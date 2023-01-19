ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockaway Beach, OR

Rockaway Beach council approves housing needs analysis

By By Will Chappell Herald Reporter
The North Coast Citizen
The North Coast Citizen
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SlznA_0kIRi88f00

Rockaway Beach’s city council approved a housing needs study for the community at their first meeting of 2023 on January 11.

The council also finalized a settlement in a long-running legal case and welcomed a new mayor.

Charles McNeilly was sworn in as the new mayor of Rockaway Beach, taking over from Sue Wilson whom he defeated in November’s election.

Cindy Kay Gregory won an election for a seat on the city council in November’s election, but was absent from the meeting.

The council then heard a presentation on a housing needs analysis for Rockaway Beach from Scott Fregonese of 3J Consulting.

Fregonese told the council that the proposed analysis would consist of four main elements: a housing needs projection, a buildable land inventory, a residential needs analysis and policy recommendations.

The analysis will examine Rockaway Beach’s housing stock and determine its ability to meet demand as the city continues to grow.

Fregonese said that he projected that some 1,500 people would be moving to Rockaway Beach in the next 20 to 30 years and they would need over 600 houses to inhabit.

Rockaway Beach’s last housing inventory took place in 2007 and at that point there were over 900 acres of developable land left in the city.

The analysis will take around six months and cost the city just over $40,000. The planning committee will take the lead interfacing with 3J for the project.

Fregonese said that the team from 3J will attend at least one planning commission meeting and one more city council meeting to present their final report.

Councilors asked multiple questions of Fregonese, with the bulk concerning the analysis’s evaluation of rental properties and second homes.

Fregonese said that it would be difficult to adjudge which homes were second homes but that his team would do its best.

The council unanimously voted to approve the funding for the analysis, which will now begin.

The other major piece of business the council addressed was approval of a settlement in a court case.

Griffin Oak Property Investment LLC had been suing the city for permission to rebuild a deck at a beachside property.

The original deck on the property had been washed away and city officials determined that it had been built in violation of code.

Judge Jonathan Hill had originally found in the appelant’s favor, ordering Rockaway Beach to allow the deck to be rebuilt and pay damages and legal fees to the Griffin Oak.

On appeal, the order to reapprove the deck was reversed but the case was remanded to determine whether damages were still in order.

With a second trial upcoming, Rockaway Beach’s counsel and Griffin Oak were able to reach a settlement to dismiss the case.

Rockaway Beach will be paying $116,000 to the plaintiffs and the case has been dismissed.

The North Coast Citizen covers local news in the Manzanita and Tillamook County area of Oregon.

