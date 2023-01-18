Read full article on original website
German indecision on Leopard 2 tanks a 'disappointment,' Ukraine's deputy foreign minister says
CNN — Ukraine's Deputy Foreign Minister Andriy Melnyk has expressed frustration in an interview with CNN over Germany's indecision over whether to send its Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. Speaking to CNN's Isa Soares on Friday, Melnyk called Germany's lack of action a "disappointment," after first praising the United...
Russian Agents Suspected of Directing Far-Right Group to Mail Bombs in Spain
WASHINGTON — American and European officials believe that Russian military intelligence officers directed associates of a white supremacist militant group based in Russia to carry out a recent letter bomb campaign in Spain whose most prominent targets were the prime minister, the defense minister and foreign diplomats, according to U.S. officials.
With a Russian offensive looming, Ukrainian officials battle to train military up with new Western weapons
CNN — A few kilometers from the Belarus border, Ukrainian forces are training for what they expect to be a brutal spring. Ageing T-72 tanks -- some twice the age of their crews -- fire off rounds into the mist, while ground troops practise storming abandoned buildings. Some of the training takes place in the eerily quiet town of Pripyat, deserted since the Chernobyl nuclear disaster in 1986.
From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Norway arrests former top Wagner Group member seeking asylum
COPENHAGEN, DENMARK — A former high-ranking member of the Russian private military contractor Wagner Group seeking asylum in Norway is in police custody on suspicion of entering the Scandinavian country illegally, authorities said Monday. Russian Andrey Medvedev “has been arrested under the Immigration Act and it is being assessed...
Nearly 220 million people in Pakistan without power after countrywide outage
CNN — A nationwide power outage in Pakistan left nearly 220 million people without electricity on Monday, threatening to cause havoc in the South Asian nation already grappling with fuel shortages in the winter months. The country's Ministry of Energy said in a statement the country's National Grid went...
This 'Cryptoqueen' scammed investors out of $4 billion, the FBI says. Then she boarded a plane and disappeared
CNN — Ruja Ignatova strode onto the stage in a flowing burgundy ball gown adorned with black sparkles. Beams of light flashed, fireballs erupted and Alicia Keys' "Girl on Fire" blared through the speakers. "Looks like a girl, but she's a flame. So bright, she can burn your eyes...
