Read full article on original website
Related
Florida Students and Parents Tell Federal Judge ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Law Subjected Them to ‘Censorship’ and ‘Discrimination’
The Florida students and parents who sued the Sunshine State’s board of education over enforcement of Gov. Ron DeSantis’s “Don’t Say Gay” statute told a federal judge that they have endured “substantial, concrete and particularized harms” over the law. In 63-page legal brief,...
Trio attack Black teens at pool they consider ‘whites only,’ South Africa reports say
Video captured the attack that led police to arrest three white men.
Voices: ‘Her case haunts me’: These horrific murders show North America is not doing enough to help Indigenous women
On August 28, 2001, Twilight Crooks – a 15-year-old Arapaho girl – left her house in Plano, Kentucky, after receiving a late-night phone call. No one knows where she was going, who she was meeting, or why she left to see them. Two weeks later, Twilight was found dead in a wooded area five miles from home. I had the responsibility of reporting on Twilight’s case for The Independent. Her case has haunted me since I was a student at Western Kentucky University, where I lived with one of her high school classmates. Twilight, however, is but one of thousands...
Advocate
Fired Over Gay Guest Speaker, Former Tenured Professor Files Lawsuit
A professor with more than 40 years of employment and tenure at a Christian university in Oklahoma has sued the school for firing him over a gay guest speaker he had invited to speak to his class. The guest speaker, a former adjunct professor, is included in the lawsuit. Michael...
Here's What 3 Tampa Nurses Think About DeSantis' Bans on Mask Mandates Entering Florida Law
In recent news, Governor DeSantis announced that he is working to get his bans on mask mandates into Florida law. I interviewed three Tampa nurses to get their thoughts on this controversial issue.
‘Black America’s Attorney General’ Ben Crump on 25 years of fighting racial injustice
For 25 years, ‘Black America’s attorney general’ Ben Crump has been fighting against racial injustice.Many know him as the lawyer who represented the family of George Floyd, who was murdered by a white police officer in Minneapolis in 2020. But his clientele includes the relatives of many other high-profile cases in the US, from Trayvon Martin, the teenager shot dead by a neighbourhood watch coordinator in 2012, to Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old medical worker killed by police in her own home. Jacob Blake, Randy Cox and Patrick Lyoya are just a few of the other victims, either injured or...
United Kingdom teachers want to re-educate teenage students “brainwashed” by controversial influencer : report
A British newspaper reported teachers in the United Kingdom are struggling with how to handle the rise in students who are "brainwashed" by the misogynistic teachings of Andrew Tate.
A Promise to the Brave, Young Activists Transforming Girls and Women's Rights Worldwide | Opinion
For girls and women the world over, the fight for humanity and dignity is as alive as ever.
TUNE IN: MADAMENOIRE Hosts Panel On ‘Reproductive Justice And The Black Church’
For those who are yearning for answers about how these pillars in the Black community are evolving, this conversation is sure to address what is being done and how.
Comments / 0