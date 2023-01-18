ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NASDAQ

This Crypto Will Be the Ethereum of 2023

When Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) started getting wide public notice in 2020 and 2021, it already had a huge lead over other blockchains that were launching amid the crypto bubble. Developers had spent years constructing tools and infrastructure that projects like non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and new tokens could build on. As...
NASDAQ

5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023

What a difference a year makes. Following a scorching-hot 2021 for the cryptocurrency space, the combined value of more than 21,000 digital currencies sank by $1.4 trillion, or nearly 64%, to $795 billion in 2022. With equities plunging into a bear market and cryptocurrencies failing to decouple from the stock market, this highly volatile asset class has been clobbered.
dailyhodl.com

Over $3,500,000,000 in Crypto Transferred to the Bahamas’ Regulator Hours After FTX Declared Bankruptcy

Over $3.5 billion worth of digital assets were transferred to the Securities Commission of The Bahamas just hours after crypto exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy. According to a new press release, the Bahamian regulator forced FTX to transfer all of the crypto assets under its control to wallets owned by the government for “safekeeping” on November 12th, the day after FTX filed for insolvency.
NASDAQ

Crypto exchange Coinbase says it will halt Japan operations

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc COIN.O on Wednesday said it will halt operations in Japan due to volatile market conditions. All Coinbase Japan customers will have until Feb. 16 to withdraw their fiat and crypto holdings, the company said in a blog post. Coinbase's decision to...
voguebusiness.com

Digital fashion startup Syky raises $9.5 million and launches first NFT

To become a Vogue Business Member and receive the Technology Edit newsletter, click here. Syky, the digital fashion startup founded by Ralph Lauren’s former chief digital officer Alice Delahunt, has raised $9.5 million in a series A funding round led by Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian’s VC firm Seven Seven Six. Brevan Howard Digital, Leadout Capital, First Light Capital and Polygon Ventures Group also participated in the round. Delahunt says Syky (pronounced “psyche”) is using the funding to build out its leadership team, as it begins incubating aspiring designers. The funding is a bet on luxury veteran Delahunt’s vision for digital fashion at a time when crypto funding has shrunken for many in the space.
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin and Ethereum correct amid Bitzlato takedown, tech layoffs and economic worries

Bitcoin (BTC) price and the wider crypto market corrected as news of coordinated “international cryptocurrency enforcement action” stirred up uncertainty among traders. Given the number of black swan events and the proliferation of crypto-oriented scams in 2022, most investors expect U.S. and global regulators to eventually lay down a strong hammer on centralized exchanges and other businesses connected with the crypto sector.
financefeeds.com

Revolut shelves plans for native crypto token

Revolut is reportedly holding off on plans to launch its native crypto token, which aims to reward customers for their loyalty, as the London-based neobank is currently assessing the best time to do that. A Revolut spokesperson told Financial News in an interview, in which he also shared details on...
techaiapp.com

T-Mobile Says Hackers Used API to Steal Data on 37 Million Accounts

Wireless carrier T-Mobile on Thursday fessed up to another massive data breach affecting approximately 37 million current postpaid and prepaid customer accounts. In a filing with the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC), T-Mobile said that an unidentified malicious actor abused an API without authorization to access customer account data, including name, billing address, email, phone number, date of birth, T-Mobile account number and information such as the number of lines on the account and plan features.
techaiapp.com

This Australian Crypto Exchange Lists LUNC, SHIB, And APE Coin

Shiba Inu (SHIB), ApeCoin (APE), and LUNC gained new support in January as Australian crypto exchange Cointree lists them on its platform. Cointree announced the news via Twitter recently. Cointree is among the oldest crypto exchanges in Australia, based in Melbourne. It began operation in 2013 and offers over 280...
techaiapp.com

How Well-established Enterprises Can Achieve Innovation without Disruption

Before any innovation initiative starts, there are questions (and usually lots of them). What is innovation and, more importantly, what does it mean for your organization? What fears or misperceptions hold innovation back? If you haven’t yet, check out this blog before reading this follow-up piece. Decades ago, Netflix...
coinjournal.net

Financial expansion driven by cryptocurrency and blockchain adoption in 2023

Understand how blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin work and how they affect financial innovation. Consumer interest in crypto and blockchain, and the digital transactions revolution, are driving financial expansion. What are the benefits of using cryptocurrencies and how will these drive financial expansion in 2023. Recent years have seen...

Comments / 0

Community Policy