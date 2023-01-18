Read full article on original website
Smothered chicken and rice casserole: Simple dinner ideas
This smothered chicken and rice casserole is the perfect dinner recipe for a busy day. I can't tell you how many times I have had a long day at work and on the way home, I was still trying to figure out what to cook for dinner. This dish from PlainChicken.com is so easy and delicious and with less than an hour to prep and cook, it will quickly become a meal your family will love.
EatingWell
Creamy Broccoli-Cauliflower Chicken Casserole
Heat oil in the saucepan over medium heat. Add onion; cook, stirring, until starting to soften, about 3 minutes. Add garlic; cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Sprinkle with flour, salt and pepper; cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Increase heat to medium-high and whisk in milk and cream cheese. Whisk until the cream cheese is incorporated and the sauce has thickened, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in 3/4 cup Parmesan. Add the broccoli, cauliflower and chicken and stir to coat. Transfer to the prepared baking dish. Sprinkle with the remaining 1/4 cup Parmesan.
Simple comfort foods: Baked potato soup
In my opinion, baked potato soup is one of the ultimate comfort foods. We don't get many cold nights here in the South but when we do it can be downright bone chilling especially because we are not used to them. A good bowl of baked potato soup is not only delicious and hearty, but it will warm you right up. I really like this recipe from The Blond Cook because it is so easy and takes less than an hour to prepare. So, let's get cooking...
msn.com
Stuffed Cabbage Roll Soup
Easy Stuffed Cabbage Roll Soup takes all your favorite flavors from stuffed cabbage rolls and turns it into a filling, flavorful soup that the whole family will enjoy!. Last week I was making our menu plan and having a hard time doing it. I wanted to make a soup recipe but felt like we've had the same 4 or 5 soups all winter long so I started looking for something different.
Farm and Dairy
Mushroom Soup
In large saucepan or Dutch oven cook mushrooms, onion and garlic in butter until vegetables are lightly browned. Stir in flour. Stir in broth. Cook and stir until boiling. Reduce heat. Simmer, covered, for 15 minutes, stirring occasionally. In a blender, chop mushroom mixture, half at a time, until smooth....
Tasting Table
If You Find A Blood Spot In Your Egg Yolk Is It Still Okay To Eat?
It's natural to do a double-take when you crack an egg and notice something floating in the yolk. In fact, there's an initial ick factor. But do you have to ditch the egg, attempt the difficult task of removing the spot without breaking the yolk, or simply carry on? If you're celebrity chef Guy Fieri, you ditch the egg. According to My Recipes, Fieri is outspoken about his dislike for eggs, revealing with a shudder in 2018 that a blood spot in an egg yolk is a non-starter for him. But aesthetics aside, what causes the occasional red or brown spot in an egg yolk?
5 Foods That You Should Never Put In An Air Fryer
Thinking about air frying burgers and bacon? Forget about it.
The Best Instant Oatmeal At The Grocery Store, According To Nutritionists
This "healthy" breakfast staple can be loaded with sugar. Here are the brands experts trust.
Fox47News
Cottage Cheese Scrambled Eggs Are A Low-Cal, High-Protein Surprise
Scrambled eggs are a mainstay of the breakfast table and make a quick and healthy breakfast. Sometimes, though, we like our eggs kicked up with a little cheesy goodness. You can enjoy fluffy, cheesy eggs without breaking your calorie budget by turning them into cottage cheese scrambled eggs. Cottage cheese...
Allrecipes.com
Brown Eggs vs. White Eggs: Is There a Difference?
Shoppers often have eggs at the top of their grocery lists because beyond being an essential element in most baking projects and many favorite recipes, they can be scrambled, fried, boiled, or poached to create an easy meal in a short amount of time. Endlessly versatile and protein-packed, eggs are one of the most powerful workhorses in the kitchen.
Andrew Zimmern's Roasted Cabbage Is A Delicious Way To Down More Veggies
Although it's common knowledge that eating fruits and vegetables are good for you, it's easier said than done to get your daily recommended servings. According to ABC, a recent report states that only 10% of American adults are eating enough vegetables each day, and only 6.8% of Americans living at or below the poverty line get their daily servings of vegetables in.
msn.com
Okra Casserole - Frozen Okra Recipe
This baked okra casserole makes the perfect addition to a holiday table. With a delicious seasoned bread crumb topping, it has a bit of a stuffing vibe so it’s perfect for a holiday side dish. We love it with both our Thanksgiving turkey and our Christmas ham, but I...
Farm and Dairy
Honey Sweet Potato Biscuits
Combine flour, baking powder and salt in a large bowl. Cut in shortening until mixture resembles size of small peas. Add orange and lemon peels, sweet potato and honey. Mix well. Add enough milk to make soft, but not sticky dough. Knead 3 or 4 times on lightly floured surface. Pat dough to 1-inch thickness and cut into 2 ¼-inch rounds.
thecountrycook.net
Tater Tot Casserole
Enjoy a helping of Tater Tot Casserole- a hearty and filling ground beef and veggie dinner topped with everyone's favorite, tater tots!. Ready in just over an hour, this tasty casserole is the epitome of comfort food and will have the whole family ranting and raving with full bellies. No need to make side dishes or a separate main dish, this casserole is a whole meal served all in one serving dish. We love when there are less dishes to do at the end of the night after a delicious dinner!
butterwithasideofbread.com
GERMAN SAUSAGE SOUP
German sausage soup packed with flavorful sausage, potatoes & green beans, for a comforting dinner your family will love! Easy homemade weeknight dinner made on the stove or in a crockpot!. Enjoying a nice bowl of green bean and potato soup sounds like a great way to end a chilly...
agupdate.com
Tuscan Chicken with White Beans
4 oz. Sartori Classic Parmesan cheese, finely shredded and divided. 2 cans (15.5 ounces each) cannellini beans, rinsed and drained. Cook pasta according to package directions; drain. Keep warm. Flatten chicken to 1/2-inch thickness. Season with the garlic powder, salt and pepper. Melt 2 T. butter in a 4-quart Dutch...
skinnytaste.com
Skillet French Onion Chicken
This post may contain affiliate links. Read my disclosure policy. If you love caramelized onions and melted cheese, you will love this Skillet French Onion Chicken, a great way to jazz up chicken breasts!. Skillet French Onion Chicken. I’m more of a dark-meat girl, so my chicken breast recipes really...
thecountrycook.net
Cheesy Ground Beef and Rice Casserole
This Cheesy Ground Beef and Rice Casserole is always a hit. It's a family favorite comfort meal, and a simple one dish recipe that can't be beat!. Are you in the mood for something hearty and delicious? Look no further because this Cheesy Ground Beef and Rice Casserole is just what you need! Filled with beef, cheese, rice and other tasty toppings, it's a one-dish meal that is easy to make and everyone loves! This casserole has all the yumminess of a restaurant-quality dish with minimal effort from your kitchen!
