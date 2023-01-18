Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Berkshire, Southern Berkshire by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 06:31:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-20 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Northern Berkshire; Southern Berkshire WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. The highest totals will be along and east of the southern Green Mountains. * WHERE...In Massachusetts, Northern Berkshire and Southern Berkshire Counties. In Vermont, Bennington, Western Windham and Eastern Windham Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery and snow covered road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will continue today. Several inches of snow will accumulate over higher elevations, especially in the Green Mountains of Vermont into this evening.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Hamilton, Montgomery, Northern Fulton, Northern Herkimer by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 06:31:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-20 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Hamilton; Montgomery; Northern Fulton; Northern Herkimer; Northern Saratoga; Northern Warren; Northern Washington; Southeast Warren; Southern Fulton; Southern Herkimer; Southern Washington WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations 1 to 4 inches. Highest totals over the southern Adirondacks and the Lake George Region. * WHERE...The central and western Mohawk Valley, the western and southern Adirondacks, and the Lake George Saratoga Region in eastern New York. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Periods of snow will continue today. Heaviest snow with accumulations will be over the southern Adirondacks and the northern reaches of the Lake George Region.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cheshire, Coastal Rockingham, Eastern Hillsborough by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 04:54:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-20 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by going to newengland511.org Target Area: Cheshire; Coastal Rockingham; Eastern Hillsborough; Interior Rockingham; Sullivan; Western And Central Hillsborough SNOW CONTINUES TO IMPACTS THE AREA TODAY .Most of the heavy snow should end by sunrise, with light snow continuing on and off through much of the day, with additional light accumulations expected. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches for a storm total of 4 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central and southern New Hampshire. * WHEN...Until 4 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Even light snowfall amounts can accumulate on roads and cause dangerous driving conditions due to snow covered roads. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute.
