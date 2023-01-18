Read full article on original website
Baked Custard
When I make Grandma's Baked Custard, it brings me back to the simple days of good old-fashioned desserts made with everyday pantry ingredients. Grandma was quite creative in making delicious desserts in the kitchen and this recipe brings back many fond childhood memories of her.
Cinnamon Sticky Buns: Sweet Breakfast Treat
Biscuits are such a classic breakfast item that both kids and adult love. They are quick and easy to make in the morning and any leftovers can be stored in the fridge to eat next the day. The best part is you can always find them in your local grocery store, and often on sale. But are you ever in the mood to kick your biscuits up a notch? This delicious recipe for cinnamon sticky buns is the perfect way to add extra sweet twist to your breakfast biscuits.
Saving Your Eggs for Breakfast? Here are Some Egg Alternatives for Baking
Listen to Max's conversation about a topic that is near and dear to our stomachs!. We all know egg prices are reaching historic highs - the wholesale price of a dozen eggs has more than quadrupled year over year. Some experts are predicting that prices won’t be going down, significantly, anytime soon, so, if you are saving your valuable eggs in their traditional role as your main breakfast delight, it may be time to “think outside the carton” when it comes to your baking recipes that, typically, require eggs. Fortunately, there are some ingredients you can substitute for eggs and get similar results, while saving money. Nicole Keshishian Modic, cookbook author and food creator behind KaleJunkie, a healthy food blog, shared her favorite egg swaps, on ABC News.
Cheesy Ground Beef and Rice Casserole
This Cheesy Ground Beef and Rice Casserole is always a hit. It's a family favorite comfort meal, and a simple one dish recipe that can't be beat!. Are you in the mood for something hearty and delicious? Look no further because this Cheesy Ground Beef and Rice Casserole is just what you need! Filled with beef, cheese, rice and other tasty toppings, it's a one-dish meal that is easy to make and everyone loves! This casserole has all the yumminess of a restaurant-quality dish with minimal effort from your kitchen!
Puff Pastry Pizza Bundles
A party appetizer that looks fancy but is secretly easy to make. We love eating appetizers, but making them? That’s a hard sell, unless it requires about two seconds of our time. Enter puff pastry pizza bundles, which look fancy but take all of 10 minutes to put together (and will disappear from your game watch party in even less).
I Tried Dolly Parton’s Newest Line of Duncan Hines Mixes and There Was One Clear Winner in the Lineup
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Truthfully, there’s not much that anyone can tell me that would sway my opinion of Dolly Parton. She’s Southern, fun, kind, and she knows how to bake a mean cake. And if you ask me, that’s the recipe for being a pretty amazing person. Another reason I love Dolly? My grandma loves here and if she’s Granny-approved, she’s alright with me!
Why Potato Chips Are Not As Unhealthy As You Think
The forbidden fruit of the vegetable world, and a refuge for the socially awkward at parties, potato chips are salty, oily, and compulsively eatable. Is there anything not dangerously awful about this beloved snack?. Actually, yes! In a wasteland of processed junk foods, potato chips stand out as a heroic...
Woman shares genius hack to get microwave clean in just five minutes
After pulling all the gunk out of the dishwasher, cleaning the microwave is one of the grimmest jobs available in a house. But a woman may have just the thing to make the chore a lot more bearable:. Yep, for many of us, the microwave is our nemesis. While we...
I tried 4 brands of buttery spread from the store, and the cheapest was my favorite
I tried butter alternatives from Country Crock, I Can't Believe It's Not Butter, Earth Balance, and Smart Balance to see which one is best.
Lard Pie Crust
Enough for a two crust pie. In a bowl, combine flour and salt. Cut in lard until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Sprinkle in water, a tablespoon at a time, until pastry holds together. Shape into a ball; chill for 30 minutes. Divide dough in half. On a lightly floured surface, roll each half into 1/8 inch thickness. Transfer one to a pie plate and fill with fruit. Add top layer. Seal and flute. Sprinkle with a little sugar.
