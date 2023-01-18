ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Sunshine returns, breezy winds today

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Goodbye, rain! After a soggy Sunday, we’re going to see the return of sunshine as we kickoff the new work week. The passage of the cold front not only has sent the rain out of the area, but it’s brought in the breezy winds and cooler temperatures for the start of the work week. Temperatures this morning will be mild for January, sitting in the mid-upper 40s. A strong west wind will keep temperatures in check throughout the day as the sunshine returns.
WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Showers wrapping up after midnight

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A low pressure system is going to bring a soggy Sunday across the Carolinas. Models are forecasting rainfall totals to between 1 to 2 inches. Now, flooding will not be an issue, because of how dry we’ve been lately. This Sunday soaker will provide much needed relief with our current drought conditions.
WMBF

Potential beach bike ban causes concern for North Myrtle Beach businessowner

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A potential ordinance could ban bikes from the beaches during the summer in one part of the Grand Strand. If passed, the ordinance would ban normal and electric bicycles from the beach during daytime hours (9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.) from May 15 through Sept. 15. It cites bikes and riders who aren’t paying attention as a possible danger to other beachgoers, including families with small children.
WMBF

Road closed, crews investigating after train derails outside Loris

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - Multiple train cars were turned over after a derailment Saturday outside Loris. WMBF News Reporter Natasha Laguerre was at the scene off Highway 701 near Clio Road, where an investigation is ongoing. Troopers from the South Carolina Highway Patrol are also assisting with traffic control. LCpl....
WMBF

Wise-Sweat breaks school record; Chants total 13 top-10 finishes on Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Another school record fell on Saturday, as sophomore Amilia Wise-Sweat broke the Coastal Carolina indoor track & field record in the 800-meters, while the women’s and men’s team combined to record 13 top-10 finishes on day two of the 2023 Carolina Challenge hosted by South Carolina in Columbia, S.C.
wpde.com

Detached garage with several vehicles catches fire in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews responded to a detached garage fire Saturday morning in Horry County. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 6:09 a.m. to Seagull Landing Place. Crews said that a detached garage containing several vehicles caught fire along with a nearby camper. A boat...
WMBF

Coastal women fall 81-74 on the road to App State

BOONE, N.C. – The Coastal Carolina women’s basketball team fell 81-74 to the Appalachian State Mountaineers on Saturday afternoon in Boone, N.C. With the loss, the Chants dropped to 9-10 overall and 4-4 in Sun Belt Conference action, while App State improved to 8-11 on the season and 4-4 in league play with the win.
kiss951.com

If You’ve Been To Myrtle Beach You’ve Probably Been To The Best Buffet In South Carolina

If you’ve been to Myrtle Beach you’ve definitely seen and probably eaten at the best buffet in South Carolina. I’m only on the latter end of that assumption. But it’s mainly because I’m not a huge buffet person. I absolutely love the option to try many things on the menu for one cost. However, I personally just don’t eat enough to justify the cost in most cases. And to-go boxes are usually frowned upon. But if you or someone in your family has a large appetite and loves variety, buffet restaurants are a great option.
