High school boys basketball: Parkway gets third straight victory over a parish rival; Bossier falls to Huntington in tight contest

Warriors End Mudbugs StreakUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Celebrities Born or Raised in Shreveport, LouisianaTed RiversShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Fire On Ice In NAHLUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs End Year With Sweep Of Ice RaysUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Twelve Days of Mudbug Christmas (Really 13)Under The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
bossierpress.com
High school boys soccer: Parkway, Bossier, Benton get district wins; Bearkats host St. Louis Catholic Friday in battle of top Division III teams
The Parkway Panthers, Bossier Bearkats and Benton Tigers won district matches Thursday night. In District 1-II, Parkway defeated Northwood 5-1 at Lee Hedges Stadium. In District 1-III Bossier downed Carroll 8-0 in Monroe. In District 1-I, Benton defeated Airline 6-0 at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium. At Lee Hedges,...
bossierpress.com
Men’s college basketball: Demons follow aggressive Sharp, hot-shooting Black to overtime win at SLU
HAMMOND – Despite being down three with 13.5 seconds to play Thursday night at Southeastern, Northwestern State point guard DeMarcus Sharp was eerily calm. That feeling came over the engine of the Demon team because his Ja’Monta Black stood at the free throw line ready to take three free throws.
bossierpress.com
High school soccer: Parkway, Haughton boys win District 1-II matches
The Parkway and Haughton boys teams won District 1-II matches Tuesday. Parkway defeated Huntington 4-0 at Cargill Park, and Haughton downed Northwood 3-0 at Bobby Marlow Field at Preston Crownover Stadium. Nolan Dean had a hat trick in Parkway’s victory. He has 24 goals on the season. Johnny Gaskins scored...
bossierpress.com
High school boys basketball: PCA notches 16th victory
PCA (16-4) visits LSMSA Tuesday.
bossierpress.com
Women’s college basketball: WKU too much for Techsters
Louisiana Tech women’s basketball team fell on the road to Western Kentucky 66-55 inside the E.A. Diddle Arena Thursday evening. The Hilltoppers held LA Tech to 36 percent shooting (19-53) while knocking down 42 percent of their own attempts, going 26-62 from the floor. After a 5-5 start to...
bossierpress.com
Men’s college basketball: Tech drops WKU in OT
RUSTON — Louisiana Tech overcame a 12-point deficit in the second half and then outscored WKU, 11-0, in overtime to take an 85-74 victory on Thursday night inside the Thomas Assembly on Karl Malone Court. It was a near flawless five minutes of extra time for LA Tech (11-8,...
bossierpress.com
Women’s college basketball: NSU falls to SLU
HAMMOND – Northwestern State was unable to fully recover from a turnover riddled first half on Thursday, falling to Southeastern 63-48, snapping a three-game Southland Conference winning streak. The Lady Demons (7-9, 3-3) lost 17 offensive possessions in the first half of Thursday’s game due to turnovers, the most...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Discipline from schools follows postgame altercation between NSU, McNeese teams
After a near-brawl moments following the end of last Thursday’s Northwestern State-McNeese State men’s basketball game at Prather Coliseum, athletic directors at both schools moved quickly on limited disciplinary action for their teams, they acknowledged this week. No action specific to either team was taken by the Southland...
ktalnews.com
One person injured in Highland shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — At least one person was shot in the Highland neighborhood of Shreveport. According to online dispatch records, Caddo 911, six units with the Shreveport Police Department responded to a shooting just after 6:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Line Ave. Police say one person...
KTBS
Storms leave damage in Haughton neighborhood
HAUGHTON, La. -- Wednesday's storms caused quite a scare for many in the ArkLaTex, especially those around Haughton. A storm with a possible tornado moved through the Haughton area and left behind numerous trees down. Tammy Wynn was at home when the storm passed over. And despite a lot of...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
NCHS students score 30+ on ACT
Several students from Natchitoches Central High School recently scored 30+ on the ACT. They will soon have banners hanging in the atrium to celebrate their great academic success. Pictured from left are Taylor Eubanks, Josh Durr, Erica O’Bannon, Caleb Weaver, BethAnne Methvin, Annie Broadway, Bryan Chen, Brantley Grey, Avery Summerlin, and Morgan McClinton.
magnoliareporter.com
Webster Parish Journal : Officials trying to address juvenile pre-adjudication space limits
MINDEN, LA -- Where do problems begin with juvenile crime? Many say it starts at home … or the lack of a home life. Where do these problems end? Realistically, many of these children are already in the system. Headed by Ward I City Judge Sherb Sentell, a group...
KSLA
3-vehicle wreck involving school bus reported Thurs. afternoon
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department responded to a wreck involving a school bus Thursday afternoon. It happened around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19 on Hollywood Avenue near St. Vincent Avenue. The police department says the crash involved a school bus, an SUV, and a car. A...
Only in Shreveport: Check Out This Epic Sign Fail
Ah, yes. The genius signmakers in Shreveport have done it yet again. Do you remember back in 2018 when Shreveport, LA went viral for having its very own West 71th Street?. Yep, that really happened. Someone approved, then someone printed, and then someone installed a sign in Shreveport that said 'W. 71th St.' instead of the grammatically correct 'W. 71st St.'
KTBS
Man injured in Shreveport shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. - A man was transported to the hospital following a shooting in an alley behind Boyd Family Dentistry earlier this evening. The victim told police he was robbed of $80 and shot in his calf by a small caliber pistol. This is a developing story.
Plan Approved for Old DiamondJacks Casino in Bossier City
The new developers of the old Diamond Jacks Casino in Bossier City received some good news Thursday morning. The Louisiana Gaming Control Board has approved the plan to demolish the Diamond Jacks property in Bossier City, allowing for construction to begin on a brand new casino and hotel. When Will...
KLTV
18 wheeler hauling backhoe hit by train near Jefferson
At around 9:20 p.m. the SWAT team was able to use callout methods and tactical resources to pinpoint the man’s location in the residence, went into the house and took custody of him. No one was injured in the incident, Sheriff Dickson said. |. “We decided to raise money...
Amber Bradford Is This Week’s Caught in the Act Recipient
She's a God-send for any pregnant woman in the Minden area, but especially those who are facing pregnancy with some unforeseen circumstances. Meet Amber Bradford! She's this week's recipient of the Kiss Country Caught in the Act Award and she was such an easy selection for this week, the committee took less than a minute to say, "Yep, this is the one!"
KTBS
Search underway for man in the Stanley area
STANLEY, La. -- DeSoto Parish sheriff's deputies are actively searching for a man in the area of U.S. Highway 84 in Stanley related to what's described as a "domestic situation." There's an increased presence of law enforcement in the area, and deputies are also staged at the school as a...
