses or upping their salaries, some bosses are choosing to splash out on jewelry for their staff. It turns out that Sugar Daddy’s come in all shapes and sizes. If you don’t know, the term is used to describe the relationship between a wealthy...
Opinion: "Happy" Couples Still End Up Calling Their Relationship Quits
When I was in college, my best friend and I had several male roommates. One of them was the sweetest guy and had a girlfriend he had been dating for years. In our minds, they were “end game.”
Opinion: Potential Love Interests Fizzle For Numerous Reasons In The Dating Scene
My friend was ready for a relationship, and she was determined to find someone so that she could get married and have children. She downloaded multiple dating apps and began swiping.
Opinion- Debunking the Myths: The Truth About Being Single
In a single day, the world will find about 100 ways to tell you that it’s not okay to be single. It’s in advertisements, television shows, books, and even in the way we interact with other people. The message is clear: Our lives don’t begin until we meet someone and join our lives with theirs.
These Are the Thinking Habits Most Likely to Destroy Your Life, According to a Therapist
Dr. Jennifer Guttman teaches us how to identify negative thought patters, and offers practical exercises to help us redirect our fears.
smartmeetings.com
A Good Conversation Can Shift the Direction of Change Forever
Were you startled by this question? Well, then you are in for a treat. You are cordially invited to be part of a monthly interactive column focused on your ability to look and act beyond the now. This new column is based on the practice of Event Design using the...
ceoworld.biz
How Leaders Can Balance Hiring Freezes With the Morale of Their Current Employees
Most CFOs expect to enact a hiring freeze soon or already have one in place as they anticipate a recession. As a result, many employees are now stressed about their own financial wellness. This article will discuss how implementing earned wage access can help employers boost employee morale during hiring freezes, promote financial wellness, and retain valuable talent during a recession.
Happiness In America Isn’t What It Used to Be
"We have lost sight of some essential aspects of happiness that the founders clearly had in mind," writes Darrin M. McMahon.
collective.world
We Spend So Much Time Trying To Fix Ourselves That We Forget We’re The Ones Who Decided We’re Broken
“The soul is the truth of who we are.” — Marianne Williamson. I’d like to ask you some questions, which I hope you will answer after reading this article. If you keep a diary or journal, I invite you to write your answers there because this could be a healing exercise to help you gain greater understanding of yourself.
