Polk County, FL

Crystal Jackson

Opinion: The Truth About Partners Who Avoid Promises

Photo bySebastian Pociecha on UnsplashIt’s interesting how someone can say they’re doing things for all the right reasons, but a deeper, inner knowing tells us it isn’t true. How often we listen to that knowing is debatable. Many of us forge ahead into the fire rather than paying attention to the smoke. We see what we want to — and get burned all the same.
Julie Gaeta

Do You Still Want Your Ex Back? Here Are 6 Things Not To Do

But first, consider if they're worth fighting for. And sometimes, relationships should end. When my marriage was on the verge of divorce, I wanted to fight for us. But with time, I realized I was better off without him — especially after I found out he’d been cheating.
Sira Mas

Opinion: Can you really spot a sigma?

In this post we are going to talk about the sigma personality. In particular, we will talk about the meaning of this interesting term and the signs someone may be a sigma. You have probably heard of the most common and popular personality types like the alpha male, the alpha female, the beta male, and the beta female.
Crystal Jackson

Opinion- Debunking the Myths: The Truth About Being Single

In a single day, the world will find about 100 ways to tell you that it’s not okay to be single. It’s in advertisements, television shows, books, and even in the way we interact with other people. The message is clear: Our lives don’t begin until we meet someone and join our lives with theirs.
smartmeetings.com

A Good Conversation Can Shift the Direction of Change Forever

Were you startled by this question? Well, then you are in for a treat. You are cordially invited to be part of a monthly interactive column focused on your ability to look and act beyond the now. This new column is based on the practice of Event Design using the...
ceoworld.biz

How Leaders Can Balance Hiring Freezes With the Morale of Their Current Employees

Most CFOs expect to enact a hiring freeze soon or already have one in place as they anticipate a recession. As a result, many employees are now stressed about their own financial wellness. This article will discuss how implementing earned wage access can help employers boost employee morale during hiring freezes, promote financial wellness, and retain valuable talent during a recession.

