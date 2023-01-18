Read full article on original website
boulderreportinglab.org
🚫 Boulder to consider gas ban
Hello there, Boulder. Good snowy morning to you. For today — a perfect day for soup — I have a story about what kind of stove you should cook that soup on. Over the past few weeks, new research has linked gas stoves to increased childhood asthma rates. So what is Boulder doing?
Schools across Colorado on closed, delayed start Thursday
COLORADO, USA — Schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start or closed on Thursday after nearly 24 hours of snowfall. Aurora Public Schools, Adams County School District 14, 27J Schools and Eaton School District RE-2 are among the school districts opening late Thursday. Several Colorado school...
More back houses, 'granny flats' may sprout from Denver home lots
(Denver, Colo.) In crowded Southern California, they call them “granny flats” – second homes built on the same lot as the main structure. Historically they’ve proven one way of caring for elderly parents without compromising privacy too much.
coloradosun.com
Opinion: When Denver temperatures plunged below zero, my heat pump kept my home at 70
My electric heat pump kept my house warm on Denver’s coldest day in 60 years without burning natural gas. Ditching gas for electricity is also cutting my Xcel bill and fighting climate change. Now, millions in funding through Denver’s relaunched Climate Action Rebate program and the federal government’s Inflation...
400 percent increase in parking fee at popular Colorado destination
Visiting a Front Ranger favorite found northwest of Idaho Springs that provides access to the James Peak Wilderness area has reportedly gotten more expensive. Operated by a private owner, visitors to the St. Mary's Glacier Trailhead are reporting that the parking fee has increased from $5 to $20 per vehicle, with recent visitors noting that a parking attendant was on-site to collect the $20 in cash only. Prior reports noted that pay stations were used for permitting – whether or not this is still an option during some hours is unknown.
boulderreportinglab.org
Boulder area’s first all-local meal kit delivery service launches
The Front Range may be a hotbed for locally sourced food and meal delivery kits, but a service that combines both is rarer to find. But that is changing — Joy Rubey, who lives part-time in Denver, launched Spade & Spoon late last year and its first deliveries went out to customers from Fort Collins to South Denver in December 2022. It is the Boulder area’s first meal delivery kit that sources local ingredients, Rubey said.
Another Local Colorado Food Favorite Closes After 15 Years
Sadly, Colorado lost another local favorite in 2023. This small family-owned and operated business was a sweet snack go-to for 15 years, and now we say goodbye. So far in 2023, we've had to say goodbye to a lot of mainstays across our state. Stores like TJ Maxx on the famous 16th Street Mall in Denver after 30 years. The 16th Street Mall McDonald's also closed after 40 years. Four different Big Lots stores in Colorado, including the Fort Collins Location. Even a popular local Colorado Brewery announced this week that it's locking up shop at the beginning of February after 15 years. It just feels like one after another, we're losing so many of our favorite places. Sadly, another very popular local food favorite has announced its closure this week as well.
pagosadailypost.com
Mountain Parks Electric Gives Notice
Mountain Parks Electric has served notice that it intends to leave Tri-State Generation and Transmission by January 16, 2025. “The board looked at a number of factors and made the determination that now would be the time to give notice of our intent to exit,” said Mark Johnston, the general manager of the Granby-based electrical cooperative. It serves 22,000 members in Colorado’s Grand and Jackson counties.
denverite.com
Denver has struggled to clear streets after big snowstorms for a long time. Here’s why.
Denver’s streets were a mess. Cars bumped down icy, rutted roads. Citizens clamored for better plowing. City hall defended itself, saying its workers were doing their best. Yep, this happened after the sloppy snowstorm that hit Denver late last year (and perhaps it will again after this week’s dump). But a review of local newspaper archives shows it also happened in 2019, 2003, 1987, 1982, 1979, 1973, 1946, and almost certainly more years before and in between.
