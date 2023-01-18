Effective: 2023-01-20 04:54:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-20 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by going to newengland511.org Target Area: Cheshire; Coastal Rockingham; Eastern Hillsborough; Interior Rockingham; Sullivan; Western And Central Hillsborough SNOW CONTINUES TO IMPACTS THE AREA TODAY .Most of the heavy snow should end by sunrise, with light snow continuing on and off through much of the day, with additional light accumulations expected. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches for a storm total of 4 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central and southern New Hampshire. * WHEN...Until 4 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Even light snowfall amounts can accumulate on roads and cause dangerous driving conditions due to snow covered roads. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute.

CHESHIRE COUNTY, NH ・ 5 HOURS AGO