Italian Sausage Medley
This Italian comfort meal is so easy that it takes less than an hour and supper will be on the table served all in one pan with no fuss. If you have any sausage and vegetables left over, build yourself a delicious submarine sandwich with our favoriteHomemade Italian Bread and Hoagie Recipe. Plus, they go great in a Breakfast Frittata.
Old-Fashioned Cabbage Rolls
If you miss your mother or grandmother when you hear the words "cabbage rolls," you're not alone. This humble dish has roots in many traditions and cultures, and it's been tweaked around the edges by home cooks for decades, centuries even, to make this recipe special to many families and communities.
How to Fix Wilted Lettuce
Salad lovers rejoice! There’s a smarter, faster way to bring your lettuces, herbs and leafy greens back from the brink. While many intuitively think wilted greens should take a refreshing bath in cold water, we’re here to debunk that myth. Instead, they need to be perked up in a basin of hot water—yes, really! Here’s everything you need to know about fixing wilted greens.
Which Side Of Parchment Paper Goes Up?
Parchment paper is a kitchen staple. It has so many uses! It comes in handy whether you’re making brownies, baked cod with lemons and artichokes, a drop-dead gorgeous strawberry meringue cake, or almost anything that needs some time in the oven. It also makes for easy packaging for tucking a sandwich in a lunchbox, can be used as an impromptu piping bag for icing a cake, and, when swapped for plastic wrap, can make your fancy cheeses last longer in the fridge. It also makes clean-up a breeze, which makes it downright indispensable. However, there’s one thing that parchment paper can’t do—tell you which side goes up! That’s what we’re here for.
Pork Osso Bucco Recipe
When it comes to comfort food, Pork Osso Bucco is at the top of my list. This amazingly delicious, tender, soul-warming dish is perfect for the colder months but can be enjoyed any time of the year.
6 egg alternatives to use as prices soar
With egg prices reaching historic highs, home cooks have hatched alternate ideas to achieve similar outcomes with substitute ingredients for everything from scrambles to baking. The wholesale price of a dozen eggs has more than quadrupled year over year, and with some experts predicting that prices are unlikely to decrease...
Legendary Pizza Burger
What’s Cooking in Gail’s Kitchen? Food With Soul: Legendary Pizza Burger! I’ll never forget my first experience eating a pizza burger. I was probably 16 years old at the time. I worked in a ladies retail clothing store downtown. On my dinner break, I walked across the street where a drugstore had a lunch counter with a grill and fryer. Being a crazy kid who loved anything pizza, I ordered it off the menu. Upon first bite, this white goo began to overflow across my hands to the plate below. My first thought was, “Ohmygosh, this burger is rotten with a slimy white stuff running out of it!” Fortunately my brain kicked in and I realized what I was actually tasting was mozzarella cheese. From that day on, I was a champion for anything pizza burger. And the remarkable afterthought is, now I compare every other menu item pizza burger to it. Unexpected, but true.
Jalapeño, Bacon and Cheddar Monkey Bread
This bread has been a bit life altering. I made this on a whim the other night. My daughter and her boyfriend were heading over to drop off a few things and me being a mom, I had to have something to feed them! It’s what moms do! Thankfully I already had everything on hand and was able to whip this up in no time, hot and fresh from the oven when they walked through the door. If I told you that between them and my spouse and I we literally demolished this bread. I don’t even want to think about how many calories I ingested, I’m just going to enjoy the moment.
MAPLE GARLIC GLAZED CHICKEN
These Maple Garlic Glazed Chicken Thighs are absolutely delicious. Easy to make and loaded in flavor, this dish will quickly become a favorite. We made these with potatoes to make this even a quicker, more complete meal. This is a versatile dish as you can use any cut of chicken you prefer, but you will have to adjust the cooking time.