Snow totals: Here's how much fell across Colorado
COLORADO, USA — A cold front that moved into Colorado on Tuesday brought several inches of snow to the Denver metro area, mountains and eastern plains. The Denver metro area is under a Winter Storm Warning in effect through 5 p.m. Wednesday. Heavy snow was forecasted for portions of east central, north central and northeast Colorado, including Denver.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Denver
The United States of America has about three million natural and man-made lakes. These lakes are great for fishing. They also have stunning views and offer outdoor recreational experiences for people. The City of Denver in Colorado has only 18 public lakes. Many of Colorado’s lakes have a shallow depth. Even the largest lake in the city — Sloan’s Lake — is less than 10 feet deep. However, some of them are quite deep. Read on to discover some interesting facts about the deepest lake in Denver.
What Goes on at a Colorado Psychedelic Club Bash?
Ever since Colorado decriminalized certain psychedelic drugs including psilocybin mushrooms last year, awareness and celebration of these mind-altering substances have been fairly widespread across the state. On the heels of Proposition 122 passing, Colorado will see, among other things, a big psychedelic convention take place, as well as a large...
Denver’s Luxurious “Magnifica Casa” Property Listed For Sale
An iconic property in Denver, Colorado known as "Magnifica Casa" has hit the real estate market, giving someone new the chance to live in this luxurious residence. As its name suggests, this home is as magnificent as it gets. For another peek at an amazing Colorado home for sale, check...
Denver weather: More snow and lots of cold on the way
Our recent snowstorm will lift away from Colorado tonight. It will be followed by additional snow chances in Denver weather later this week and over the weekend.
Summit Daily News
“Fat, Black and Gettin It”: The unexpected influence of Colorado’s outdoor TikTok star Nelson Holland
Nelson Holland battles negative thoughts all the time, so much so that they’re liable to knock his sizable frame to the ground. When he feels this way, Holland goes to his favorite spot, the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge at the edge of Denver, a place where Holland discovered nature and changed every part of his life. It doesn’t matter what he weighs there. The bison that Holland knows so intimately that he can tell you where they’ll move next don’t care. His dark skin color, braided hair and slight Brooklyn accent don’t bother them either.
Colorado Springs mayor joins others in calling on legislators to address statewide rising crime
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, following Governor Polis's State of the State, Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers joined two other mayors in a call for changes to address a reported statewide rise in crime. An open letter signed by Suthers, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, and Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman, touches on the rise in The post Colorado Springs mayor joins others in calling on legislators to address statewide rising crime appeared first on KRDO.
Second Colorado Library Closes to the Public Due to 'Troubling' Meth Contamination
Test results from the restrooms of the Colorado library "exceeded state thresholds for methamphetamine contamination" A second Colorado library closed its doors after finding methamphetamine contamination that exceeded the state's thresholds. Earlier this month, a library in Boulder decided to test its bathrooms after a recent spike in people smoking meth in the library's bathrooms, according to a statement from the city. Samples taken in the air ducts of six restrooms were found to have "higher than acceptable" levels of meth residue. RELATED: Colorado Library Closes to the Public Due to...
Weather blog: Snow has stopped, but some major highways out east remain closed
A significant winter storm is finally moving out of Colorado, but conditions are still impacting travel forcing school and business delays.
'Plow the damn roads': Frustrations boil over as Denver promises to plow side streets with snowstorm coming
In preparation for Tuesday night's incoming snowstorm, Denver announced that it will deploy its small plows to side streets, a decision that brings up a history of tension between the city and its residents over how to keep roadways clear and safe. The winter storm expected to roll in Tuesday...
boulderreportinglab.org
City of Boulder poised to investigate the selection of new Police Oversight Panel candidates
The Boulder City Council voted 5-4 on Thursday to delay a decision, again, on whether to approve a list of new candidates to serve on the city’s Police Oversight Panel, which reviews investigations into allegations of officer misconduct. The decision is another rebuff to the selection committee assigned to...
