Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
This Crypto Will Be the Ethereum of 2023
When Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) started getting wide public notice in 2020 and 2021, it already had a huge lead over other blockchains that were launching amid the crypto bubble. Developers had spent years constructing tools and infrastructure that projects like non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and new tokens could build on. As...
Why It's Time For Your Business To Accept Crypto Payments
When done right, crypto payments can be a gold mine for businesses. Isn't it time you got on board?
T-Mobile Data Breach: You Could Claim Up to $25K — But You'll Need to Do it Soon
More than 76 million T-Mobile customers can claim part of a $350 million payout, after a huge data breach of personal information.
NASDAQ
5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023
What a difference a year makes. Following a scorching-hot 2021 for the cryptocurrency space, the combined value of more than 21,000 digital currencies sank by $1.4 trillion, or nearly 64%, to $795 billion in 2022. With equities plunging into a bear market and cryptocurrencies failing to decouple from the stock market, this highly volatile asset class has been clobbered.
Trump backer Peter Thiel reportedly made $1.8 billion cashing out an 8-year bet on crypto – when he was still touting a massive bitcoin price surge
Peter Thiel's fund closed almost all of its crypto positions shortly before prices crashed last year, according to the Financial Times. Founders Fund made $1.8 billion cashing out its bet on digital assets, the publication said. Thiel predicted bitcoin's price would surge 100 times around the same time his fund...
dailyhodl.com
Over $3,500,000,000 in Crypto Transferred to the Bahamas’ Regulator Hours After FTX Declared Bankruptcy
Over $3.5 billion worth of digital assets were transferred to the Securities Commission of The Bahamas just hours after crypto exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy. According to a new press release, the Bahamian regulator forced FTX to transfer all of the crypto assets under its control to wallets owned by the government for “safekeeping” on November 12th, the day after FTX filed for insolvency.
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP Whales Abruptly Move Over $116,000,000 Worth of Crypto Assets Over the Weekend
Deep-pocketed Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP holders were active over this weekend, mysteriously shuffling crypto assets worth tens of millions of dollars. First reported by blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, on-chain data shows that a crypto whale transferred 3.35 trillion SHIB tokens between two wallets of unknown origins. At the...
dailyhodl.com
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Lawyers Say $5,000,000,000 in Assets Now Recovered From Collapsed Crypto Exchange: Report
Sam Bankman-Fried’s attorneys are revealing that billions of dollars worth of liquid assets has been recovered from bankrupt crypto exchange FTX. According to a new report by CNBC, lawyers representing the disgraced former CEO have told a judge that $5 billion in cash, digital assets, and other securities have been recovered from FTX.
Coinbase is shuttering services for customers in Japan as crypto winter rages on
Coinbase is suspending the crypto exchange's operations in Japan. Customers in Japan have until February 16 to withdraw their holdings. Coinbase stock is up 53% in the past five days as crypto markets rally. Coinbase said Wednesday it will soon shutter the cryptocurrency exchange's services in Japan, citing difficult market...
usethebitcoin.com
Must-Have Crypto’s for 2023: Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), Fantom (FTM) And PancakeSwap (CAKE)
Investors are always looking for the next big crypto. Bitcoin at $1. Solana at $2. Ethereum at $3. These are the investments of dreams. However, few investors see them coming at the time, with a select few enjoying the profits. Now Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), Fantom (FTM), and PancakeSwap (CAKE) are...
The FTC Says Some AT&T Customers Are Still Due a Direct Refund Who Were Misled By AT&T's Unlimited Data Plans
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced today that it is still trying to reach some AT&T customers who are due a direct refund as a result of the company's data throttling.
NASDAQ
Crypto exchange Coinbase says it will halt Japan operations
Jan 18 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc COIN.O on Wednesday said it will halt operations in Japan due to volatile market conditions. All Coinbase Japan customers will have until Feb. 16 to withdraw their fiat and crypto holdings, the company said in a blog post. Coinbase's decision to...
voguebusiness.com
Digital fashion startup Syky raises $9.5 million and launches first NFT
To become a Vogue Business Member and receive the Technology Edit newsletter, click here. Syky, the digital fashion startup founded by Ralph Lauren’s former chief digital officer Alice Delahunt, has raised $9.5 million in a series A funding round led by Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian’s VC firm Seven Seven Six. Brevan Howard Digital, Leadout Capital, First Light Capital and Polygon Ventures Group also participated in the round. Delahunt says Syky (pronounced “psyche”) is using the funding to build out its leadership team, as it begins incubating aspiring designers. The funding is a bet on luxury veteran Delahunt’s vision for digital fashion at a time when crypto funding has shrunken for many in the space.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin and Ethereum correct amid Bitzlato takedown, tech layoffs and economic worries
Bitcoin (BTC) price and the wider crypto market corrected as news of coordinated “international cryptocurrency enforcement action” stirred up uncertainty among traders. Given the number of black swan events and the proliferation of crypto-oriented scams in 2022, most investors expect U.S. and global regulators to eventually lay down a strong hammer on centralized exchanges and other businesses connected with the crypto sector.
financefeeds.com
Revolut shelves plans for native crypto token
Revolut is reportedly holding off on plans to launch its native crypto token, which aims to reward customers for their loyalty, as the London-based neobank is currently assessing the best time to do that. A Revolut spokesperson told Financial News in an interview, in which he also shared details on...
techaiapp.com
T-Mobile Says Hackers Used API to Steal Data on 37 Million Accounts
Wireless carrier T-Mobile on Thursday fessed up to another massive data breach affecting approximately 37 million current postpaid and prepaid customer accounts. In a filing with the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC), T-Mobile said that an unidentified malicious actor abused an API without authorization to access customer account data, including name, billing address, email, phone number, date of birth, T-Mobile account number and information such as the number of lines on the account and plan features.
techaiapp.com
This Australian Crypto Exchange Lists LUNC, SHIB, And APE Coin
Shiba Inu (SHIB), ApeCoin (APE), and LUNC gained new support in January as Australian crypto exchange Cointree lists them on its platform. Cointree announced the news via Twitter recently. Cointree is among the oldest crypto exchanges in Australia, based in Melbourne. It began operation in 2013 and offers over 280...
FTX says hackers stole $415M after cryptocurrency exchange filed for bankruptcy
FTX met with debtors on Tuesday and reported that approximately $415 million in customer funds had been stolen shortly after the company filed for bankruptcy last November.
techaiapp.com
How Well-established Enterprises Can Achieve Innovation without Disruption
Before any innovation initiative starts, there are questions (and usually lots of them). What is innovation and, more importantly, what does it mean for your organization? What fears or misperceptions hold innovation back? If you haven’t yet, check out this blog before reading this follow-up piece. Decades ago, Netflix...
coinjournal.net
Financial expansion driven by cryptocurrency and blockchain adoption in 2023
Understand how blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin work and how they affect financial innovation. Consumer interest in crypto and blockchain, and the digital transactions revolution, are driving financial expansion. What are the benefits of using cryptocurrencies and how will these drive financial expansion in 2023. Recent years have seen...
Comments / 0