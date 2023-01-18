ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Jalopnik

The U.S. Is Making the Same Mistakes With EVs That It Made With Gas-Powered Cars

The auto industry is in the middle of a big shift to EVs, so now would be a good time for it to hunch down, hands on knees, and catch its breath. Or if the auto industry won’t, then we, the buyers, should because U.S. automakers may be rushing us down the wrong way with bigger, faster but not better EVs.
greencarjournal.com

Caution Signs Ahead for Electric Vehicles

Many assume we’re heading for an electric vehicle future that will unfold according to plan. History has some contrary lessons to share. If we view the automobile’s history of environmental improvement in modern times – say, from the 1990s to present day – there is an important perspective to be gained. It has never been just about electric vehicles. That’s simply where we’ve ended up at present due to an intriguing alignment of influences and agendas, from technology advances and environmental imperatives to gas prices and political will.
OREGON STATE
Top Speed

Toyota’s Hydrogen Combustion Engine Has The Potential To Make EVs Obsolete

Since it launched the revolutionary Prius in 1997, Toyota has been a leader in hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles, which paved the way for the current electric vehicle craze. However, in spite of its roots, the Japanese brand has been hesitant to jump headfirst into the all-electric trend. Toyota’s first 100-percent EV, the awkwardly named BZ4X, has sold only a few hundred units as of mid-October and according to a report by Electrek, the Japanese carmaker doesn't plan to ramp up production until 2025.
NASDAQ

Ford's Defining Electric Vehicle Is Crushing It, and It's a Big Deal

Investors widely understand two things about the automotive industry: Trucks drive massive profits for manufacturers, and the future is trending toward electric vehicles. In the past, those two talking points have caused concern for some auto investors, because it wasn't a guarantee that electric trucks would be adopted as readily as cars.
teslarati.com

U.K. based battery producer Britishvolt collapses ahead of production

Britishvolt, a U.K.-based battery producer, has entered administration before ever producing battery cells. As many companies and governments alike have rushed to establish battery production locations, many in the United Kingdom had hoped that its domestic Britishvolt battery producer would be their answer to Tesla in the United States, Northvolt in Sweden, LG in South Korea, Power Co. in Germany, and countless others. But according to the BBC, the company has entered administration with very little information on how it plans to move forward.
electrek.co

EV batteries alone could satisfy short-term grid storage demand – study

EV batteries alone could support the grid in the short term as the world transitions to renewables, according to new research published yesterday. The study, titled “Electric vehicle batteries alone could satisfy short-term grid storage demand by as early as 2030,” was published in Nature Communications. Researchers “quantify...
VERMONT STATE
Interesting Engineering

This China-free lithium battery plant can power the next 100 years

An Australian-based startup, Recharge Industries Pty, is planning to build a A$300 million (US$210 million) factory that can build lithium-ion batteries that do not have materials imported from China, Bloomberg reported. Currently, China accounts for the majority of lithium-ion battery manufacturing facilities. Other nations are striving to seek alternatives to...
CNBC

Toyota is investing $35 billion into EVs. But some say it may be too late.

The world's largest automaker, Toyota, is battling criticism that it is not moving fast enough to reduce carbon emissions. Some even say it is opposing climate-mitigation efforts. But the automaker says it does believe in an all-electric future. It just maintains that future will not reach all of Toyota's markets...
US News and World Report

Federal Report Favors Battery EVs Over Hydrogen

A consortium of four federal agencies released a national blueprint report on decarbonizing the transportation sector last week. And, carefully using the diplomatic language common to government documents loath to be seen favoring one technology over another, it nonetheless makes the case for electric battery vehicles—not hydrogen fuel cells—to lead what’s known as the light-duty sector, including the cars and trucks most of us drive.
CALIFORNIA STATE
torquenews.com

Tesla Exports Hundreds of Model 3 and Model Y to Thailand - What This Means for Tesla

We see a picture of hundreds of Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicles getting ready to ship to Thailand. Why this is important for Tesla. We see several hundred Model 3 and Model Y vehicles getting ready for export to Thailand. This is happening just over one month ago when orders for Tesla's vehicles opened up for the first time there.
teslarati.com

Tesla outlasts VW to capture 2022 EV sales crown in Germany

For the first time ever, Tesla sold the most electric vehicles out of every automaker in Germany in 2022. While Tesla, specifically the Tesla Model 3, has long found success in Germany and Europe in general, in 2022, Tesla became the top EV brand in the country, officially beating out long-time rival Volkswagen. A positive start to the new year, which will likely see more rapid growth from the American automaker.

