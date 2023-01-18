Several years ago, we planted a blackberry bush. The plant is really just a bunch of single stalks that send out a prolific number of runners. We have thinned and thinned but the new runners just keep popping up each year. I am never quite sure which will produce more — the new stalks or the older ones. If I leave all the stalks my plant will be a mass of growth, so I just leave some of both. In the spring we get lots of flowers but most of them turn into mini blackberries and we only get a handful of full, large berries. The ground seems to stay moist from our sprinklers in the summer, but I’m wondering if we should do some flood irrigation this year, too.

6 DAYS AGO