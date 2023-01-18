ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haughton, LA

High school boys basketball: Parkway gets third straight victory over a parish rival; Bossier falls to Huntington in tight contest

By Russell Hedges
bossierpress.com
 2 days ago
bossierpress.com

High school boys soccer: Parkway, Bossier, Benton get district wins; Bearkats host St. Louis Catholic Friday in battle of top Division III teams

The Parkway Panthers, Bossier Bearkats and Benton Tigers won district matches Thursday night. In District 1-II, Parkway defeated Northwood 5-1 at Lee Hedges Stadium. In District 1-III Bossier downed Carroll 8-0 in Monroe. In District 1-I, Benton defeated Airline 6-0 at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium. At Lee Hedges,...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
bossierpress.com

High school soccer: Parkway, Haughton boys win District 1-II matches

The Parkway and Haughton boys teams won District 1-II matches Tuesday. Parkway defeated Huntington 4-0 at Cargill Park, and Haughton downed Northwood 3-0 at Bobby Marlow Field at Preston Crownover Stadium. Nolan Dean had a hat trick in Parkway’s victory. He has 24 goals on the season. Johnny Gaskins scored...
HAUGHTON, LA
bossierpress.com

Women’s college basketball: WKU too much for Techsters

Louisiana Tech women’s basketball team fell on the road to Western Kentucky 66-55 inside the E.A. Diddle Arena Thursday evening. The Hilltoppers held LA Tech to 36 percent shooting (19-53) while knocking down 42 percent of their own attempts, going 26-62 from the floor. After a 5-5 start to...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
bossierpress.com

Men’s college basketball: Tech drops WKU in OT

RUSTON — Louisiana Tech overcame a 12-point deficit in the second half and then outscored WKU, 11-0, in overtime to take an 85-74 victory on Thursday night inside the Thomas Assembly on Karl Malone Court. It was a near flawless five minutes of extra time for LA Tech (11-8,...
RUSTON, LA
bossierpress.com

Women’s college basketball: NSU falls to SLU

HAMMOND – Northwestern State was unable to fully recover from a turnover riddled first half on Thursday, falling to Southeastern 63-48, snapping a three-game Southland Conference winning streak. The Lady Demons (7-9, 3-3) lost 17 offensive possessions in the first half of Thursday’s game due to turnovers, the most...
HAMMOND, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Discipline from schools follows postgame altercation between NSU, McNeese teams

After a near-brawl moments following the end of last Thursday’s Northwestern State-McNeese State men’s basketball game at Prather Coliseum, athletic directors at both schools moved quickly on limited disciplinary action for their teams, they acknowledged this week. No action specific to either team was taken by the Southland...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
ktalnews.com

One person injured in Highland shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — At least one person was shot in the Highland neighborhood of Shreveport. According to online dispatch records, Caddo 911, six units with the Shreveport Police Department responded to a shooting just after 6:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Line Ave. Police say one person...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Storms leave damage in Haughton neighborhood

HAUGHTON, La. -- Wednesday's storms caused quite a scare for many in the ArkLaTex, especially those around Haughton. A storm with a possible tornado moved through the Haughton area and left behind numerous trees down. Tammy Wynn was at home when the storm passed over. And despite a lot of...
HAUGHTON, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

NCHS students score 30+ on ACT

Several students from Natchitoches Central High School recently scored 30+ on the ACT. They will soon have banners hanging in the atrium to celebrate their great academic success. Pictured from left are Taylor Eubanks, Josh Durr, Erica O’Bannon, Caleb Weaver, BethAnne Methvin, Annie Broadway, Bryan Chen, Brantley Grey, Avery Summerlin, and Morgan McClinton.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KSLA

3-vehicle wreck involving school bus reported Thurs. afternoon

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department responded to a wreck involving a school bus Thursday afternoon. It happened around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19 on Hollywood Avenue near St. Vincent Avenue. The police department says the crash involved a school bus, an SUV, and a car. A...
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Only in Shreveport: Check Out This Epic Sign Fail

Ah, yes. The genius signmakers in Shreveport have done it yet again. Do you remember back in 2018 when Shreveport, LA went viral for having its very own West 71th Street?. Yep, that really happened. Someone approved, then someone printed, and then someone installed a sign in Shreveport that said 'W. 71th St.' instead of the grammatically correct 'W. 71st St.'
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Man injured in Shreveport shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. - A man was transported to the hospital following a shooting in an alley behind Boyd Family Dentistry earlier this evening. The victim told police he was robbed of $80 and shot in his calf by a small caliber pistol. This is a developing story.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KLTV

18 wheeler hauling backhoe hit by train near Jefferson

At around 9:20 p.m. the SWAT team was able to use callout methods and tactical resources to pinpoint the man’s location in the residence, went into the house and took custody of him. No one was injured in the incident, Sheriff Dickson said. |. “We decided to raise money...
JEFFERSON, TX
Kiss Country 93.7

Amber Bradford Is This Week’s Caught in the Act Recipient

She's a God-send for any pregnant woman in the Minden area, but especially those who are facing pregnancy with some unforeseen circumstances. Meet Amber Bradford! She's this week's recipient of the Kiss Country Caught in the Act Award and she was such an easy selection for this week, the committee took less than a minute to say, "Yep, this is the one!"
MINDEN, LA
KTBS

Search underway for man in the Stanley area

STANLEY, La. -- DeSoto Parish sheriff's deputies are actively searching for a man in the area of U.S. Highway 84 in Stanley related to what's described as a "domestic situation." There's an increased presence of law enforcement in the area, and deputies are also staged at the school as a...
STANLEY, LA

