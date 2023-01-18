Read full article on original website
Jalopnik
The U.S. Is Making the Same Mistakes With EVs That It Made With Gas-Powered Cars
The auto industry is in the middle of a big shift to EVs, so now would be a good time for it to hunch down, hands on knees, and catch its breath. Or if the auto industry won’t, then we, the buyers, should because U.S. automakers may be rushing us down the wrong way with bigger, faster but not better EVs.
greencarjournal.com
Caution Signs Ahead for Electric Vehicles
Many assume we’re heading for an electric vehicle future that will unfold according to plan. History has some contrary lessons to share. If we view the automobile’s history of environmental improvement in modern times – say, from the 1990s to present day – there is an important perspective to be gained. It has never been just about electric vehicles. That’s simply where we’ve ended up at present due to an intriguing alignment of influences and agendas, from technology advances and environmental imperatives to gas prices and political will.
Tesla just started an electric car price war, and it's bad news for Ford and GM
Tesla is goosing sales and going after Ford, GM, and other new competitors by slashing the prices on its once-luxury vehicles.
What’s the Most Unreliable Electric Vehicle (EV) of 2022, According to Consumer Reports?
After testing most of the available electric cars for 2022, Consumer Reports determined that the Chevy Bolt was the least reliable. The post What’s the Most Unreliable Electric Vehicle (EV) of 2022, According to Consumer Reports? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Woman Breaks Down How Much It Costs to Charge Her Tesla
And it can get just as expensive as a tank of gas...
Top Speed
Toyota’s Hydrogen Combustion Engine Has The Potential To Make EVs Obsolete
Since it launched the revolutionary Prius in 1997, Toyota has been a leader in hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles, which paved the way for the current electric vehicle craze. However, in spite of its roots, the Japanese brand has been hesitant to jump headfirst into the all-electric trend. Toyota’s first 100-percent EV, the awkwardly named BZ4X, has sold only a few hundred units as of mid-October and according to a report by Electrek, the Japanese carmaker doesn't plan to ramp up production until 2025.
Man plugs in electric truck, learns it will take a week to charge
A man plugged in his electric vehicle at home and learned that recharging it would not be a timely venture.
Will Electric Cars Eventually Crash the Electric Grid?
Are we approaching a doomsday scenario where the increased number of electric cars will crash the electric grid? The post Will Electric Cars Eventually Crash the Electric Grid? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
NASDAQ
Ford's Defining Electric Vehicle Is Crushing It, and It's a Big Deal
Investors widely understand two things about the automotive industry: Trucks drive massive profits for manufacturers, and the future is trending toward electric vehicles. In the past, those two talking points have caused concern for some auto investors, because it wasn't a guarantee that electric trucks would be adopted as readily as cars.
teslarati.com
U.K. based battery producer Britishvolt collapses ahead of production
Britishvolt, a U.K.-based battery producer, has entered administration before ever producing battery cells. As many companies and governments alike have rushed to establish battery production locations, many in the United Kingdom had hoped that its domestic Britishvolt battery producer would be their answer to Tesla in the United States, Northvolt in Sweden, LG in South Korea, Power Co. in Germany, and countless others. But according to the BBC, the company has entered administration with very little information on how it plans to move forward.
electrek.co
EV batteries alone could satisfy short-term grid storage demand – study
EV batteries alone could support the grid in the short term as the world transitions to renewables, according to new research published yesterday. The study, titled “Electric vehicle batteries alone could satisfy short-term grid storage demand by as early as 2030,” was published in Nature Communications. Researchers “quantify...
This China-free lithium battery plant can power the next 100 years
An Australian-based startup, Recharge Industries Pty, is planning to build a A$300 million (US$210 million) factory that can build lithium-ion batteries that do not have materials imported from China, Bloomberg reported. Currently, China accounts for the majority of lithium-ion battery manufacturing facilities. Other nations are striving to seek alternatives to...
Ford Inks Deal With Delivery Company for 2,000 Electric Vans
Ford is teaming up with DHL to provide 2,000 electric delivery vans. How could this help both companies? The post Ford Inks Deal With Delivery Company for 2,000 Electric Vans appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
msn.com
A Tesla owner says he knows people who tie weights to the steering wheel to trick the system into thinking they are actively driving
A Tesla feature monitoring if drivers are holding the wheel can be tricked with weights, users say. Tesla's Autopilot requires constant human supervision, as it can't handle all driving situations. CEO Elon Musk may remove the monitor for drivers with over 10,000 miles under their belts. Tesla's Autopilot and "Full...
CNBC
Toyota is investing $35 billion into EVs. But some say it may be too late.
The world's largest automaker, Toyota, is battling criticism that it is not moving fast enough to reduce carbon emissions. Some even say it is opposing climate-mitigation efforts. But the automaker says it does believe in an all-electric future. It just maintains that future will not reach all of Toyota's markets...
EVs need nickel: Minnesota metal company digs for the solution with new mine
Talon Metal's nickel mine set to open in 2026 will maintain the mineral's domestic supply chain and help EV production, but local communities are pushing back.
US News and World Report
Federal Report Favors Battery EVs Over Hydrogen
A consortium of four federal agencies released a national blueprint report on decarbonizing the transportation sector last week. And, carefully using the diplomatic language common to government documents loath to be seen favoring one technology over another, it nonetheless makes the case for electric battery vehicles—not hydrogen fuel cells—to lead what’s known as the light-duty sector, including the cars and trucks most of us drive.
torquenews.com
Tesla Exports Hundreds of Model 3 and Model Y to Thailand - What This Means for Tesla
We see a picture of hundreds of Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicles getting ready to ship to Thailand. Why this is important for Tesla. We see several hundred Model 3 and Model Y vehicles getting ready for export to Thailand. This is happening just over one month ago when orders for Tesla's vehicles opened up for the first time there.
teslarati.com
Tesla outlasts VW to capture 2022 EV sales crown in Germany
For the first time ever, Tesla sold the most electric vehicles out of every automaker in Germany in 2022. While Tesla, specifically the Tesla Model 3, has long found success in Germany and Europe in general, in 2022, Tesla became the top EV brand in the country, officially beating out long-time rival Volkswagen. A positive start to the new year, which will likely see more rapid growth from the American automaker.
