The Daily South
How To Grow Lemons From Seeds
Growing plants from seeds is incredibly satisfying. And when those seeds would otherwise be thrown in the trash, there is something even more pleasurable about nurturing new life. Next time you slice open a lemon and see those small white seeds, picture a tree with handsome foliage and clusters of white flowers. Inhale the divine scent of those blossoms–a combination of jasmine and citrus. If that sounds like a tree you want in your home or garden, read on to learn how to grow lemons from seeds to produce one of the most fragrant flowering trees around.
a-z-animals.com
7 Flowers to Plant in February
While you may not think of late winter as a time for planting things in your garden, there are a number of flowers to plant in February. Depending on your Hardiness Zone, some flowers can be started either indoors or out. While it is likely too late to plant your springtime bulb flowers, there are still a variety of other non-bulb blooms to consider!
Garden Help Desk: Growing better blackberries at home
Several years ago, we planted a blackberry bush. The plant is really just a bunch of single stalks that send out a prolific number of runners. We have thinned and thinned but the new runners just keep popping up each year. I am never quite sure which will produce more — the new stalks or the older ones. If I leave all the stalks my plant will be a mass of growth, so I just leave some of both. In the spring we get lots of flowers but most of them turn into mini blackberries and we only get a handful of full, large berries. The ground seems to stay moist from our sprinklers in the summer, but I’m wondering if we should do some flood irrigation this year, too.
AOL Corp
The 10 best indoor plants for 2023
Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below. The Costa Farms 10 in. Monstera in Paradise Planter will make you space feel like a tropical oasis. Is a house really a home without a green-hued splash of indoor plants? Houseplants don’t...
These 7 winter-blooming plants nourish bees
During the bleak days of winter, bees and other pollinators look to gardeners for the nourishment that keeps them going until the more abundant seasons of the year arrive. “Black-tailed bumblebees are out as early as January,” said Andony Melathopoulos, Oregon State University Extension Service pollinator specialist and assistant professor in the College of Agricultural Sciences. “Native bees are just starting and will be seen more often later in February when the wild willow starts blooming.”
A scrap metal find at a flea market in the US turned out to be the Third Imperial Fabergé egg worth $33 million
The Third Imperial Fabergé Egg was created by Peter Carl Fabergé in 1887 for the Russian Tsar Alexander III and his family. There were a total of 54 eggs created for the Russian Royal Family.
In the Garden: Boost the health and beauty of your houseplants
Fight the post-holiday blues with a bit of indoor gardening. Keeping your houseplants healthy and looking their best with a bit of grooming this winter is sure to lift your spirits. Clip off any dead leaves as they appear. Use a sharp snips or bypass pruner to make a clean...
Massive Rat Plague of Millions Crushes Town and Their Crops
As 2023 approached, the hopes of sugarcane farmers in Ingham, North Queensland, soared, with experts predicting the year to be among the best on record for the valuable crop. Just as the crops reached their peak, however, optimism turned to despair as a plague of rats descended upon farms across the region, destroying countless tons of the precious sugarcane.
Why Vertical Allotments Are The Perfect Gardening Solution For Those With Small Backyards
A vertical allotment offers benefits beyond just a few fresh veggies. It can also improve your sense of wellbeing as you sit back to enjoy your hard work.
backyardgardener.com
Spring Garden and January Gardening Tips
Janus, who lends his name to the month of January, was the dual-faced Roman god of gates and doors. He also was called the god of beginnings as it was commonly believed that you needed to go through a door or gate in order to enter a new place or beginning.
backyardboss.net
9 Tips for Growing Zucchini in Pots
People love zucchini because it’s delicious, hydrating, and low-calorie. It’s a highly versatile veggie as even its flowers are edible. Better yet, you can grow zucchini at home in pots! So even if you have a small space, you don’t have to miss out on homegrown zucchini.
a-z-animals.com
How to Grow Mushrooms at Home
Interested in growing delicious edible mushrooms at home? Well, the great news is that you can, and there are various methods!. This guide will explore indoor and outdoor methods of growing mushrooms and explain the processes in depth. We’ll only discuss growing saprobic mushrooms, as successfully cultivating mycorrhizal mushrooms can be a much more complicated process.
msn.com
Caribbean Nation Approves Plan To Destroy Entire Population Of Monkeys
The government of Sint Maarten in the eastern Caribbean has approved a controversial plan to cull its entire population of vervet monkeys. This comes as the proliferation of the invasive species becomes an increasing nuisance on the Dutch island territory. Authorities will fund an NGO to capture and euthanize at least 450 monkeys over the next three years in the territory. However, critics of the plan argue that sterilization and environmental management should instead be considered. Vervet monkeys are native to southern and eastern Africa but can also be found in some Caribbean islands. The monkeys were introduced to the region around the 17th century when European settlers brought them over as exotic pets. Research carried out in 2020 that about 450 vervet monkeys were living on the Dutch side of the island. Farmers have complained of vervet monkeys raiding their crops and destroying their livelihood.
10 Types of Flowering Trees
Flowering trees can make a big statement when they're in full bloom. Every yard should have at least one such tree. Eastern redbud is a small native tree found in USDA Plant Hardiness Zones 4 through 8. Redbuds generally grow to about 20 feet tall and 30 to 35 feet wide at the top. They bloom in early spring before the leaves come out.
backyardboss.net
How to Grow Garlic Without Soil
Garlic is a century-old superfood that you can maintain, grow, and harvest indoors. There are many reasons to grow garlic, but what if you don’t have the space for a traditional garden or don’t want to work with soil? Try growing garlic without soil!. Growing garlic in water...
BHG
How to Plant and Grow Buttonbush
Buttonbush, also known as the “common buttonbush,” is a native species of shrub deserving of far more widespread use in landscapes around the United States. They can be planted in gardens of just about any size or style and take well to pruning for shape, but can also be allowed to grow naturally without becoming overbearing. Buttonbush is also ideal for pollinator gardens, providing an ample supply of flowers for native pollinators like hummingbirds and butterflies. Well adapted to a variety of environments, buttonbushes are also very hardy, easy to grow, and excellent for attracting wildlife to the garden, while being deer and rabbit resistant.
epicgardening.com
Crotons: How To Grow And Care For Codiaeum Variegatum
Crotons offer a splash of color to any environment. With thick, leathery leaves that have a shiny surface and grow in a wide variety of colors, they’re admired as an ornamental. Croton plants flower with both male and female flowers on a given plant — but their inflorescence pales in comparison to the red, orange, yellow, black, and even green or bluish-purple hues that the leaves produce.
BHG
How to Plant and Grow Rice
Grow rice in the home garden, and you’ll have a much greater appreciation for the steaming bowl of rice that accompanies your next Asian-inspired dish. Rice is an annual grass plant that thrives in Asia and parts of Africa. It will grow in moist, boggy soil, but waterlogged soil is not essential. Most commercial rice is grown in a flooded field, called a paddy, to prevent weed seeds from germinating and overtaking the rice. The rice can tolerate wet conditions, while the weeds cannot. In the home garden, grow rice in wet garden soil or in containers.
25 Unique Looking Houseplants That Could Be Statement Pieces In Your Home
Countless underused plants show off interesting shapes, colors, and growth habits -- you just have to know where to look. Here are a few of them.
Freethink
New AI-powered farming robot covers 50 acres of crops per day
French startup Meropy has developed an agricultural robot that autonomously inspects crops from both above and below, saving farmers time and money. The challenge: A lot can go wrong between the time crops are planted and when they’re harvested — pests can invade a field, diseases can spread through it, and weeds can proliferate, stealing resources crops need to thrive.
