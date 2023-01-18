ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

James Amador
2d ago

More woke BS working to support the Green Agenda that will do nothing but harm the environment.

6
 

boulderreportinglab.org

🚫 Boulder to consider gas ban

Hello there, Boulder. Good snowy morning to you. For today — a perfect day for soup — I have a story about what kind of stove you should cook that soup on. Over the past few weeks, new research has linked gas stoves to increased childhood asthma rates. So what is Boulder doing?
BOULDER, CO
9NEWS

Schools across Colorado on closed, delayed start Thursday

COLORADO, USA — Schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start or closed on Thursday after nearly 24 hours of snowfall. Aurora Public Schools, Adams County School District 14, 27J Schools and Eaton School District RE-2 are among the school districts opening late Thursday. Several Colorado school...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

400 percent increase in parking fee at popular Colorado destination

Visiting a Front Ranger favorite found northwest of Idaho Springs that provides access to the James Peak Wilderness area has reportedly gotten more expensive. Operated by a private owner, visitors to the St. Mary's Glacier Trailhead are reporting that the parking fee has increased from $5 to $20 per vehicle, with recent visitors noting that a parking attendant was on-site to collect the $20 in cash only. Prior reports noted that pay stations were used for permitting – whether or not this is still an option during some hours is unknown.
IDAHO SPRINGS, CO
boulderreportinglab.org

Boulder area’s first all-local meal kit delivery service launches

The Front Range may be a hotbed for locally sourced food and meal delivery kits, but a service that combines both is rarer to find. But that is changing — Joy Rubey, who lives part-time in Denver, launched Spade & Spoon late last year and its first deliveries went out to customers from Fort Collins to South Denver in December 2022. It is the Boulder area’s first meal delivery kit that sources local ingredients, Rubey said.
BOULDER, CO
99.9 The Point

Another Local Colorado Food Favorite Closes After 15 Years

Sadly, Colorado lost another local favorite in 2023. This small family-owned and operated business was a sweet snack go-to for 15 years, and now we say goodbye. So far in 2023, we've had to say goodbye to a lot of mainstays across our state. Stores like TJ Maxx on the famous 16th Street Mall in Denver after 30 years. The 16th Street Mall McDonald's also closed after 40 years. Four different Big Lots stores in Colorado, including the Fort Collins Location. Even a popular local Colorado Brewery announced this week that it's locking up shop at the beginning of February after 15 years. It just feels like one after another, we're losing so many of our favorite places. Sadly, another very popular local food favorite has announced its closure this week as well.
FORT COLLINS, CO
pagosadailypost.com

Mountain Parks Electric Gives Notice

Mountain Parks Electric has served notice that it intends to leave Tri-State Generation and Transmission by January 16, 2025. “The board looked at a number of factors and made the determination that now would be the time to give notice of our intent to exit,” said Mark Johnston, the general manager of the Granby-based electrical cooperative. It serves 22,000 members in Colorado’s Grand and Jackson counties.
COLORADO STATE
denverite.com

Denver has struggled to clear streets after big snowstorms for a long time. Here’s why.

Denver’s streets were a mess. Cars bumped down icy, rutted roads. Citizens clamored for better plowing. City hall defended itself, saying its workers were doing their best. Yep, this happened after the sloppy snowstorm that hit Denver late last year (and perhaps it will again after this week’s dump). But a review of local newspaper archives shows it also happened in 2019, 2003, 1987, 1982, 1979, 1973, 1946, and almost certainly more years before and in between.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Snow totals: Here's how much fell across Colorado

COLORADO, USA — A cold front that moved into Colorado on Tuesday brought several inches of snow to the Denver metro area, mountains and eastern plains. The Denver metro area is under a Winter Storm Warning in effect through 5 p.m. Wednesday. Heavy snow was forecasted for portions of east central, north central and northeast Colorado, including Denver.
COLORADO STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Denver

The United States of America has about three million natural and man-made lakes. These lakes are great for fishing. They also have stunning views and offer outdoor recreational experiences for people. The City of Denver in Colorado has only 18 public lakes. Many of Colorado’s lakes have a shallow depth. Even the largest lake in the city — Sloan’s Lake — is less than 10 feet deep. However, some of them are quite deep. Read on to discover some interesting facts about the deepest lake in Denver.
DENVER, CO
95 Rock KKNN

What Goes on at a Colorado Psychedelic Club Bash?

Ever since Colorado decriminalized certain psychedelic drugs including psilocybin mushrooms last year, awareness and celebration of these mind-altering substances have been fairly widespread across the state. On the heels of Proposition 122 passing, Colorado will see, among other things, a big psychedelic convention take place, as well as a large...
DENVER, CO
Summit Daily News

“Fat, Black and Gettin It”: The unexpected influence of Colorado’s outdoor TikTok star Nelson Holland

Nelson Holland battles negative thoughts all the time, so much so that they’re liable to knock his sizable frame to the ground. When he feels this way, Holland goes to his favorite spot, the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge at the edge of Denver, a place where Holland discovered nature and changed every part of his life. It doesn’t matter what he weighs there. The bison that Holland knows so intimately that he can tell you where they’ll move next don’t care. His dark skin color, braided hair and slight Brooklyn accent don’t bother them either.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs mayor joins others in calling on legislators to address statewide rising crime

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, following Governor Polis's State of the State, Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers joined two other mayors in a call for changes to address a reported statewide rise in crime. An open letter signed by Suthers, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, and Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman, touches on the rise in The post Colorado Springs mayor joins others in calling on legislators to address statewide rising crime appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
People

Second Colorado Library Closes to the Public Due to 'Troubling' Meth Contamination

Test results from the restrooms of the Colorado library "exceeded state thresholds for methamphetamine contamination" A second Colorado library closed its doors after finding methamphetamine contamination that exceeded the state's thresholds.  Earlier this month, a library in Boulder decided to test its bathrooms after a recent spike in people smoking meth in the library's bathrooms, according to a statement from the city. Samples taken in the air ducts of six restrooms were found to have "higher than acceptable" levels of meth residue.  RELATED: Colorado Library Closes to the Public Due to...
BOULDER, CO

