WMBF
FIRST ALERT: Sunshine returns, breezy winds today
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Goodbye, rain! After a soggy Sunday, we’re going to see the return of sunshine as we kickoff the new work week. The passage of the cold front not only has sent the rain out of the area, but it’s brought in the breezy winds and cooler temperatures for the start of the work week. Temperatures this morning will be mild for January, sitting in the mid-upper 40s. A strong west wind will keep temperatures in check throughout the day as the sunshine returns.
WMBF
FIRST ALERT: Showers wrapping up after midnight
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A low pressure system is going to bring a soggy Sunday across the Carolinas. Models are forecasting rainfall totals to between 1 to 2 inches. Now, flooding will not be an issue, because of how dry we’ve been lately. This Sunday soaker will provide much needed relief with our current drought conditions.
WMBF
North Myrtle Beach police warn of minor flooding as rain moves in
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in part of the Grand Strand are warning of possible flood conditions as rain makes its way to the area Sunday. The North Myrtle Beach Police Department said the city is experiencing minor flooding and ponding on roads in low-lying areas. FIRST ALERT...
WMBF
Potential beach bike ban causes concern for North Myrtle Beach businessowner
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A potential ordinance could ban bikes from the beaches during the summer in one part of the Grand Strand. If passed, the ordinance would ban normal and electric bicycles from the beach during daytime hours (9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.) from May 15 through Sept. 15. It cites bikes and riders who aren’t paying attention as a possible danger to other beachgoers, including families with small children.
WMBF
Police urging drivers to ‘mooo-ve slowly’ along Highway 701 near Loris as crews work to catch loose livestock
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County police are urging drivers to proceed with caution in the area of Highway 701 as they assist Horry County Aminal Care Center wrangle in loose livestock. HCPD said crews are working to catch a number of cows in the area of Highway 701...
WMBF
Construction underway on the North Myrtle Beach Stormwater Outfall Program
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) -- Residents may notice construction at the 18th Avenue North beach access in North Myrtle Beach. It all has to do with cement pipes many have probably seen along the coastline. For decades these pipes have been used to dump stormwater into the ocean. Last...
WMBF
Myrtle Beach International Airport sets passenger record for second year in a row
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – It was another busy year for the Myrtle Beach International Airport. New numbers from the airport show that in 2022, nearly 3.5 million passengers traveled in and out of the airport, which is a 7.7 increase from 2021. Myrtle Beach resident James Demetrio said...
WMBF
Hear what’s in store for Downtown Myrtle beach this year
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Downtown Alliance is a place management organization committed to revitalizing Downtown Myrtle Beach. You can find more information about them here.
WMBF
Horry County police still working to wrangle roaming cows near Highway 701, road closed
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An Horry County road is closed due to a group of roaming cows in the area. The Horry County Police Department said Saturday that Morgan Road, located near Highway 701, is closed to traffic. Police later said crews safely secured one of the cows, but...
WMBF
Road closed, crews investigating after train derails outside Loris
LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - Multiple train cars were turned over after a derailment Saturday outside Loris. WMBF News Reporter Natasha Laguerre was at the scene off Highway 701 near Clio Road, where an investigation is ongoing. Troopers from the South Carolina Highway Patrol are also assisting with traffic control. LCpl....
WMBF
Glasco sets school record, Chants post strong showing on Friday at 2023 Carolina Challenge
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Sophomore Alexis Glasco set a new Coastal Carolina University school record in the women’s 60-meter hurdles, while teammate Lauralyn Clifford picked up a first-place finish in the women’s weight throw open event to highlight day one for the Chanticleers on day one of the 2023 Carolina Challenge in Columbia, S.C.
WMBF
Wise-Sweat breaks school record; Chants total 13 top-10 finishes on Saturday
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Another school record fell on Saturday, as sophomore Amilia Wise-Sweat broke the Coastal Carolina indoor track & field record in the 800-meters, while the women’s and men’s team combined to record 13 top-10 finishes on day two of the 2023 Carolina Challenge hosted by South Carolina in Columbia, S.C.
WMBF
Highway 17 Business to temporarily close in Surfside Beach Wednesday morning
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Highway 17 Business in Surfside Beach will temporarily close Wednesday morning while Santee Cooper completes work in the area. The Surfside Beach Police Department said all lanes of 17-Business will be closed in the area near 16th Ave. North from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
wpde.com
Detached garage with several vehicles catches fire in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews responded to a detached garage fire Saturday morning in Horry County. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 6:09 a.m. to Seagull Landing Place. Crews said that a detached garage containing several vehicles caught fire along with a nearby camper. A boat...
WMBF
Coastal women fall 81-74 on the road to App State
BOONE, N.C. – The Coastal Carolina women’s basketball team fell 81-74 to the Appalachian State Mountaineers on Saturday afternoon in Boone, N.C. With the loss, the Chants dropped to 9-10 overall and 4-4 in Sun Belt Conference action, while App State improved to 8-11 on the season and 4-4 in league play with the win.
This Is The Top Buffet In South Carolina
Yelp searched around the country to find the best buffets around, including this all-you-can-eat haven in South Carolina.
kiss951.com
If You’ve Been To Myrtle Beach You’ve Probably Been To The Best Buffet In South Carolina
If you’ve been to Myrtle Beach you’ve definitely seen and probably eaten at the best buffet in South Carolina. I’m only on the latter end of that assumption. But it’s mainly because I’m not a huge buffet person. I absolutely love the option to try many things on the menu for one cost. However, I personally just don’t eat enough to justify the cost in most cases. And to-go boxes are usually frowned upon. But if you or someone in your family has a large appetite and loves variety, buffet restaurants are a great option.
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best BBQ in all of South Carolina
It’s not hard to find good BBQ food in South Carolina, but if you want a real old-school joint filled with plenty of charm, you're going to have to search a little bit harder.
WMBF
Coastal Carolina University students help revitalize community garden in Conway
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A community garden in Conway is getting more care thanks to some students in the area. Students from Coastal Carolina University have partnered up with city councilman Larry White to revitalize a community garden that has served its community but has been on the back burner for many years.
WMBF
This year is a big one for Dagwood’s Deli and Bumstead’s Pub
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Dagwood’s Deli food can get you started and enjoy your favorite sporting event on one of their 59 flat screen TV’s which includes booth dining with your own flat screen TV in your booth. Don’t forget you can also enjoy a game of...
